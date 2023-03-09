Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.23 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Ibraheim Campbell
Summary:
Benny Sapp III is a well-coached defensive back with an NFL pedigree. He has great ball production over the past two years, which is a result of disciplined eyes and awareness. Almost to a fault, he is overly physical when arriving to the point of contact.
Strengths:
- Eight interceptions over the past two years
- Good eyes and awareness to excel in zone
- NFL pedigree with father having played eight seasons
- Physical, arrives with power
Weaknesses:
- Average burst and breaks on the ball
- Smaller wingspan limits his range
- Over-aggressiveness can lead to penalties