One game remains in the NFL season as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs square off for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The outcome of that game will determine the final draft order of the first round.
In today's thought exercise, we explore how a run on offensive linemen is good news for others at the position. Also, teams like Minnesota, Las Vegas and Denver could be interested in trading up in the first round to take a quarterback, but the first three teams in the draft order could realistically take quarterbacks. If that happens, how long will fans have to wait before the names of Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy are called? One of those scenarios plays out in this week's mock draft.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Chicago will either get a massive return for the No. 1 overall selection or start anew with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The exciting aspect for Bears fans is that the compromise is selecting Williams and trading Justin Fields for at least a Day 2 pick and potentially more.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Washington is the final holdout of the coaching cycle. It was thought that Ben Johnson would be the next Commanders head coach, but he removed his name from consideration. No one knows which direction the organization may go once it hires its next head coach, but it is reasonable to assume a rookie quarterback is part of the plan.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
New England has a new head coach in Jerod Mayo. It will be difficult to shake the Patriot Way because everyone will be comparing his decisions to what Bill Belichick may have done. It is in his best interest to remove some of those connections to the past and commit to the future.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Arizona executes a peaceful transition of power from Larry Fitzgerald to Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals lacked a ball winner downfield last season, but Harrison has a skillset that will keep defenses honest and spread the field in all directions.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The union between Brock Bowers and Los Angeles is destiny following the hire of Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers may deplete their skill talent this offseason as they look to become salary cap compliant, but the selection of Bowers is a way to replenish.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Some favor Rome Odunze over Malik Nabers, but Nabers' ability to adjust downfield is what gives him the advantage in my eyes. Odunze is a bigger body who may be a better compliment for certain teams.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Tennessee will almost certainly use this selection to support Will Levis. The only question is whether it does that by drafting an offensive lineman or a pass-catcher. It is the Cincinnati decision to take either Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase all over again. Ironically, new head coach Brian Callahan was with the Bengals when that decision was made.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Atlanta has hired Raheem Morris as its new head coach. The defensive-minded coach may want a pass-rusher who is going to help his unit find success in Year 1. Dallas Turner is a young prospect with his best football ahead of him.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
D.J. Moore has two years remaining on a contract that he signed in Carolina, but Darnell Mooney is scheduled to become a free agent. Rome Odunze is a bigger body who brings some skill set diversity to a Bears offense led by Caleb Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Offensive tackle and the Jets are one of the most obvious positional need-team pairings in the 2024 NFL Draft. New York may need two offensive tackles this offseason, but it starts with the selection of Olu Fashanu.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are free agents this offseason. Quarterback moves to the top of the list of needs if Kirk Cousins leaves, but it may be too early for the likes of Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy right now.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Quarterback is obviously going to be a role that Denver has to figure out this offseason, but it may not find a prospect who it loves at this stage of the first round. Instead, the Broncos draft one Alabama cornerback to play opposite the other.
Round 1 - Pick 13
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
The interim tag has been removed from head coach Antonio Pierce. His first action is building the offensive line with JC Latham starting on the right side. Las Vegas has several needs, but it needs to chip away rather than expecting to take care of it all in one offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
New Orleans has always sought depth at pass-rusher and Cam Jordan is not getting any younger. The Saints get arguably the best pass-rusher in this draft class midway through the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
There is little not to like about Quinyon Mitchell. He has the size, speed, competitive spirit and production of a cornerback usually taken in the top 10. Colts get value by snagging him here.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
It will be interesting to learn what new head coach Mike Macdonald envisions for this team. Where does he see weakness on the roster? Defensive tackle is one spot the team could address.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Brian Thomas Jr. is another height, weight and speed prospect at wide receiver. He gives that offense a different element that it has lacked. Calvin Ridley is a free agent, but one would assume he is brought back.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Jonah Williams is scheduled to hit free agency next month. Taliese Fuaga is an upgrade at a much cheaper rate moving forward. The health of Joe Burrow is of the utmost importance.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Los Angeles' offensive line leaked like a sieve this season. One way to ensure that does not carry over into next season is to bring in some new blood. The best teams often have multiple first-round selections along the offensive line, but the Rams have zero.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The run on offensive linemen continues with Pittsburgh selecting the sixth offensive tackle thus far. The Steelers can flip Broderick Jones back to left tackle and start Tyler Guyton on the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Miami is facing some turnover along its interior offensive line this offseason. Troy Fautanu started at left tackle for the Huskies but may be best suited sliding inside at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Derek Barnett was waived midseason and Brandon Graham is not getting any younger. Philadelphia will almost certainly use its first-round pick on either the offensive or defensive line. Chop Robinson is the choice.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Houston was an overachieving team this season because it found players that hate losing. Jer'Zhan Newton is another high-motor defender who should have no problem buying in to the team culture.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Tyron Smith will be a free agent this offseason unless he re-signs. If he is not back, then Dallas has a choice to start former first-round selection Tyler Smith at left tackle or keep him at guard and draft a tackle. Jordan Morgan has background playing on the edge, but his future may lie inside.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Green Bay essentially returns every key contributor from last year's roster. The Packers add depth to the secondary with the selection of Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Mike Evans will be a free agent next month, and there has been no clear indication that he will return. Tampa Bay has one of the ten highest amounts of salary cap space, but it has several other free agents to address as well.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 27
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
After adding a pass-rusher with their first-round selection, the Vikings trade back up for a Kirk Cousins replacement. J.J. McCarthy is a proven winner and a quarterback who gives the franchise hope for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Micah Hyde, Dane Jackson and Taylor Rapp are all free agents. Cornerback health has been a problem over the past few years. Cooper DeJean is a versatile player capable of wearing a variety of hats on that defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Detroit adds a promising man-coverage cornerback after primarily adding stop gaps last offseason. The Lions were able to parlay a good draft class a year ago into an NFC championship appearance, so the hope is that this class get help them get over the top.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Darius Robinson will be one of the biggest risers over the next few weeks. He is a powerful prospect who has some shock in his hands and is valuable as a run defender.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Chris Jones is a free agent at season's end. Whether or not he returns, Kansas City needs to address the interior defensive line. It would be the third consecutive year the franchise has invested a first-round pick in the defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
San Francisco will have success as long as its skill talent remains healthy. By picking Graham Barton, the 49ers re-invest in the offensive line giving them two first-round picks up front.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.