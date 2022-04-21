The 2022 NFL Draft is one week away. After a wacky and wild free agency that saw a slew of big names swap teams in blockbuster deals, it's time for the league's next dramatic showcase: the three-day draft, starting with the Jaguars' No. 1 overall pick and boasting more overall uncertainty than in recent years. With mystery at the top and an unpredictable quarterback class, this year's event is bound to be chock-full of headlines. So how can you tune in? We're glad you asked.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The draft begins Thursday, April 28 and runs through Saturday, April 30. Here's a complete rundown of the daily start times:

Round 1: Thursday, April 28 (8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, April 28 (8 p.m. ET) Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 (7 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 29 (7 p.m. ET) Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 (12 p.m. ET)

Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Originally, the location was announced as Allegiant Stadium, in Paradise, home of the Raiders. The NFL has since revealed the 2022 draft theater, where picks will be announced and prospects will have the opportunity to walk the stage, will be held on the Strip, next to the Caesars Forum convention center and between the High Roller Ferris wheel and LINQ Hotel.

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

You can also catch mock drafts and analysis from our experts leading up to the draft -- on CBS Sports HQ, our free 24/7 news network, available on CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN; and via Paramount+ subscriptions.