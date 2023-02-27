Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Texans aren't willing to risk somebody trading ahead of them and getting their guy, so they do it instead. Lovie Smith's final give to the Chicago Bears is a Week 18 victory that netted them a few more picks. Texans fans will forgive him for it so long as Stroud pans out, and there's a good chance he will.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Until the Bears address the 3-technique spot in their defense via free agency or trade, I'm operating under the assumption that Jalen Carter will remain above Will Anderson on their draft board. He is the best player in this draft and makes everybody's job easier.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers don't think Jim Irsay was blowing smoke with his comments during Shane Steichen's press conference, and make sure to jump the Colts so they can take Bryce Young first. It will be fun following all the reporting on Young's size and which teams are and aren't concerned about it.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd This is where I have to divorce what I saw with my eyes from Levis at Kentucky from how NFL teams will evaluate him as a prospect. Levis is a player who will be impressive in workouts and fits the mold of where the Colts have gone with prior QB choices.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It's insane that a player like Will Anderson would drop to No. 5 in this draft, but that's life when the QB position is as important as it is. The Seahawks certainly won't mind. I don't know that Anderson will be a generational talent at the NFL level, but I'm confident he will be a Pro Bowl-level player at worst.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Adding Aidan Hutchinson last season was a boost to the Detroit defense, but there's no need to stop adding more to the pass rush possibilities. Murphy's performance at the combine could make or break his draft stock, but he's scheme versatile, so plenty of teams will see ways they can fit him in.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd This year's OT class lacks an obvious No. 1, and I wonder if that's part of the reason I don't think it's a great class overall. Of the options, Paris Johnson is my No. 1, and where I'd go first. Both for what he already is and what he could become.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Wilson is another player whose stock could shift based on how he performs in workouts. Based on what's on tape, this is a player with a high motor that's still got room to grow as far as his pass-rushing technique. If he runs well, I've talked to some people who think he could end up the first pass-rusher taken. Even ahead of Will Anderson.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th The Cardinals could've stayed at No. 3 and taken Will Anderson, but they have so many needs, and Carolina was willing to give up so much it made more sense to move down. Gonzalez has the length and athleticism every team looks for in a corner on the perimeter.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Paris Johnson is my No. 1 OT overall, but if I were rating simply on ceiling, Jones would be the choice. He's an incredible athlete and plays angry, but he's also still learning the position. The Eagles value the trenches, and they can develop. He could be a Day One starter or spend a season as depth before taking on a full-time role.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans offense severely lacks players who can take the top off a defense after trading A.J. Brown, and Addison is a game-breaker. He doesn't have Brown's size and speed combo, but he's just so dang good at getting open. He's a lot like DeVonta Smith, who, coincidentally, now plays alongside A.J. Brown.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st It's possible the Titans could take Johnston over Addison, but not in this mock. Instead, the Texans get a receiver who isn't as polished a route-runner but has the long speed to get over the top of defenses and isn't afraid to get over the middle. He could prove an excellent option for new QB C.J. Stroud.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st In this universe, I imagine the Jets address their QB issues via trade or free agency and use this pick to address an offensive line that needs help. Skoronski is talented enough to play tackle, but it's possible he doesn't have the ideal frame and arm length to match up with NFL pass-rushers and win consistently. So maybe he gets knocked inside to guard. Either way, the Jets can use him!

Round 1 - Pick 14 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th Van Ness is a player whose stock is likely to rise at the combine, and I have him going to the Patriots here. There's familiarity between Bill Belichick and the Iowa coaching staff, so the Pats will have all the necessary intel on Van Ness. He's not a finished product and has a lot left to learn, but there's a high ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Aaron Rodgers emerged from a darkness retreat earlier this week, having had a vision. A vision that showed him he needed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to add to the Packers' offense to play alongside their other young receivers to take that next step toward a Super Bowl. Or, maybe the Packers see JSN as an excellent addition to their offense, regardless of what Rodgers saw while tripping on shrooms. Whatever the case, Smith-Njigba was the best receiver on an Ohio State offense that included Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021. He's pretty good.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 303 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 8th Mauch's name pops up routinely when talking to people who attended the Senior Bowl. He was impressive at the event, and if he performs well at the combine and in workouts, he may sneak up into the first round. I haven't seen a lot of Mauch, who played at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, but while he moves well, I wonder if he'll be forced to kick inside from tackle. Washington would be fine with that.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd I had the Steelers go with Joey Porter Jr. in my first mock, but I'm ditching the family reunion story this time. Mostly because Witherspoon wasn't available at this point of my last mock! He is here, and he's Pittsburgh's choice, as it needs help at corner, and Witherspoon plays with an edge that I can't help but believe Mike Tomlin will fall in love with.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Lions are happy the Steelers opted to skip the family reunion because that allows them to take Porter instead and continue to improve their defense. Porter hits every measurable you want at the position and has excellent ball skills. Also, given who his father is, you won't be surprised to learn he doesn't shy away from physicality.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st I had Tampa take Anthony Richardson in my first mock, and they could. However, a part of me wonders if Tampa wouldn't prefer to start a rebuild following Tom Brady's retirement. This is a team that's a few moves away from being a serious contender for the No. 1 pick next year. Whatever the case, Mayer is the best tight end in this class and would be useful to whatever QB Tampa opts to go with in 2023 or 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th If the Seahawks come out of the first round with Will Anderson and Bryan Bresee, I will declare they've won the draft. Anderson is my No. 1 edge rusher, and Bresee is my No. 2 interior DL behind Jalen Carter. They'd still need to address their OL, but the DL would be fixed in one night in this scenario.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Boutte is flying under the radar before the combine, but I expect that to change after Indianapolis. His strengths weren't a great fit with LSU QB Jayden Daniels last season, but he was a five-star recruit out of high school for a reason. He can line up at different spots and is a serious vertical threat.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The way this mock breaks down, I can see Baltimore going a thousand different ways here. So, when you aren't sure, just pull the old Ravens' reliable of having them pick the best Alabama player left on the board. Seriously, Branch would be an excellent addition to the Baltimore defense. He played everywhere on the Alabama defense during his time there, and he played well everywhere. His versatility is why he's my No. 1 safety in the class, even if he isn't always playing safety.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th I've always said any time you can take a disruptive, undersized tackle from Pitt, you have to do it. OK, so Calijah Kancey isn't Aaron Donald, but hardly anybody is. But he is disruptive and plays every snap like it's his last. He could be an absolute steal for the Vikings or anybody who takes him.

Round 1 - Pick 24 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st I'm not as high on Torrence as others, but I completely understand why many consider him the best guard in the class. Of course, I think the best guards in this class still think they're tackles! Anyway, the Jaguars can use help on the interior of their OL, and Torrence would be a good fit.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 7th I'm skeptical Hyatt will be an immediate contributor at the NFL level, so maybe the Giants would look elsewhere. However, Hyatt has the kind of explosiveness and deep ball skills not many others in this class have. I think the transition from what he was asked to do in Tennessee's offense to what will be asked of him in an NFL offense will take a while, but the player who emerges on the other side could prove to be elite.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys are another team I'm not sure about in this spot. Given Jerry Jones' love of shiny objects, Dallas could go after Bijan Robinson here. It would make sense, as Robinson is phenomenal, but I don't like taking running backs in the first round. A more prominent need for Dallas would be at linebacker (another position I don't love taking in the 1st), and Simpson's strength, speed, ability in coverage and intelligence all make him a very interesting prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd Johnson isn't my No. 1 safety in the class, but that's more about Brian Branch than Johnson. He's undoubtedly one of the most interesting prospects in the class because, like Branch, he did a lot of different things at A&M. His ability to play different roles effectively show off how smart he is, and that, combined with his athleticism, makes me think Johnson will be a productive player if placed in a defense creative enough to take advantage of his abilities.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Darnell Wright OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 136th POSITION RNK 11th Wright was a five-star out of high school and played both tackle spots during his four-year career as a starter on Rocky Top. He's much better as a pass-blocker than a run-blocker to this point, but I don't think the Bengals will mind that seeing as how protecting Joe Burrow will be the top three things on his to-do list every week.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd The only knock on Ojulari after the combine will be his production at LSU. That can be explained by playing under multiple defensive coordinators during his college career, all of whom asked him to do different things. At the end of the day, he's a stud, and while I have him going late-first here, he could go much earlier.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I've seen a lot of mocks that have the Eagles taking one of the top running backs here, but based on how the Eagles have drafted, that seems out of character. Corner is likely to be considered a more pressing need than RB in Philly, and Cam Smith is a player who could be a Day 1 starter. He's physical, quick, and has excellent ball skills.