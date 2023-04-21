USC wide receiver Jordan Addison is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former four-star recruit from Tuscarora High School in Maryland, Addison initially committed to the in-state Terrapins before opting to enroll at Pittsburgh. After a solid freshman campaign, Addison exploded onto the national college football scene by winning the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top WR in the FBS. He was certainly worthy, racking up 100 receptions for 1,573 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns. Addison then transferred to USC, and while this past season wasn't as legendary, he cemented himself as a potential first-round pick by catching passes from Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Addison, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

About

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Frederick, Maryland

: Frederick, Maryland Interesting fact: Third Pittsburgh player to win Biletnikoff Award (best WR in FBS), joining Antonio Bryant and Larry Fitzgerald

Position: No. 4 WR | Overall: No. 25 | Rating: 87.97 (Long-term starter)

CBS Sports mock drafts

Ryan Wilson: Vikings (No. 23)

Vikings (No. 23) Chris Trapasso: Steelers (No. 17)

Steelers (No. 17) Josh Edwards: N/A



N/A Pete Prisco: Vikings (No. 23)

Vikings (No. 23) Will Brinson: N/A

N/A Kyle Stackpole: Vikings (No. 23)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 23.9 (WR3)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 173 lbs | Arms: 30 7/8" | Hands: 8 3/4"

40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds

4.49 seconds Broad jump: 10 feet, 2 inches

10 feet, 2 inches Vertical jump: 34 inches

NFL comparison

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 136 REC 95 REC YDs 1196 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Scouting report

Jordan Addison is an advanced, dynamic wideout with outside and inside experience and a complete game. He's smaller and skinnier in stature and not a super twitched up, hyper athlete, but he gets the most out of his athletic gifts with sharp breaks in his routes. He battles through contact in the route and gets North-South in a hurry. His speed looks like a clear positive to his game, and he will threaten most CBs in the NFL. Not a true burner, though, and not a contested-catch guy because of his smaller frame/catch radius, but his hands are rock solid. His ball-tracking is very good, and he can run a variety of routes. Overall, he's a high-floor, somewhat-high-upside WR who should move the needle early in his NFL career.

Strengths

Sharp, sudden routes at all levels

Good explosion/lean while running routes and after the catch

Catches everything, rock-solid hands

Speedy type down the field

Weaknesses

Smaller, unintimidating frame

Not a monster athlete

Tiny catch radius

Combine Results:

40-Yard Dash: 4.49 seconds

4.49 seconds Vertical: 34 inches

inches Broad Jump: 10 feet, 2 inches

College stats

Receiving stats

Year Games Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 (USC) 11 59 875 14.8 8 2021 (Pittsburgh) 14 100 1,593 15.9 17 2020 (Pittsburgh) 10 60 666 11.1 4

College Accolades

Honors

2022 (USC): First-team All-Pac-12

2021 (Pittsburgh): Biletnikoff Award winner (best WR in FBS)



2021 (Pittsburgh): Consensus All-American

2021 (Pittsburgh): First-team All-ACC



2020 (Pittsburgh): Freshman All-American (The Athletic, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com)

2020 (Pittsburgh): All-ACC honorable mention

Notable statistics

2021 (Pittsburgh): Tied-most receiving TD (17) in FBS

2021 (Pittsburgh): Set school record for receptions (100)



High school: Tuscarora (Frederick, Maryland)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9044)

National: 275 | Athlete: 10 | Maryland: 12

High school accolades: 2019 Super 22 and All-Area (Baltimore Touchdown Club)

Check out Jordan Addison's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.