NFL combine 2020 results: Curtis Weaver, Justin Madubuike winners as edge rushers, defensive linemen work out
The Boise State pass-rush specialist checked athleticism boxes with his workout Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS -- While we didn't get Chase Young or K'Lavon Chassion, the defensive linemen and edge rushers took to the field on Saturday night at the 2020 NFL Combine.
In general, the edge rushers didn't test particularly well, but we did have a few, surprising standpoint performances.
Edge rusher workouts
|PLAYER
|40 Yard
|Vertical
|Broad
|Three Cone
|Bradlee Anae
|4.93
|31"
|115"
|7.44
|Nick Coe
|4.89
|29"
|116"
|DNP
|Kendall Coleman
|4.95
|32"
|114"
|DNP
|Carter Coughlin
|4.57
|36"
|126"
|DNP
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Michael Divinity
|4.85
|31"
|115"
|DNP
|A.J. Epenesa
|5.05
|32.5"
|117"
|7.34
|Tipa Galeai
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jonathan Garvin
|4.82
|36"
|125"
|DNP
|Trevon Gipson
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jonathan Greenard
|4.87
|30.5
|113"
|7.13
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|DNP
|34"
|120"
|DNP
|Ladarius Hamilton
|4.89
|30"
|114"
|7.72
|Alex Highsmith
|4.70
|33"
|125"
|7.32
|Trevon Hill
|4.89
|28"
|113"
|DNP
|Anfernee Jennings
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Azur Kamara
|4.59
|28"
|121"
|7.20
|Khalid Kareem
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Terrell Lewis
|DNP
|37"
|124"
|DNP
|Julian Okwara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Chauncey Rivers
|4.97
|30.5
|106"
|7.33
|Alton Robinson
|4.69
|35.5"
|119"
|7.32
|Qaadir Sheppard
|4.89
|31.5"
|115"
|DNP
|James Smith-Williams
|4.60
|32"
|123"
|7.35
|Jason Strowbridge
|4.89
|31"
|113"
|7.45
|Darrell Taylor
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Casey Toohill
|4.62
|39"
|126"
|7.08
|Derrek Tuszka
|4.79
|33.5"
|120"
|6.87
|Josh Uche
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Curtis Weaver
|DNP
|32.5"
|116"
|7.00
|Kenny Willekes
|4.87
|32.5
|119"
|7.39
|DJ Wonnum
|4.73
|34.5"
|123"
|7.25
|Chase Young
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jabari Zuniga
|4.64
|33"
|127"
|DNP
Edge rusher winners
Curtis Weaver, Boise State. Weaver has a unique, compact body for the edge rusher spot at just over 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, which means his 7.00 time in the three cone was outstanding. Weaver is bendy on film too and uses his hands well at the point of attack.
Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State. The FCS star had the best workout of any edge rusher with a 6.87 time in the three cone to go along with a solid 33.5-inch vertical and 120-inch broad jump. We now know he definitely has NFL-caliber athleticism for the edge spot and could be on the Day 2 or early Day 3 radar for many teams.
Casey Toohill, Stanford. Toohill was more explosive at the combine than he looks on film, which will boost his draft stock. His 39-inch vertical was the highest among all edge rushers. His 7.08 in the three-cone indicates he's decently smooth around the corner.
A.J. Epenesa, Iowa. At 275 pounds, Epenesa ran slowly over 5.00 but had a respectable time of 7.34 in the three-cone drill. However, he didn't do anything to ease the worry about his lack of explosiveness on the edge.
What's the latest news from the NFL combine? Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson get you caught up on everything you need to know on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Edge rusher losers
Bradlee Anae, Utah. No one expected Anae to flourish here at the combine, but he tested like a much larger defensive lineman, and his 7.44 three-cone drill was one of the slowest in the edge-rusher group. Anae wins with tremendous hand usage and power.
Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State. Rivers ran 4.97 with a broad jump under nine feet and his 7.32 time in teh three cone doesn't come close to the seven-second threshold. To be fair, he did measure in at 6-2 and 262 pounds.
Defensive line workouts
|PLAYER
|40 Yard
|Vertical
|Broad
|Three Cone
|McTelvin Agim
|4.98
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ross Blacklock
|4.90
|29"
|107"
|7.77
|Derrick Brown
|5.16
|27"
|108"
|8.22
|Josiah Coatney
|5.27
|27"
|99"
|8.07
|Darrion Daniels
|5.18
|27"
|109"
|7.75
|Marlon Davidson
|5.04
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Carlos Davis
|4.82
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Khalil Davis
|4.75
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Raekwon Davis
|5.12
|28"
|111"
|7.95
|Jordan Elliott
|5.02
|27.5
|DNP
|DNP
|Leki Fotu
|5.15
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Neville Gallimore
|4.79
|DNP
|DNP
|7.97
|Davon Hamilton
|5.14
|29.5"
|114"
|DNP
|Benito Jones
|5.26
|26.5"
|DNP
|8.21
|Javon Kinlaw
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Rashard Lawrence
|5.07
|DNP
|DNP
|8.03
|James Lynch
|5.01
|29"
|111"
|7.39
|Justin Madubuike
|4.83
|DNP
|DNP
|7.31
|Larrell Murchison
|5.05
|29"
|119"
|7.89
|John Penisini
|DNP
|25.5"
|DNP
|DNP
|Malcolm Roach
|4.84
|30"
|114"
|DNP
|Broderick Washington
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Raequan Williams
|5.04
|25.5"
|101"
|DNP
|Rob Windsor
|4.90
|28.5"
|111"
|7.47
Defensive line winners
Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M. Madubuike is noticeably strong on film, but doesn't look like a high-end athlete for the interior defensive line spot. But he ran 4.83 and had a quick 7.31 at 293 pounds will generate early Round 2 buzz for the former Aggie star.
Malcolm Roach, Texas. Roach is a run-stopping specialist in the body of a three technique at 6-2 and 297 pounds. He tested like the latter with a 4.84 in the 40 and a 30-inch vertical to go along with a 114-inch broad jump, which tied for teh second-highest among defensive linemen.
Khalil Davis, Nebraska. The Huskers' big man running 4.75 at 308 pounds came out of nowhere but definitely dropped some jaws. He does show flashes of tremendous range down the line of scrimmage on film.
Defensive line losers
Derrick Brown, Auburn. Running 5.16 at nearly 6-5 and 326 pounds was impressive. But the rest of the highly touted prospect's workout was below average for someone bound to be an early first-round pick at the defensive tackle position, especially with pass-rush capabilities in mind. The 8.22 three cone was slow.
Benito Jones, Ole Miss. Jones is a nose tackle, but those players have to show some athleticism to get after the passer in the modern day. Jones tested at or near the bottom in most of the drills.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR prospect Shenault to have surgery
The receiver was limited to just the 40-yard dash due to the injury
-
LB workouts: Simmons steals show
The top 2020 NFL Draft linebacker prospects lived up to the hype Saturday night
-
NFL Combine live updates/results
Here's your one-stop shop for all the latest updates on the 2020 NFL Combine
-
Combine: Wirfs, Becton among OL winners
As a whole, the offensive line class performed outstandingly in the on-field workouts on Friday
-
RB workouts: Taylor, Akers impressive
NFL teams will find value at the running back position throughout the draft
-
Combine QBs: Love making good impression
The on-field drills are off and running in Indianapolis; here's a look at the QB winners and...