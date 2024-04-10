For Mock 1.0, I had four quarterbacks going off the board with the top-four picks. This time, it's four out of five -- so there is some change, but the desire to draft a quarterback for the needy is so strong that it always wins out.

The top pick will be USC quarterback Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears, followed by LSU's Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders and then Michigan's J.J. McCarthy to the New England Patriots.

The next pick is where I make a change from my last mock. I had the Arizona Cardinals trading out with Minnesota, but this time I have them staying put and taking Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Vikings then make a move with the Los Angeles Chargers to go up and get North Carolina's Drake Maye, who is said to be the apple of their organizational eyes. The Chargers would get the 11th pick, the 23rd pick, a fourth-rounder this year (129) and a third-rounder next year. If that sounds like too much, it won't be if Maye is their franchise quarterback.

As for the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh is taking a team with a good quarterback in Justin Herbert, but one with issues at other spots. This way he can improve the roster around Herbert. In this one, they would get Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell with the 11th pick and LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd pick. That would be two outstanding players at positions of need.

It makes too much sense.

I have two more mocks coming. One is who-they-should mock in a couple of weeks and then my final mock on draft day.

Two things you count on for both: Four or five quarterbacks in the first round and plenty of tackles and receivers.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen below!

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.