NFL combine 2020 results: Cam Akers, Jonathan Taylor stand out in a deep running back class after measurements
D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and more running backs weighed-in at the combine
INDIANAPOLIS -- The quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends had the spotlight on Monday at the NFL combine, and on Tuesday it turned to another skill position: running backs. The 2020 NFL Draft's top projected backs took the scales in front of NFL talent evaluators, and the results were noteworthy.
We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's weigh-in for every position group; here are our takeaways from the running backs.
Notable running back measurements
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|ARM LENGTH
|WINGSPAN
|Salvon Ahmed
|5-10 7/8
|197
|29 2/8"
|71 5/8"
|Cam Akers
|5-10 3/8
|217
|30 5/8"
|74 5/8"
|Jet Anderson
|5-10 4/8
|208
|30 4/8"
|74 3/8"
|Levante Bellamy
|5-8 7/8
|192
|30 2/8"
|73 3/8"
|Eno Benjamin
|5-8 7/8
|207
|31 2/8"
|76"
|Raymond Calais
|5-7 7/8
|188
|30"
|73 6/8"
|DeeJay Dallas
|5-10 1/8
|217
|30 5/8"
|74 2/8"
|AJ Dillon
|6-0 3/8
|247
|31 5/8"
|77 5/8"
|J.K. Dobbins
|5-9 4/8
|209
|29 6/8"
|73 4/8"
|Rico Dowdle
|5-11 2/8
|213
|31 3/8"
|75 5/8"
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|5-7 2/8
|207
|29"
|70 5/8"
|Darrynton Evans
|5-10 1/8
|203
|31 5/8"
|76 5/8"
|JaMychal Hasty
|5-8
|205
|31 1/8"
|74 4/8"
|Brian Herrien
|5-11 1/8
|209
|29 6/8"
|73 6/8"
|Tony Jones
|5-10 4/8
|220
|30 5/8"
|74 1/8"
|Joshua Kelley
|5-10 5/8
|212
|31 5/8"
|76 2/8"
|Javon Leake
|6-0 1/8
|215
|31 4/8"
|75 6/8"
|Benny LeMay
|5-8 1/8
|221
|29 7/8"
|72 4/8"
|Anthony McFarland
|5-8 1/8
|208
|30 3/8"
|73 3/8"
|Zack Moss
|5-9 3/8
|223
|31 2/8"
|75 4/8"
|Sewo Olonilua
|6-2 5/8
|232
|32 1/8"
|78 1/8"
|La'Mical Perine
|5-10 6/8
|216
|31 5/8"
|76 3/8"
|Scottie Phillips
|5-8
|209
|29 3/8"
|70 2/8"
|James Robinson
|5-9
|219
|29 5/8"
|72 4/8"
|D'Andre Swift
|5-8 2/8
|212
|29 7/8"
|72"
|J.J. Taylor
|5-5 2/8
|185
|28 6/8"
|71 2/8"
|Jonathan Taylor
|5-10 2/8
|226
|31 1/8"
|75 3/8"
|Patrick Taylor
|6-1 4/8
|217
|32 2/8"
|75 5/8"
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|5-9 5/8
|214
|30 7/8"
|73 4/8"
|Mike Warren
|5-9 1/8
|226
|29 4/8"
|71 4/8"
RB winners
Cam Akers, Florida State. Akers should test well throughout the week. He has the size and the ability to be a three-down back. Tuesday's weigh-in did nothing to hurt that label. He was really solid.
Are Joe Burrow's hands too small? What's the latest on CBA talks? Will Brinson and the Pick Six Podcast Superfriends break down the combine and more; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin. Taylor has been a high-volume runner for the Badgers. He is built solidly, which has enabled him to hold up in the Big Ten. His size is what should be expected from an NFL running back.
Joshua Kelley, UCLA. Kelley has had an impressive pre-draft process. He looked really good at the Senior Bowl and the positive impressions are still rolling in at the combine. He is well-built and could be an every down back at the next level.
Javon Leake, Maryland. Leake came in with really good size. He was a part of a talented backfield with Anthony McFarland Jr. Leake looks built to be a three-down running back.
RB losers
Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss. There were not any big losers from this group. The small, shiftier running backs came in lighter and the expected bruisers came in a bit heavier. Phillips is a guy that may have come in a little heavier than anticipated.
Patrick Taylor, Memphis. For his size and running style, it was expected that he might come in a little heavier but that was not the case. He is a tall running back with a unique running style.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tua clarifies Cowboys comment at combine
The former Bama star QB just cleared the air about the Cowboys
-
Burrow would 'show up' for Bengals
The projected No. 1-overall pick finally answered the burning question
-
Mock Draft: Seven Round 1 trades
The Raiders land an impact defender, while the Bucs are one of two teams to trade up for a...
-
Chase Young will not work out at combine
The Heisman Trophy finalist still plans on being in Indianapolis
-
Speedy safety won't run at combine
Davis is one of the top rated players in this year's draft
-
Combine weigh-in: Higgins, Kmet impress
Wide receivers and tight ends hit the scale Monday