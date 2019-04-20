NFL Draft 2019: Seven-round mock drafts, big boards, team needs, draft picks for all 32 teams

The rumors and smokescreens (?) continue to build as we get set for what should be a wild weekend of trades, surprises and what many fans and pundits will deem questionable picks in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2019 NFL Draft is less than a week away.

What will the Arizona Cardinals do? They are on the clock, and it's still a mystery. Do they stay put, draft Kyler Murray and try to trade Josh Rosen at what would likely at that point be a major markdown for last year's 10th-overall pick? Do they swing a trade with another team like the Raiders, who have shown a lot of interest in Murray and could turn the page on Derek Carr as early as 2020? If the Cardinals don't trade Rosen or the No. 1 pick by the time they're on the clock, do they pass on the QB and just go ahead and select Nick Bosa or Quinnen Williams?

All those scenarios are still in play and our experts (R.J. White, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso) here at CBS Sports have outlined team needs and options for every selection and their picks for all 32 teams.

