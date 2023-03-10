Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Everybody seems convinced the Bears will trade out of No. 1, and the Colts remain the most likely team to move up. In this mock, I have the Colts doing that and taking the QB who had the most impressive combine performance of them all. Stroud's anticipation, accuracy, and ability to understand what he's seeing are not all that dissimilar to what Peyton Manning used to display in the same uniform.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Young did his job and put on weight for the combine, and now he can lose it all and worry about performing at his pro day. The simple truth is that Bryce Young is the size of Bryce Young, and he will always be. The question is who is comfortable enough to look past those concerns and take a shot on the talent and ability. If he doesn't go No. 1, I don't see how the Texans can pass him up at No. 2.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There's a lot of speculation the Cardinals could look to move down, but while there'd likely be interest, would they want to pass up on the player who might be the best prospect in this draft? I wouldn't.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th The Bears trade down a second time as the Falcons move up to grab Richardson. Richardson showed the world who he was at the combine. He killed the athletic tests and then showed accuracy issues when throwing. He's not a finished product, but he's still young and inexperienced. If he figures it out, he can be an all-timer. That's a chance Atlanta's willing to take, even after taking Desmond Ridder last year.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Wilson didn't run at the combine, but we could finally confirm with tape measures that he's tall and long. Some scouts believe Wilson is a better prospect than Will Anderson Jr.. I don't know that the Seahawks feel that way, but they can use a boost to their pass rush, and Wilson can provide it.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st I don't think Carter's legal issues will significantly impact his draft stock. He may no longer be in play as the No. 1 pick, but the talent is too great to think he'll fall too far. The Lions add another infinity stone to their defensive line after drafting Aidan Hutchinson last year.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski's combine confirmed everything I thought. He's a tremendous athlete who has everything you need athletically to play tackle in the NFL. We just don't know if he has the frame to stick due to his short arms. However, there were similar concerns for former Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater, whom the Chargers took at No. 13 in 2021, and I don't hear any complaints from them. The Raiders could go for a QB here, but I don't think any available options fit the mold of what Josh McDaniels typically looks for.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Bears move down twice, add further draft capital in the process, and then draft the player Justin Fields said he wanted them to draft. The Bears could also address the line of scrimmage here, but my theory is they'll use their cap space to bolster their lines and use this pick to give Fields another weapon. JSN didn't run at the combine, but his performance in the drills was an excellent reminder of how polished and talented he is.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd The Panthers probably tried to move up in this theoretical mock, failed, and still ended up with Levis. When it comes to the two "traits" QBs in this mock, I prefer Richardson to Levis, but I fully understand why teams are enamored with who Levis can become. He doesn't have the ceiling of Richardson but likely has the higher floor.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Illinois defensive backs crushed the combine, yet the guy who could be a top-10 pick didn't perform due to a balky hamstring. Witherspoon doesn't have ideal size, but he has ideal everything else you want in a corner. He won't even care if Eagles fans boo him.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd I don't believe this is a great draft class for tackles, so if you need one, you better try and get one early because I'm not sure you'll like what's available on Day 2 and 3. The Titans do that by drafting the player I consider the best bet to be a solid left tackle in this class.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Texans use their two first-round picks to add a possible franchise QB in Bryce Young and a weapon for him in Quentin Johnston. Johnston could struggle with more physical NFL corners, but when he gets in space with the ball in his hands, good luck.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th There are still some kinks to Jones' game that need to be ironed out, but that's to be expected for a player who isn't as experienced as others in this class. But what we've seen in that limited time? It gives me goosebumps thinking how good Jones could be one day. No tackle in this class has a higher ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Patriots could go a lot of different directions here based on their needs and how the board has fallen. I don't know that they consider corner to be their most pressing need, but Gonzalez would be difficult to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The suburban Chicago kid who grew up a Bears fan and is currently dating the sister of Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet turns in his orange and blue for the green and gold of Green Bay. (Holidays will be awkward!) Van Ness is still learning how to play the position, but early returns are extremely promising, as he has the size and athleticism to flourish. Some fine-tuning could help turn him into one of the NFL's premier pass-rushers.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Porter didn't have the best 40 time (4.46), and his 35-inch vertical wasn't outstanding, but he is still fierce, intelligent, tall and long. His 81-inch wingspan measures in the 97th percentile among corners, according to Mockdraftable, and his 10-inch hands come in handy when making plays on the ball. I love him. He truly is his father if his father played corner. What's not to like?

Round 1 - Pick 17 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th 40 times don't mean anything for offensive linemen, but Wright running a 5.01 at the combine gives you an idea of his overall athleticism. There's a chance that, like Peter Skoronski, he'll be forced to kick inside one day, but he has such excellent feet that I believe he could stick at tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd I've found myself to be higher on Smith than a lot of other evaluators, and I'm comfortable sticking my neck out here. He wasn't as good in 2022, but South Carolina was moving him from the outside to the slot, and he struggled with it. He was fantastic when he worked almost exclusively on the outside in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st It's difficult to read Tampa right now because this is a roster that could look a lot different by the time the draft rolls around. Whatever the case, the Bucs are likely to have a lot of needs, and while safety may not be the biggest, this is a value pick. Branch is the best safety in the class, and Tampa takes the best player available here.

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks address their pass rush with their first pick and now address the interior of their OL with the second. Of players who know they're guards, Torrence is a good bet to be the best in this class. He's not the most athletic prospect out there, but he's a man-mover and excels in the run game. In other words, he's somebody Pete Carroll will love.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The consensus is Keenan Allen is on the way out, and the Chargers replace him with Addison here. He didn't have the best performance at the combine, but this is one of those instances when the game tape of Addison tells you a lot more than running in shorts will. He makes plays when it's time to make plays.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th I wanted to see how Banks performed at the combine because I felt he was a player who could improve his stock, and he did. I knew he was tough, and I knew he was athletic, but he exceeded expectations at the combine. Banks ran a 4.35 40, had a 42-inch vertical (97th percentile) and a 136-inch broad jump (98th). I can see him playing outside or in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th It's so unfair to compare anybody to Aaron Donald, but Kancey is a disruptive, undersized interior defensive lineman who played at Pitt. The difference is I never doubted Aaron Donald's ability to hold up against the run, and I have some concerns about Kancey's ability to do so. That said, he's lightning-quick off the ball and can blow plays up before they've begun. There aren't many interior guys like him.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd There are concerns about Bresee's ability as a pass-rusher at the next level. While I understand them, Bresee's athletic and talented enough to improve. The Jaguars could afford to add more bodies to their defensive front, and Bresee would be an excellent value for them here.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants have locked up Daniel Jones for a few more years and put the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. Now it's time to add pass-catchers to the offense, and with the top receivers off the board, the Giants go for a tight end. Mayer wasn't great at the combine, but he was never going to be. He's not a superhero; he's a tight end with an understanding of how to get open underneath and is a phenomenal blocker. He reminds me a lot of Jason Witten.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th A few years ago, the Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons, a tremendous athlete without an obvious position. Now he's one of the best pass-rushers in the league despite his size concerns. Now the Cowboys pair Parsons with an undersized pass-rusher who teams aren't sure is big enough to be effective at the next level!

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I don't like mocking running backs in the first, but if any team can afford to do it in this draft, it's Buffalo. Yes, the Bills have other needs, but all the top options at those positions are off the board, and if you eliminated the value of positions from the equation, Bijan Robinson is a top-three player in this class. He might be the missing piece in this Buffalo offense and one that allows Josh Allen to stop taking so many hits.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th One of the biggest human beings on the planet. He measured in at 6'8 at the combine with an 88-inch (7'4) wingspan. Simply having to get around him will lead to pass-rushers being late to reach the quarterback, and the Bengals could use another player capable of keeping opponents away from Joe Burrow.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Myles Murphy is a better player than where I have him selected, but with edge rushers being the deepest position in this class, I expect they'll fall a little further than they should, as teams feel they can find good value later. And, make no mistake, this would be excellent value for the Saints at 29.

Round 1 - Pick 30 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Another excellent pass-rusher in this draft class. The Eagles have a lot of free agents from their NFC Champion roster, but if history has shown us anything, they'll use the draft to address the lines of scrimmage. Ojulari doesn't have the ideal size, but his long arms, bend, and excellent understanding of leverage make him an enticing prospect.