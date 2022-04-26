Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Vince Mayle

Strengths:

Big bodied wide receiver. Lines up all over the formation. Does a lot of blocking in the run game and will be aggressive at the next level. Good range to make catches.

Weaknesses:

Quarterback play prevented him from showing his full potential. Was not a big play threat after the catch. Competition increase to NFL will be steep.

Accolades: