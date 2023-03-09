Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.23 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ibraheim Campbell

Summary:

Benny Sapp III is a well-coached defensive back with an NFL pedigree. He has great ball production over the past two years, which is a result of disciplined eyes and awareness. Almost to a fault, he is overly physical when arriving to the point of contact.

Strengths:

Eight interceptions over the past two years

Good eyes and awareness to excel in zone

NFL pedigree with father having played eight seasons

Physical, arrives with power

Weaknesses: