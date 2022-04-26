Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.91 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Vince Mayle
Strengths:
Big bodied wide receiver. Lines up all over the formation. Does a lot of blocking in the run game and will be aggressive at the next level. Good range to make catches.
Weaknesses:
Quarterback play prevented him from showing his full potential. Was not a big play threat after the catch. Competition increase to NFL will be steep.
Accolades:
- 2019: Led team in rec (25), rec yards (515) and rec TDs (eight)
- 2019: Added 49 rushes for 335 yards and four TDs