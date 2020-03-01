NFL combine 2020 results: Curtis Weaver, Justin Madubuike winners as edge rushers, defensive linemen work out

INDIANAPOLIS -- While we didn't get Chase Young or K'Lavon Chassion, the defensive linemen and edge rushers took to the field on Saturday night at the 2020 NFL Combine.

In general, the edge rushers didn't test particularly well, but we did have a few, surprising standpoint performances.

Edge rusher workouts

PLAYER 40 Yard Vertical Broad Three Cone Bradlee Anae 4.93 31" 115" 7.44 Nick Coe 4.89 29" 116" DNP Kendall Coleman 4.95 32" 114" DNP Carter Coughlin 4.57 36" 126" DNP K'Lavon Chaisson DNP DNP DNP DNP Michael Divinity 4.85 31" 115" DNP A.J. Epenesa 5.05 32.5" 117" 7.34 Tipa Galeai DNP DNP DNP DNP Jonathan Garvin 4.82 36" 125" DNP Trevon Gipson DNP DNP DNP DNP Jonathan Greenard 4.87 30.5 113" 7.13 Yetur Gross-Matos DNP 34" 120" DNP Ladarius Hamilton 4.89 30" 114" 7.72 Alex Highsmith 4.70 33" 125" 7.32 Trevon Hill 4.89 28" 113" DNP Anfernee Jennings DNP DNP DNP DNP Azur Kamara 4.59 28" 121" 7.20 Khalid Kareem DNP DNP DNP DNP Terrell Lewis DNP 37" 124" DNP Julian Okwara DNP DNP DNP DNP Chauncey Rivers 4.97 30.5 106" 7.33 Alton Robinson 4.69 35.5" 119" 7.32 Qaadir Sheppard 4.89 31.5" 115" DNP James Smith-Williams 4.60 32" 123" 7.35 Jason Strowbridge 4.89 31" 113" 7.45 Darrell Taylor DNP DNP DNP DNP Casey Toohill 4.62 39" 126" 7.08 Derrek Tuszka 4.79 33.5" 120" 6.87 Josh Uche DNP DNP DNP DNP Curtis Weaver DNP 32.5" 116" 7.00 Kenny Willekes 4.87 32.5 119" 7.39 DJ Wonnum 4.73 34.5" 123" 7.25 Chase Young DNP DNP DNP DNP Jabari Zuniga 4.64 33" 127" DNP

Edge rusher winners

Curtis Weaver, Boise State. Weaver has a unique, compact body for the edge rusher spot at just over 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, which means his 7.00 time in the three cone was outstanding. Weaver is bendy on film too and uses his hands well at the point of attack.

Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State. The FCS star had the best workout of any edge rusher with a 6.87 time in the three cone to go along with a solid 33.5-inch vertical and 120-inch broad jump. We now know he definitely has NFL-caliber athleticism for the edge spot and could be on the Day 2 or early Day 3 radar for many teams.

Casey Toohill, Stanford. Toohill was more explosive at the combine than he looks on film, which will boost his draft stock. His 39-inch vertical was the highest among all edge rushers. His 7.08 in the three-cone indicates he's decently smooth around the corner.

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa. At 275 pounds, Epenesa ran slowly over 5.00 but had a respectable time of 7.34 in the three-cone drill. However, he didn't do anything to ease the worry about his lack of explosiveness on the edge.

Edge rusher losers

Bradlee Anae, Utah. No one expected Anae to flourish here at the combine, but he tested like a much larger defensive lineman, and his 7.44 three-cone drill was one of the slowest in the edge-rusher group. Anae wins with tremendous hand usage and power.

Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State. Rivers ran 4.97 with a broad jump under nine feet and his 7.32 time in teh three cone doesn't come close to the seven-second threshold. To be fair, he did measure in at 6-2 and 262 pounds.

Defensive line workouts

PLAYER 40 Yard Vertical Broad Three Cone McTelvin Agim 4.98 DNP DNP DNP Ross Blacklock 4.90 29" 107" 7.77 Derrick Brown 5.16 27" 108" 8.22 Josiah Coatney 5.27 27" 99" 8.07 Darrion Daniels 5.18 27" 109" 7.75 Marlon Davidson 5.04 DNP DNP DNP Carlos Davis 4.82 DNP DNP DNP Khalil Davis 4.75 DNP DNP DNP Raekwon Davis 5.12 28" 111" 7.95 Jordan Elliott 5.02 27.5 DNP DNP Leki Fotu 5.15 DNP DNP DNP Neville Gallimore 4.79 DNP DNP 7.97 Davon Hamilton 5.14 29.5" 114" DNP Benito Jones 5.26 26.5" DNP 8.21 Javon Kinlaw DNP DNP DNP DNP Rashard Lawrence 5.07 DNP DNP 8.03 James Lynch 5.01 29" 111" 7.39 Justin Madubuike 4.83 DNP DNP 7.31 Larrell Murchison 5.05 29" 119" 7.89 John Penisini DNP 25.5" DNP DNP Malcolm Roach 4.84 30" 114" DNP Broderick Washington DNP DNP DNP DNP Raequan Williams 5.04 25.5" 101" DNP Rob Windsor 4.90 28.5" 111" 7.47

Defensive line winners

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M. Madubuike is noticeably strong on film, but doesn't look like a high-end athlete for the interior defensive line spot. But he ran 4.83 and had a quick 7.31 at 293 pounds will generate early Round 2 buzz for the former Aggie star.

Malcolm Roach, Texas. Roach is a run-stopping specialist in the body of a three technique at 6-2 and 297 pounds. He tested like the latter with a 4.84 in the 40 and a 30-inch vertical to go along with a 114-inch broad jump, which tied for teh second-highest among defensive linemen.

Khalil Davis, Nebraska. The Huskers' big man running 4.75 at 308 pounds came out of nowhere but definitely dropped some jaws. He does show flashes of tremendous range down the line of scrimmage on film.

Defensive line losers

Derrick Brown, Auburn. Running 5.16 at nearly 6-5 and 326 pounds was impressive. But the rest of the highly touted prospect's workout was below average for someone bound to be an early first-round pick at the defensive tackle position, especially with pass-rush capabilities in mind. The 8.22 three cone was slow.

Benito Jones, Ole Miss. Jones is a nose tackle, but those players have to show some athleticism to get after the passer in the modern day. Jones tested at or near the bottom in most of the drills.