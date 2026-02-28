The 2026 NFL Draft tight end class hasn't generated as much buzz as last year's group, which produced two first-round picks: Colston Loveland (Bears) and Tyler Warren (Colts). There may be only one tight end to hear his name called Thursday night in April, but the group as a whole impressed Friday in Indianapolis.

In total, 27 tight ends participated at this year's event, forming the fastest group ever at the annual showcase. Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq and Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers also pushed the boundaries in the vertical and broad jumps.

CBS Sports grades the top tight end prospects while also highlighting other standouts.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

Grading top TE prospects

Measurables: 6-foot-3⅛, 241 pounds, 10-inch hands, 31½-inch arm length, 78¼-inch wingspan

6-foot-3⅛, 241 pounds, 10-inch hands, 31½-inch arm length, 78¼-inch wingspan Testing: 4.39-second 40-yard dash, 1.54-second 10-yard split, 43.5-inch vertical jump, 11-foot-1 broad jump

Grade: A+ -- Kenyon Sadiq tied an NFL combine record for tight ends with a 43.5-inch vertical jump, only for Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers to shatter the mark minutes later. Sadiq also recorded an 11-foot-1 broad jump and blistered the track with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, the latter setting an NFL combine record at the position.

Since 2003, only three players -- Nick Emmanwori, DK Metcalf and Sadiq -- have run sub-4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, posted a 40-plus-inch vertical and recorded an 11-plus-foot broad jump at 220-plus pounds, per NFL Research. Sadiq is the heaviest player to accomplish the feat.

It would have been ideal if he were a little bigger, but it was an overall impressive display of athletic potential. Sadiq has cemented his case to be the first tight end off the board and likely a top-half first-round pick.

Measurables: 6-foot-3¾, 239 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arm length, 79¾-inch wingspan



6-foot-3¾, 239 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arm length, 79¾-inch wingspan Testing: 4.51-second 40-yard dash, 1.59-second 10-yard split, 45.5-inch vertical jump, 11-foot-3 broad jump

Grade: A -- Eli Stowers set the NFL combine record for a tight end in the vertical jump (45.5 inches). He also posted an 11-foot-3 broad jump and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds.

Although a bit on the lighter side, no one -- except for Sadiq — did a better job showcasing their athletic potential. Stowers all but guaranteed he will hear his name called on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Measurables: 6-foot-4⅜, 246 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 32⅛-inch arm length, 77⅞-inch wingspan

6-foot-4⅜, 246 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 32⅛-inch arm length, 77⅞-inch wingspan Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: B -- Max Klare did not run or participate in athletic testing but took part in drills. In the gauntlet, in particular, Klare did a solid job snatching the ball away from his body while barely drifting down the line. It was not an overwhelming day for the potential TE2, but he also did not hurt his stock. Ohio State's pro day will be important for his testing.

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 31⅝-inch arm length

6-foot-5, 245 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 31⅝-inch arm length Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: N/A -- During a routine X-ray, Oscar Delp learned he had played the entire season with a hairline fracture in his foot and would not be able to participate in the combine. It was a disappointing development for a player who had prepared to make a strong statement in Indianapolis.

Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 245 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 31⅛-inch arm length

6-foot-4⅝, 245 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 31⅛-inch arm length Testing: 4.62-second 40-yard dash, 1.59-second 10-yard split, 36-inch vertical jump, 9-foot-11 broad jump

Grade: B+ -- Blocking is not Jack Endries' forte, but he did a nice job in that drill. He also hugged the line well in the gauntlet drill and displayed reliable hands.

Other standouts

John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

Measurables: 6-foot-5¾, 249 pounds, 10-inch hands, 31-inch arm length

6-foot-5¾, 249 pounds, 10-inch hands, 31-inch arm length Testing: 4.60-second 40-yard dash, 1.60-second 10-yard split, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-8 broad jump

Gyllenborg ran the 40-yard dash in 4.60 seconds, which is more than respectable for a tight end of his size. He held his own in the sled-blocking drills and was excellent in the gauntlet drill, including making a mid-run adjustment on his second rep.

Matthew Hibner, SMU

Measurables: 6-foot-4¼, 251 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arm length

6-foot-4¼, 251 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arm length Testing: 4.57-second 40-yard dash, 1.61-second 10-yard split, 37-inch vertical jump, 9-foot-8 broad jump

Hibner had been buried behind several talented tight ends at Michigan but has shown more of his pass-catching ability at SMU. He posted an impressive 37-inch vertical jump and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds.

Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

Measurables: 6-foot-5½, 245 pounds, 10½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arm length

6-foot-5½, 245 pounds, 10½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arm length Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Boerkircher entered the event known primarily as a blocking tight end, a role that has gained increased value in today's NFL through the success of players like Jackson Hawes and others. He did a nice job in the gauntlet drill, drifting slightly but showcasing strong hands while maintaining speed.