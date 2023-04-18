With the 2023 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, we are officially in peak mock draft season. The way you know that it's really peak mock draft season is that the powers that be at CBSSports.com (aka my editors) have asked me to submit my annual mock draft. I'm usually pretty late to the mock draft party because my process of studying players doesn't begin until the NFL season ends, so I need a bit more time to get familiar with everyone. Now that I've done that, I feel a bit more comfortable matching teams with prospects, and analyzing why they may be good fits for their potential landing spots.
Without further ado, let's take a look at how this year's selection process might play out.
Remember: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
There has obviously been buzz about both C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson potentially landing in this spot, but Young is the best prospect in the class, so we're betting that the Panthers eventually come back around to him. His playmaking ability, combined with his accuracy and decision-making, make him the top player in the class despite his size.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Stroud is an excellent fit for the offense new coordinator Bobby Slowik wants to run due to his pinpoint accuracy and ability to layer the ball over the top of defenders. Despite the potentially awkwardness with his agent and the Texans -- David Mulugheta also represents Deshaun Watson -- Houston can't pass on him here.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
The Colts sacrifice third- and fifth-round picks to move up one spot and make sure they get their quarterback of choice. We've already seen that Shane Steichen can build an offense around a mobile quarterback, and he gets a chance to do it again here.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Arizona moves down, picks up a couple extra selections, and still gets to choose the top defensive player in the draft. This team has a whole lot of work to do on its roster, and after making this pick looks to secure value for DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker in further deals.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
We know the Seahawks are not afraid to risk "character concerns" draft picks. We also know how much they value game-wreckers on the interior of the defensive line. Pairing Carter with Dre'Mont Jones gives them two players with which to attack opposing offenses.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Lions' offseason signings put them in a position where they don't necessarily have to spring for a corner early, but that doesn't mean they won't do it if a corner is the best fit. Gonzalez's combination of size, speed, and physicality make him a strong fit for what Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn want to do defensively.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
The Raiders just do not have much in the pass-rush department outside of Maxx Crosby. Chandler Jones is coming off a down season, and barring an enormous bounce back, seems unlikely to be on the team beyond the 2023 season. Wilson can bookend Crosby for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
At the moment, Atlanta's top edge rushers are Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter, and Arnold Ebiketie. That's... less than ideal, even with Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett, and David Onyemata on the interior. Adding Van Ness to the mix gives them a true perimeter pass-rush threat.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
The Bears could use help at pretty much any spot along the offensive line, and here they land a player who is probably the best pure left tackle in the class. Having more confidence in the group up front will hopefully alleviate at least some of Justin Fields' sack issues.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
There is absolutely nothing Howie Roseman loves more than stocking up on pass rushers. With Brandon Graham getting up there in age and Derek Barnett having a contract that voids at the end of this season, the Eagles can't pass on the opportunity to add another name to the mix.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
The Titans stop Levis' fall just outside of the top 10, landing a passer who can operate like a souped-up version of what they've had with Ryan Tannehill. Levis' ability to deliver strikes to the intermediate area of the field makes him a strong fit for the way Tennessee wants to run its offense, and his size and strength fits the mold of what the team has looked for under Mike Vrabel.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Houston already landed Stroud, and here reunites him with one of his top targets. More quick and agile than he is fast, JSN projects as a prototype slot receiver who can make a lot of things work over the middle of the field -- again, a good fit for Slowik's offense system.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
There's some thought that this pick might be heading to the Packers in an Aaron Rodgers trade, but we're betting it's a second-rounder instead. With the uncertainty surrounding Mekhi Becton's future, New York lands its future right tackle by taking Wright here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Witherspoon seems like a prototypical Bill Belichick corner. New England has some decent depth at the position, but we know the Pats think that you can never have enough in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Green Bay finally springs for a pass-catcher in the first round, but it's a tight end instead of a receiver, and it comes in the first year of the post-Aaron Rodgers era. Mayer's size and ability to work both in-line as a blocker and stretch the field up the seam help the Packers transition to the Jordan Love era.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The Commies nab Porter one pick before he can land with his father's old team. Ron Rivera's defense could use some help on the perimeter, and Porter's brand of physicality makes him a good fit with his new head coach.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Pittsburgh grabs a defensive back here anyway, opting for Banks' combination of size and athleticism to help shut down receivers on the outside. He doesn't have ideal length for a corner, but he makes it work anyway.
Round 1 - Pick 18
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Detroit already has its slot guy (Amon-Ra St. Brown) and its speed guy (Jameson Williams), and here lands its big guy in the 6-2 3/4, 208-pound Johnston. Despite his frame, he's not your prototypical possession receiver. Johnston is at his best with the ball in his hands and on the move.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Skoronski may not have the length you typically want in a tackle, but his size and technique can make him a fit on the right side, while the Bucs move Tristan Wirfs over to the left.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Sanders exploded with 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss at Arkansas last season, and here gives Seattle a flexible piece to utilize up front along with Carter, Jones, and the collection of linebackers the Seahawks have assembled this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs
Speed, speed, speed. That's what the Chargers desperately need. Hyatt isn't a complete player, but his ability to stretch the field in a much different way than Mike Williams (who is more of a contested catch guy) will open things up for an L.A. offense that badly needs to generate more space.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Baltimore loves few things more than adding depth and flexibility up front on defense, and after allowing Calais Campbell to leave in free agency, could use an infusion of both in the draft. Murphy has good size and the ability to play multiple spots along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
If you watched the Vikings last season, you know they need a ton of help in the secondary. The Byron Murphy signing alone doesn't yet give new defensive coordinator Brian Flores everything he needs to run his defense, so the Vikes add Smith to the mix here.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
With Travon Walker and Josh Allen, the Jags have their edge rushers. Here, they add a high-level athlete with great size (6-5, 300 pounds) to the defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Branch's versatility to play corner or safety, operate out of the slot, and help against both the pass and the run are too much for the Giants to pass up here. He can help things lock into place for Wink Martindale's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Neither the Cowboys nor Mike McCarthy typically like smaller receivers, but Dallas brought Flowers in for a visit and he is able to play both inside and out despite his stature. There's a similar player on the roster from whom he can learn in Brandin Cooks, and Flowers can be the No. 2 to CeeDee Lamb in the future.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Buffalo still needs help along the offensive line, and in the massive Jones finds a player who can change the tone of things for them up front. Slide him in at right tackle and get to work.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Is it a good idea to use a first-round pick on a running back? Probably not. Do I think that will stop some team or another from doing it? I do not. This selection allows Cincinnati to cut ties with the too-expensive Joe Mixon.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Keion White EDGE
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
New Orleans lost a bunch of bodies along the defensive line this offseason. White has the kind of athleticism Dennis Allen typically looks for in an edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Oh look, the Eagles take another defensive lineman. With Javon Hargrave leaning in free agency, Philly finds his replacement in the underrated (because he is undersized) Kancey.
Round 1 - Pick 31
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Addison is a polarizing player due to his slight stature, but his ability to create separation quickly fits quite nicely with the way the Chiefs transitioned their offense last season. Adding him and Skyy Moore in the last two drafts would give Kansas City a good foundation on which to build its wide receiver corps of the future.