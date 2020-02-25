NFL combine 2020 results: Cam Akers, Jonathan Taylor stand out in a deep running back class after measurements

INDIANAPOLIS -- The quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends had the spotlight on Monday at the NFL combine, and on Tuesday it turned to another skill position: running backs. The 2020 NFL Draft's top projected backs took the scales in front of NFL talent evaluators, and the results were noteworthy.

We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's weigh-in for every position group; here are our takeaways from the running backs.

Notable running back measurements

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN Salvon Ahmed 5-10 7/8 197 29 2/8" 71 5/8" Cam Akers 5-10 3/8 217 30 5/8" 74 5/8" Jet Anderson 5-10 4/8 208 30 4/8" 74 3/8" Levante Bellamy 5-8 7/8 192 30 2/8" 73 3/8" Eno Benjamin 5-8 7/8 207 31 2/8" 76" Raymond Calais 5-7 7/8 188 30" 73 6/8" DeeJay Dallas 5-10 1/8 217 30 5/8" 74 2/8" AJ Dillon 6-0 3/8 247 31 5/8" 77 5/8" J.K. Dobbins 5-9 4/8 209 29 6/8" 73 4/8" Rico Dowdle 5-11 2/8 213 31 3/8" 75 5/8" Clyde Edwards-Helaire 5-7 2/8 207 29" 70 5/8" Darrynton Evans 5-10 1/8 203 31 5/8" 76 5/8" JaMychal Hasty 5-8 205 31 1/8" 74 4/8" Brian Herrien 5-11 1/8 209 29 6/8" 73 6/8" Tony Jones 5-10 4/8 220 30 5/8" 74 1/8" Joshua Kelley 5-10 5/8 212 31 5/8" 76 2/8" Javon Leake 6-0 1/8 215 31 4/8" 75 6/8" Benny LeMay 5-8 1/8 221 29 7/8" 72 4/8" Anthony McFarland 5-8 1/8 208 30 3/8" 73 3/8" Zack Moss 5-9 3/8 223 31 2/8" 75 4/8" Sewo Olonilua 6-2 5/8 232 32 1/8" 78 1/8" La'Mical Perine 5-10 6/8 216 31 5/8" 76 3/8" Scottie Phillips 5-8 209 29 3/8" 70 2/8" James Robinson

5-9 219 29 5/8" 72 4/8" D'Andre Swift 5-8 2/8 212 29 7/8" 72" J.J. Taylor 5-5 2/8 185 28 6/8" 71 2/8" Jonathan Taylor 5-10 2/8 226 31 1/8" 75 3/8" Patrick Taylor 6-1 4/8 217 32 2/8" 75 5/8" Ke'Shawn Vaughn 5-9 5/8 214 30 7/8" 73 4/8" Mike Warren 5-9 1/8 226 29 4/8" 71 4/8"

RB winners

Cam Akers, Florida State. Akers should test well throughout the week. He has the size and the ability to be a three-down back. Tuesday's weigh-in did nothing to hurt that label. He was really solid.

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin. Taylor has been a high-volume runner for the Badgers. He is built solidly, which has enabled him to hold up in the Big Ten. His size is what should be expected from an NFL running back.

Joshua Kelley, UCLA. Kelley has had an impressive pre-draft process. He looked really good at the Senior Bowl and the positive impressions are still rolling in at the combine. He is well-built and could be an every down back at the next level.

Javon Leake, Maryland. Leake came in with really good size. He was a part of a talented backfield with Anthony McFarland Jr. Leake looks built to be a three-down running back.

RB losers

Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss. There were not any big losers from this group. The small, shiftier running backs came in lighter and the expected bruisers came in a bit heavier. Phillips is a guy that may have come in a little heavier than anticipated.

Patrick Taylor, Memphis. For his size and running style, it was expected that he might come in a little heavier but that was not the case. He is a tall running back with a unique running style.