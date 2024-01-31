From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Williams is in a tier of his own at the quarterback position. Chicago's actions this offseason have convinced me that it intends to stick at No. 1 overall and pick a quarterback. The Bears do not get the insane return from a trade, but they are able to recoup some of that by moving Justin Fields.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd To this point, I think everyone's assumption has been that Drake Maye is going to be taken second once Caleb Williams is gone. While I do believe that is the most likely outcome, it would be naïve not to acknowledge that other possibilities exist. Jayden Daniels had a better season in 2023 than Maye.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd New England scoops up Drake Maye after quarterbacks are taken with the first two selections. The Patriots are starting semi-fresh with Jerod Mayo replacing Bill Belichick. I can not imagine Mayo is excited about beginning his term as head coach with Mac Jones as his quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Arizona needs to stack talent, and that is exactly what it accomplishes at No. 4 overall with the selection of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Kyler Murray is back for another season and now has a talent that can help him take that next step as a player.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles may move on from one or both of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason. The depletion of pass catcher(s) is neutralized with the selection of Brock Bowers. Justin Herbert will have a new head coach, new general manager and a new tight end next season.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Rome Odunze has his share of supporters, but Malik Nabers is my No. 2 wide receiver. New York is out of the mix for a quarterback, so it invests in the one already on its roster. Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Nabers is a good group to build around.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee hired an offensive-minded head coach. One would think that Brian Callahan's vision for the organization involved building around Will Levis. The selection of Joe Alt allows the Titans to put that plan in motion.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Opposing quarterbacks were feeling pretty comfortable against Atlanta's pass rush last season. Dallas Turner gives the Falcons a player capable of moving the needle. Quarterback is still a concern, but there are none available worthy of this consideration unless a team falls in love with J.J. McCarthy.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Chicago ranked dead last at one point in sack production. The acquisition of Montez Sweat at the trade deadline allowed for the franchise to precipitously move up the pecking order, but the Bears throw their climb into hyperdrive with the addition of Jared Verse.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Many believed New York would select an offensive tackle in last year's draft, but the emphasis is even greater this year with Aaron Rodgers returning. The Jets are going to go all in on the upcoming season because it could be Rodgers' last, and Robert Saleh's job is on the line if the team has another disappointing season.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Edge rusher is a very popular pick for Minnesota and will remain as such until it is learned whether Marcus Davenport and/or Danielle Hunter will return next season. Plus, D.J. Wonnum will be coming back from injury.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Quarterback is at the forefront of Denver's offseason plans given the Russell Wilson situation. As it stands, the Broncos draft Terrion Arnold and pair him with Patrick Surtain II.

Round 1 - Pick 13 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Las Vegas is moving in another direction after starting Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell last season. J.J. McCarthy is a prospect who should benefit from the pre-draft process, as he is able to effectively display his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Beyond Chris Olave, New Orleans has little more to build around in the pass game. Rome Odunze is a bigger target with surprising versatility. It is likely we will be discussing the quarterback position as it relates to the Saints again next season, but for now, the focus is on adding another pass-catcher for Derek Carr.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis found quality depth at cornerback in last year's draft but need that one player capable of being the alpha who can work on an island.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Seattle acquired Leonard Williams midseason, but he is slated to hit free agency. The Seahawks draft Byron Murphy II to account for that loss. Murphy is one of the fastest rising prospects in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Quinyon Mitchell is expected to test really well. When combined with his physical profile and aggressiveness on the football field, Mitchell should become a staple in first-round projections.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Jonah Williams is expected to test free agency. Fortunately, there is a wealth of offensive tackle options available in this draft. JC Latham has been a popular choice in top-10 projections but falls to the Bengals midway through the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles is in an interesting position because it has older players like Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford, which could lead it to go all in next season. However, the Rams also added impactful, young talent throughout the 2023 NFL Draft. They could build around those players. Offensive tackle is a position of need for this organization.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th Pittsburgh takes an offensive tackle in the first round for the second consecutive year. The identity of this franchise now and always has been physicality and wearing teams down in the trenches. The defensive line is a very healthy group, so emphasis turns to offensive tackle. I would also expect the Steelers to be aggressive in adding a veteran quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st Miami has struggled with offensive line injuries over the past two years. Troy Fautanu has positional flexibility that addresses those injuries, but also gives the Dolphins options to replace their interior offensive linemen eligible for free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 9th Philadelphia is likely to lose Jason Kelce this offseason, but it has been preparing for that inevitability. The team has drafted Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens over the past two years. An opening at guard could be created with all of the re-shuffling. Jordan Morgan has played left tackle but also has the profile to move inside.

Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco's pass rush came at opponents in waves. DeMeco Ryans was accustomed to having that depth and flexibility at his disposal. He now has his own version in Houston with Jon Greenard, Will Anderson Jr. and now Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th Tyron Smith is scheduled to hit free agency. If he departs, that could trigger a re-shuffling of Dallas' own. Tyler Smith has played guard but also played left tackle when the former Smith was injured. If he flips back out to left tackle, then the Cowboys will need some help on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd It was announced last week that defensive coordinator Joe Barry will not return to Green Bay. The Packers draft Kool-Aid McKinstry to compete with Carrington Valentine and create depth.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Mike Evans has played out the final year of his contract. Baker Mayfield is expected to return next season, but there has been less speculation about Evans, who produced his 10th 1,000 receiving yards season in as many years. The selection of Brian Thomas Jr. provides Tampa Bay with some salary cap relief while retaining a supreme talent at the position.

Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Arizona first selected stellar wide receiver talent Marvin Harrison Jr. and now give him some practice competition with Cooper DeJean. Arizona is one of two teams with two first-round selections (Chicago being the other).

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th Buffalo's season ended in frustrating fashion yet again. Kansas City looked vulnerable for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, and the Bills were still unable to overcome that hurdle.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th Detroit has been adding building blocks ever since making the Matthew Stafford trade. The Lions will not have Los Angeles' first-round pick for the first time in three years. Kamari Lassiter gives the Lions a player who could be within the organization for a decade rather than the short-term options they have been adding to fill a need recently.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent after the season and Rashod Bateman has not been reliable. Keon Coleman is a bigger-bodied target who can win down the field for Lamar Jackson. He should pair nicely with Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Chris Jones is slated to become a free agent after re-negotiating his deal last offseason. The Chiefs could have already used depth additions to that room, so the selection of the high-motor Jer'Zhan Newton comes at the perfect time.