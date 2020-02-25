NFL combine 2020 results: Cam Akers, Jonathan Taylor stand out in a deep running back class after measurements

D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and more running backs weighed-in at the combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- The quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends had the spotlight on Monday at the NFL combine, and on Tuesday it turned to another skill position: running backs. The 2020 NFL Draft's top projected backs took the scales in front of NFL talent evaluators, and the results were noteworthy.

We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's weigh-in for every position group; here are our takeaways from the running backs.

Notable running back measurements

PLAYERHEIGHTWEIGHT (LBS)ARM LENGTHWINGSPAN
Salvon Ahmed5-10 7/819729 2/8"71 5/8"
Cam Akers5-10 3/821730 5/8"74 5/8"
Jet Anderson5-10 4/820830 4/8"74 3/8"
Levante Bellamy5-8 7/819230 2/8"73 3/8"
Eno Benjamin5-8 7/820731 2/8"76"
Raymond Calais5-7 7/818830"73 6/8"
DeeJay Dallas5-10 1/821730 5/8"74 2/8"
AJ Dillon6-0 3/824731 5/8"77 5/8"
J.K. Dobbins5-9 4/820929 6/8"73 4/8"
Rico Dowdle5-11 2/821331 3/8"75 5/8"
Clyde Edwards-Helaire5-7 2/820729"70 5/8"
Darrynton Evans5-10 1/820331 5/8"76 5/8"
JaMychal Hasty5-820531 1/8"74 4/8"
Brian Herrien5-11 1/820929 6/8"73 6/8"
Tony Jones5-10 4/822030 5/8"74 1/8"
Joshua Kelley5-10 5/821231 5/8"76 2/8"
Javon Leake6-0 1/821531 4/8"75 6/8"
Benny LeMay5-8 1/822129 7/8"72 4/8"
Anthony McFarland 5-8 1/820830 3/8"73 3/8"
Zack Moss5-9 3/822331 2/8"75 4/8"
Sewo Olonilua6-2 5/823232 1/8"78 1/8"
La'Mical Perine5-10 6/821631 5/8"76 3/8"
Scottie Phillips5-820929 3/8"70 2/8"
James Robinson
5-921929 5/8"72 4/8"
D'Andre Swift5-8 2/821229 7/8"72"
J.J. Taylor5-5 2/818528 6/8"71 2/8"
Jonathan Taylor5-10 2/822631 1/8"75 3/8"
Patrick Taylor6-1 4/821732 2/8"75 5/8"
Ke'Shawn Vaughn5-9 5/821430 7/8"73 4/8"
Mike Warren5-9 1/822629 4/8"71 4/8"

RB winners

Cam Akers, Florida State. Akers should test well throughout the week. He has the size and the ability to be a three-down back. Tuesday's weigh-in did nothing to hurt that label. He was really solid. 

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin. Taylor has been a high-volume runner for the Badgers. He is built solidly, which has enabled him to hold up in the Big Ten. His size is what should be expected from an NFL running back.

Joshua Kelley, UCLA. Kelley has had an impressive pre-draft process. He looked really good at the Senior Bowl and the positive impressions are still rolling in at the combine. He is well-built and could be an every down back at the next level.

Javon Leake, Maryland. Leake came in with really good size. He was a part of a talented backfield with Anthony McFarland Jr. Leake looks built to be a three-down running back. 

RB losers

Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss. There were not any big losers from this group. The small, shiftier running backs came in lighter and the expected bruisers came in a bit heavier. Phillips is a guy that may have come in a little heavier than anticipated. 

Patrick Taylor, Memphis. For his size and running style, it was expected that he might come in a little heavier but that was not the case. He is a tall running back with a unique running style. 

