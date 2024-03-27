The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a month away. At this stage of the process, it feels as though everyone is waiting to learn where the quarterbacks will be taken so the rest of the draft can fall into place. There are several edge rushers and defensive linemen expected to be taken in the first round. CBSSports.com explores the ideal fits for those players currently in the first-round range of the prospect rankings:

Dallas Turner, Alabama: Bears

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 1 EDGE, No. 7 overall

Chicago's decision is likely to come down to a wide receiver or a pass rusher at No. 9 overall. If top receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are off the board, then the decision becomes much more straight forward unless they trade down. At this point, one of those wide receivers should be available if four quarterbacks are taken before the Bears pick again. Turner and Montez Sweat, who was acquired at the trade deadline last year, would be a formidable duo as Chicago aims to rise in the NFC. Turner is a relatively young player who is still developing his body but he tested like an elite athlete at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Jared Verse, Florida State: Eagles

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 2 EDGE, No. 11 overall

Philadelphia's interest in another edge defender is contingent upon what happens with Haason Reddick. Reports of the team potentially moving him in a deal have been consistent throughout the early months of 2024, which suggests there could be motivation from the team's perspective. Verse would be a stylistic replacement for Reddick to go along with Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff and Nolan Smith.

Byron Murphy II, Texas: Rams

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 1 DL, No. 15 overall

Los Angeles found great value with Kobie Turner in the third round a year ago, but a chasm has formed next to him since the season concluded. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement and left the Rams searching for a replacement. Replacing Donald is an unenviable position but Murphy is a well-rounded interior defender who gives the franchise its best option.

Laiatu Latu, UCLA: Cardinals

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 3 EDGE, No. 16 overall

Arizona has been mentioned as a likely trade destination in the event that the Vikings or another team want to move up for the right to draft a quarterback. In this scenario, the Cardinals move back with Minnesota, which gives them three first-round picks at Nos. 11, 23 and 27 overall. The franchise is well-positioned to address multiple positions of need, including edge rusher. Latu is arguably the most technically sound edge rusher in this draft and that should be valuable to the Cardinals as they attempt to raise the floor of the team and instill a higher standard.

Chop Robinson, Penn State: Panthers

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 4 EDGE, No. 22 overall

Yetur Gross-Matos and Brian Burns are no longer with the organization as they have landed elsewhere this offseason. The focus has been supporting second-year quarterback Bryce Young, and rightfully so, but the Panthers need to add some firepower on defense. Robinson is still developing as a pass rusher, but his athleticism and quickness are that of a high-ceiling defender. The only question is whether he will be available for Carolina's first selection at No. 33 overall.

Johnny Newton, Illinois: Cardinals

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 2 DL, No. 23 overall

As noted above, there is a very real chance that Arizona trades out of No. 4 overall, which would give the team four of the first 35 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cardinals have a bevy of needs but defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon may steer them toward addressing a defense that lacked name recognition a year ago. Newton is a quick interior defender who brings the energy Gannon should be looking for as he reinvents the defense.

Darius Robinson, Missouri: Lions

CBSSports.com prospect ranking: No. 5 EDGE, No. 26 overall

Injuries to the defensive line left Detroit in a vulnerable position during the playoff race. The team has already signed defensive tackle D.J. Reader to go along with Alim McNeill, but Robinson would give them depth at edge rusher to go along with Marcus Davenport, who has struggled to stay healthy, Josh Paschal, who has struggled to stay healthy, and Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions are not going to allow one or two injuries to doom them yet again. Robinson is a physical player that will likely endear himself to head coach Dan Campbell. He has the positional flexibility to play on the edge or slide inside dependent upon the situation.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.