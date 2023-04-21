USC wide receiver Jordan Addison is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former four-star recruit from Tuscarora High School in Maryland, Addison initially committed to the in-state Terrapins before opting to enroll at Pittsburgh. After a solid freshman campaign, Addison exploded onto the national college football scene by winning the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top WR in the FBS. He was certainly worthy, racking up 100 receptions for 1,573 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns. Addison then transferred to USC, and while this past season wasn't as legendary, he cemented himself as a potential first-round pick by catching passes from Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Addison, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
About
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Frederick, Maryland
- Interesting fact: Third Pittsburgh player to win Biletnikoff Award (best WR in FBS), joining Antonio Bryant and Larry Fitzgerald
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 4 WR | Overall: No. 25 | Rating: 87.97 (Long-term starter)
CBS Sports mock drafts
- Ryan Wilson: Vikings (No. 23)
- Chris Trapasso: Steelers (No. 17)
- Josh Edwards: N/A
- Pete Prisco: Vikings (No. 23)
- Will Brinson: N/A
- Kyle Stackpole: Vikings (No. 23)
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 23.9 (WR3)
To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 173 lbs | Arms: 30 7/8" | Hands: 8 3/4"
- 40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 2 inches
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Jordan Addison is an advanced, dynamic wideout with outside and inside experience and a complete game. He's smaller and skinnier in stature and not a super twitched up, hyper athlete, but he gets the most out of his athletic gifts with sharp breaks in his routes. He battles through contact in the route and gets North-South in a hurry. His speed looks like a clear positive to his game, and he will threaten most CBs in the NFL. Not a true burner, though, and not a contested-catch guy because of his smaller frame/catch radius, but his hands are rock solid. His ball-tracking is very good, and he can run a variety of routes. Overall, he's a high-floor, somewhat-high-upside WR who should move the needle early in his NFL career.
Strengths
- Sharp, sudden routes at all levels
- Good explosion/lean while running routes and after the catch
- Catches everything, rock-solid hands
- Speedy type down the field
Weaknesses
- Smaller, unintimidating frame
- Not a monster athlete
- Tiny catch radius
Combine Results:
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.49 seconds
- Vertical: 34 inches
- Broad Jump: 10 feet, 2 inches
With The First Pick Newsletter
With The First Pick Newsletter
Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
College stats
Receiving stats
|Year
|Games
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
2022 (USC)
11
59
875
14.8
8
2021 (Pittsburgh)
14
100
1,593
15.9
17
|2020 (Pittsburgh)
|10
|60
|666
|11.1
|4
College Accolades
Honors
- 2022 (USC): First-team All-Pac-12
- 2021 (Pittsburgh): Biletnikoff Award winner (best WR in FBS)
- 2021 (Pittsburgh): Consensus All-American
- 2021 (Pittsburgh): First-team All-ACC
- 2020 (Pittsburgh): Freshman All-American (The Athletic, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com)
- 2020 (Pittsburgh): All-ACC honorable mention
Notable statistics
- 2021 (Pittsburgh): Tied-most receiving TD (17) in FBS
- 2021 (Pittsburgh): Set school record for receptions (100)
247Sports profile
High school: Tuscarora (Frederick, Maryland)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9044)
- National: 275 | Athlete: 10 | Maryland: 12
High school accolades: 2019 Super 22 and All-Area (Baltimore Touchdown Club)
Check out Jordan Addison's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.