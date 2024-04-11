For Mock 1.0, I had four quarterbacks going off the board with the top-four picks. This time, it's four out of five -- so there is some change, but the desire to draft a quarterback for the needy is so strong that it always wins out.
The top pick will be USC quarterback Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears, followed by LSU's Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders and then Michigan's J.J. McCarthy to the New England Patriots.
The next pick is where I make a change from my last mock. I had the Arizona Cardinals trading out with Minnesota, but this time I have them staying put and taking Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Vikings then make a move with the Los Angeles Chargers to go up and get North Carolina's Drake Maye, who is said to be the apple of their organizational eyes. The Chargers would get the 11th pick, the 23rd pick, a fourth-rounder this year (129) and a third-rounder next year. If that sounds like too much, it won't be if Maye is their franchise quarterback.
As for the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh is taking a team with a good quarterback in Justin Herbert, but one with issues at other spots. This way he can improve the roster around Herbert. In this one, they would get Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell with the 11th pick and LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd pick. That would be two outstanding players at positions of need.
It makes too much sense.
Two things you count on for both: Four or five quarterbacks in the first round and plenty of tackles and receivers.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
There is no doubt as to who they are taking. Caleb Williams is their guy and will be the one who they count on to be their first true franchise quarterback since maybe Sid Luckman.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Jayden Daniels would be a perfect fit in their system under Kliff Kingsbury. He can move, but he's also a good passer when asked to do so from the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Patriots will decide between Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy in this spot, and I think it will be McCarthy. That's way too high for him in my eyes, but the word is the Pats really like him.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
They need receiver help in the worst way, so they opt for Marvin Harrison Jr., who is a big, strong receiver in the Larry Fitzgerald mold. They take him over Malik Nabers.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
They make the move to go up and get their guy in Drake Maye, while the Chargers, who are re-tooling with Jim Harbaugh, get multiple first-round picks.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
They have to get a weapon outside who can be dominant, something they haven't had since the early days of Odell Beckham Jr. Malik Nabers can be that guy -- no matter who plays quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
This makes the most sense of any pick in the draft. Joe Alt will be an immediate starter at left tackle and will give Will Levis a backside protector. The line will be much improved if he is the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Their pass rush is a major issue. They have to address it, and I think Dallas Turner would be the right guy. He will be a better player on the next level than he was at Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
They have D.J. Moore and traded for Keenan Allen, but Allen is getting up in the years and Rome Odunze would be a top receiver for a long time for Caleb Williams. Why not add another weapon, even if pass rusher is a possibility here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
They signed Tyron Smith and traded for Morgan Moses, but both are on one-year deals and Taliese Fuaga can play guard to help inside. Injuries happen -- and Smith has injury issues at times -- so taking a tackle works.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
They have corner issues in a division with Patrick Mahomes, even after landing Kristian Fulton in free agency. It's time to get an upgrade in Quinyon Mitchell, who is the top corner in this draft. They could consider an offensive lineman here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
They pass on a quarterback here, although they could trade down and take a quarterback. For this draft, they stay put and add an edge player in Jared Verse.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
They need to get a left tackle, and Olu Fashanu is a pure pass protector. He will step in and start right away. You can never go wrong drafting an offensive lineman in a league where there is an issue on a lot of lines.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Colts can add another weapon for their young quarterback by taking Brock Bowers. He is the best tight end in the class, and Anthony Richardson will come to love him.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
They have issues at guard, and Troy Fautanu has the look of a guard to me. He would step in on the left side and play next to Charles Cross, while also being their swing tackle. Plus, right tackle Abraham Lucas has some injury issues.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
They need to get a young corner with free-agent signee Ronald Darby being up in the years and Tyson Campbell in the final year of his contract. Terrion Arnold would give them the chance to play more man coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
They lost D.J. Reader in free agency, so there is a hole in the middle of their defense. Byron Murphy II is a quick, penetrating player like Justin Madubuike of the Ravens.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
They need to get edge-rush help, and Laiatu Latu is a hometown player who can step in and help offset the loss of Aaron Donald inside. Pass rushers are a must, and they need an elite one.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Jackson Powers-Johnson is a special center who can step in and immediately add to the Steelers' tradition of big-time players in the middle of their line. They could also look at tackle here.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
They lost Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency, so why not add to the room with a smallish but quick inside player? They signed some veterans to help, but Johnny Newton can be a long-time starter inside.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
They know Lane Johnson won't be playing forever, so why not take a tackle who can replace him? Amarius Mims had limited starts at Georgia, but he is a massive man with a ton of upside.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
They need to get more help outside for Justin Herbert. Brian Thomas Jr. is a long receiver who can fly. So they would add a top corner and receiver from trading down.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
They let Tyron Smith walk in free agency, so they need help up front. The Cowboys say they like their young inside backup players, but why move Tyler Smith from guard to tackle when you don't need to do it?
Round 1 - Pick 25
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Corner is a must and Cooper DeJean has the tools to be a good cover player. He could also play safety down the line. DeJean is coming off an injury, but he will be fine for camp.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Center is a problem on their line, so Graham Barton would work. He played tackle in college, but he would move inside. He could also compete at left guard, where they have issues.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Their corner room needs a young player who can push for a starting job as a rookie. They added Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency, but they need more.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
With the trade of Stefon Diggs to the Texans, they need help in a big way at receiver. Adonai Mitchell is a bigger body who can fly. They will love him in Buffalo. By the way, I would draft two receivers in this draft if I were Bills GM Brandon Beane.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
They signed Marcus Davenport in free agency, but it's just a one-year deal. They need to get help opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and Robinson would be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken coached Ladd McConkey at Georgia, and he would be a nice addition for Lamar Jackson. McConkey and Zay Flowers would be a nice 1-2 combo for a few years.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Their line has some issues at several spots, which is why Jordan Morgan makes sense. He played left tackle in college, but scouts see him inside or even at right tackle. They could also go defensive line here.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
They could go receiver here -- maybe Xavier Worthy -- or a tackle, but with the run on tackles, I have them taking a cover corner to help replace L'Jarius Sneed.
