The NFL evaluates prospects in many different ways, from traits and measurables to what should be the most important factor: game film. Each position has specific traits teams prioritize. When evaluating quarterbacks, teams want to see how quickly they process defenses, anticipate throws and deliver the ball on time with accuracy, arm strength, and sound mechanics. When evaluating offensive linemen, they look for size, length, strength and short-area quickness.

Prospects should also show growth and improvement from previous seasons while demonstrating leadership and alpha traits within their programs. The NFL wants competitive athletes with clean injury histories and no major off-field legal concerns. Each position generally requires different physical and athletic boxes to be checked, though being bigger, longer, and more athletic obviously helps.

These six prospects all landed in CBS Sports Lead NFL Draft Scout Mike Renner's preseason 2026 mock draft before ultimately returning to school. Now, each has clear areas to improve if he wants to elevate his 2027 NFL Draft stock.

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Preseason mock projection: No. 3 overall (QB3)

There is no denying LaNorris Sellers is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the country, with the ability to take over a game with his legs at any moment. But what can he do to elevate his draft outlook? He has to improve as a passer to be considered one of the elite players in this class.

Sellers took a step back in 2025 as a passer and struggled in several critical areas that are major concerns. He routinely locks onto one receiver, rarely looks off safeties or hole defenders and makes careless decisions with the football. Elite quarterbacks must work through multiple progressions, and to create larger throwing windows, they have to manipulate defenders with their eyes.

Sellers' accuracy, timing, and ability to diagnose defenses are also concerns. Too often, he tries to layer throws over corners only for deep safeties to recover and intercept late passes. Processing speed and anticipation are critical at the next level, and Sellers has struggled in those areas despite having two seasons of starting experience. Throwing windows close quickly against high-level competition, and this is an area the NFL will need to see improve.

Holding onto the ball too long behind an average offensive line while locking onto one target is a recipe for disaster. Kendal Briles, South Carolina's new offensive coordinator, has work to do for Sellers to make the leap as a top-tier passing quarterback.

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John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

Preseason mock projection: No. 13 overall (QB5)

John Mateer was one of the better players in the country early in 2025 before injuring his throwing thumb and never fully regaining his form. His play dropped off significantly after the injury, and his accuracy, mechanics and decision-making must improve for him to put himself in the mix as a Day 2 quarterback in 2027.

Mateer forces too many throws into tight coverage, which contributed to his 11 interceptions in 2025. He has to protect the football better and improve his ability to manipulate safeties' and linebackers' eyes to create more space. Too often, he sees a receiver flash open briefly and rushes throws into double coverage with poor mechanics.

His footwork and mechanics under pressure also need work. He too often throws deep balls without properly engaging his lower body and torso, which leads to reduced velocity and accuracy. Mateer does a nice job throwing on the move and on short-to-intermediate routes, but he struggled with deep-ball accuracy in 2025.

NFL throwing windows are tight, and Mateer must improve his intermediate and deep passing in 2026. With another year in Oklahoma's system and SEC experience, this is a make-or-break season for him to improve his decision-making and accuracy in order to bolster his draft stock.

Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Preseason mock projection: No. 16 overall (OT4)

Trevor Goosby is widely considered one of the top returning offensive tackle prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft because of his blend of athleticism and length on the blindside. He has all the tools but must improve his pass protection technique to reach an NFL-ready level.

Goosby gets very little width in his pass sets and routinely turns his shoulders, which shortens the corner for edge rushers and leaves him vulnerable inside. This also shows up against defensive games and stunts, where he can be slow to react. Playing with square shoulders would help him react more effectively.

He also drops his kick leg as he engages defenders, creating a soft pocket. Ideally, his kick leg would maintain width before contact to help widen the pocket. His recovery ability against speed and quickness off the edge also needs improvement.

Goosby often plays more like a catcher or clamper than a puncher in pass protection. He would benefit from mixing up his sets and hand usage more consistently, similar to how a pitcher changes speeds. Developing better two-hand punches and short sets as changeups would help elevate his protection skills.

Xavier Chaplin, OT, Florida State

Preseason mock projection: No. 22 overall (OT5)

Xavier Chaplin has the size, length and experience the NFL covets at 6-foot-8, 355 pounds and with 2,270 career snaps at left tackle. He has a great opportunity to capitalize on a big season at Florida State.

Chaplin's mass allows him to engulf defenders in the run game, which is clearly his biggest strength at this stage as a prospect. He shows good awareness on the frontside when working in combination with guards and tight ends, and on the backside with the ability to cut off defenders, wash them out and create movement on double teams.

Chaplin will need to tighten up his pass protection skills if he wants to improve his stock at the next level. He is likely not a true blindside protector in the NFL, as I currently view him more as a guard. He needs to gain more width and depth in his kick slide, as he too often turns his shoulders immediately, which creates major issues against skilled pass rushers.

His long torso also makes it difficult for him to anchor against speed-to-power rushers, and he must improve his ability to brace and hop with more strength to maintain pocket integrity.

He has a great starter kit to mold, and I'm sure Seminoles offensive line coach Herb Hand is excited to develop him this season.

Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Preseason mock projection: No. 27 overall (EDGE3)

Matayo Uiagalelei is an excellent all-around player, but how does he go from very good to first-round pick in 2027?

First, he needs to become more of a game-changing presence. Uiagalelei recorded six sacks in 2025, with two coming against Montana State. Oregon should field one of the best defensive lines in the country in 2026, and he has to be more impactful.

He has a nice variety of pass-rush moves, including hand swipes, inside counters and a decent speed rush. The concern is that he lacks a truly dominant go-to move. Improving his get-off and consistently adding a long-arm move would help him finish more often, especially when speed alone doesn't win.

His ability to counter off his initial rush also needs work. Uiagalelei has somewhat stiff hips and could benefit from trimming down slightly while improving his hip flexibility. He too often runs beyond the quarterback's depth, creating major issues defensively.

Against the run, he is consistently solid, holds the point well and performs effectively on movement and stunts. If he can lower his pad level and become more violent with his hands, there is still room for growth here as well.

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Eric Singleton Jr., WR, Florida

Preseason mock projection: No. 30 overall (WR4)

What happened to Eric Singleton Jr. in 2025 at Auburn after being one of the most dynamic offensive chess pieces at Georgia Tech in 2024? Believe it or not, he was quietly solid, but Auburn failed to maximize his big-play potential.

He was used more as a gadget player on quick throws, screens and hand sweeps, averaging fewer than five touches per game. Singleton needs more opportunities. My sources at Florida say he is "ridiculous" and expected to be a major part of the offense in 2026.

Singleton can improve his draft stock by developing into more of a true slot receiver and WR1-type option instead of just a gadget player. His film shows a polished route runner with elite speed who can stem defenders, create separation and find space. He catches the ball naturally away from his body and offers home-run ability after the catch.

Florida will still likely use him creatively, but he has the talent to emerge as one of the nation's top slot receivers if given proper opportunities and if whomever plays quarterback can distribute the ball effectively. He already shows strong ability in the short and intermediate areas, but he needs more downfield shot plays to maximize his speed.

When a player has elite speed and quickness capable of taking the top off a defense, an offense must consistently utilize that ability. Doing so would significantly improve Singleton's draft profile.