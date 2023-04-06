Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the top prospects as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former four-star recruit out of James B. Dudley High School in North Carolina, Hooker spent his first four seasons at Virginia Tech before transferring to Tennessee after graduating. He was magnificent for the Volunteers, combining for 58 touchdowns to just five interceptions over the past two seasons. He was especially great in 2022, establishing himself as a Heisman Trophy candidate before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in November. While not a finalist, Hooker still ended up finishing fifth.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Hooker, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
About
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Interesting fact: First Tennessee player since Peyton Manning (1997) to win SEC Player of the Year
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 5 QB | Overall: No. 58 | Rating: 82.83 (Long-term starter)
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 50.2 (QB5)
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 217 lbs | Arms: 33" | Hands: 10 1/2"
- 40-yard dash: N/A
- Broad jump: N/A
- Vertical jump: N/A
*Hooker did not participate at the combine as he continues rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in November
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Hendon Hooker is an older QB prospect who rose to the occasion at Tennessee after transferring there. He has good arm talent overall. He operatedly efficiently in a vertical-based passing offense and throws with great downfield touch. He has a spindly frame but is a quality athlete, although he won't elude many NFL defenders. Still, he has deceptive speed. He gets through his reads quickly and is developed moving inside the pocket.
Strengths
- Pushes the ball vertically with ease
- Gets through progressions like a veteran
- Athletic twitch to his game
- Deceptively fast when he's in the open field
- Loads of experience
Weaknesses
- Older prospect
- Coming off torn ACL late in the season
- Operated in a wide-open offense in 2022 with loads of talent
- Accuracy is good, not surgical
- Athleticism isn't a liability, yet not a major weapon as a runner
College stats
Passing
|Year
|Games
|Completion %
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
2022 (Tennessee)
11
69.6
|3,135
|27
|2
|2021 (Tennessee)
|13
|68.0
|2,945
|31
|3
|2020 (Virginia Tech)
|8
|65.3
|1,339
|9
|5
|2019 (Virginia Tech)
|10
|61.1
|1,555
|13
|2
|2018 (Virginia Tech)
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
Rushing
|Year
|Games
|Attempts
|Yards
|Y/A
|TDs
|2022 (Tennessee)
|11
|104
|430
|4.1
|5
|2021 (Tennessee)
|13
|166
|616
|3.7
|5
|2020 (Virginia Tech)
|8
|120
|62
|5.2
|9
|2019 (Virginia Tech)
|10
|123
|356
|2.9
|5
|2018 (Virginia Tech)
|3
|4
|57
|14.3
|1
College Accolades
Honors
- 2022: SEC Offensive Player of the Year (coaches, AP, USA Today)
- 2022: Second-team All-American (CBSSports.com/247Sports)
- 2022 Third-team All-American (AP)
- 2022: First-team All-SEC (coaches, AP, USA Today)
Notable statistics
- 2022: Fifth QB in school history to pass for more than 3,000 yards in a single season
- 2022: Broke own single-season school record for completion percentage (69.6)
- 2022: Broke his own single-season school record for QB rating (175.5)
- 2022: Tied-first in FBS in yards per passing attempt (9.5)
- 2022: Led the SEC in total offense per game (324.1), completion percentage, yards per pass attempt and QB rating
247Sports profile
High school: James B. Dudley (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Class: 2017
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8903)
- National: 337 | Dual-threat QB: 11 | North Carolina: 7
High school accolades: All-state Player of the Year (NC Preps), two-time All-state (AP), two-time state champion, three-time All-conference, 2016 championship game MVP, finished career as Dudley's all-time leading passer
Check out Hendon Hooker's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.