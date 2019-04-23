Prisco's What Teams 'Should' Do NFL Mock Draft 2019: Kyler Murray falls to Dolphins after two QBs go earlier

Admit it, you get tired of all the mock drafts after a certain point. Don't they all start looking and sounding the same?

That's why the week of the draft I always do a mock draft of what teams should do, not what I think they will do. Sometimes this version of my mock actually ends up being better than the mock where I try to actually figure out what teams will do.

In this mock, I don't have the Arizona Cardinals taking Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, but instead have them taking Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa. I think that's still a possibility in the real draft, but it's also what they should do.

They should add Bosa to Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs, giving them a nice combination of edge players, and keep Josh Rosen as their quarterback. He wasn't given a fair chance last year with what they played around him, so keep Rosen and let Kliff Kingsbury coach him up.

I have Murray falling down to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13, although that's probably too much of a fall. I have both Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock going ahead of Murray. Why? I think they are better fits with the teams I have taking them and count me as one of the many who don't think Murray is as much of a slam dunk as many others do.

Just remember, this is my what-they-should-do mock, rather than a predictive one.

My final predictive mock comes Thursday, and I bet in the end this one might actually be better.

You should join us at CBS Sports HQ for our live coverage of the NFL Draft on Thursday through Saturday. We'll break down all the picks and trades as they happen, with grades, analysis and plenty more. If you'd rather watch on mobile or a connected device, you can download the CBS Sports app.

Check out all our mock drafts here.