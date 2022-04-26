Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.21 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Larnel Coleman

Strengths:

Capable athlete as a former quarterback. Teams that value agility and overall movement skill will be into him. Decently experienced up front even though he made a position change in college. Checks the length box to play offensive tackle in the NFL.

Weaknesses:

Will be making a massive jump from the FCS level to the NFL. Strength deficiency is apparent on film. Needs to add a lot of weight to his frame. Haven't really seen him deal with legitimate counter moves as a pass protector.

Accolades:

Two-time preseason All-Big Sky after starting collegiate career as QB for Montana State University

Northern