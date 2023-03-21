Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Skoronski, the best offensive lineman prospect in school history, lived up to the hype in his three seasons with the Wildcats. He started in all 33 of his career games and earned All-Big Ten honors twice.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Skoronski, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Park Ridge, Illinois



: Park Ridge, Illinois Interesting fact: Grandson of Bob Skoronski, who was the offensive left tackle and captain on Vince Lombardi's five NFL championship teams in Green Bay

Position: No. 1 OT | Overall: No. 12 | Rating: 91.10 (All-Pro)

CBS Sports mock drafts

Ryan Wilson: Titans (No. 11)

Titans (No. 11) Chris Trapasso: Giants (No. 25)

Giants (No. 25) Josh Edwards: Titans (No. 11)



Titans (No. 11) Pete Prisco: Jets (No. 13)

Jets (No. 13) Kyle Stackpole: Packers (No. 13 - traded from Jets)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 11.4 (OT1)

To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 313 lbs | Arms: 32 1/4" | Hands: 10" | Wingspan: 79 1/2"

40-yard dash: 5.16 seconds

5.16 seconds 10-yard shuttle: 1.75 seconds

1.75 seconds Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches

9 feet, 7 inches Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches 3-cone drill: 7.80 seconds

7.80 seconds Bench press: 30 reps

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Peter Skoronski is a pass-blocking specialist with an athletic skill set. He needs to add more weight and power to his lower half. He works hard to anchor. He's noticeably more effective as a pass-blocker than a run-blocker. He has plus recovery skill, big-time grip strength, and knows how to reset his hands in pass pro. At times, his hands are late, and that's when he loses, although he rarely lost on passing plays in college. Overall, he's a decently high-floor, high-upside tackle.

Strengths

Balance and overall pass-pro talent stand out

Awesome ability to recover when beaten

Very athletic, smooth movements in all areas

Outstanding production across multiple seasons



Weaknesses

Lacks normal franchise tackle length

Somewhat susceptible to swims

Not a dominant run blocker today



College Accolades



Honors

2022: AP first-team All-American



2022: All-Big Ten first team (coaches) and second team (media)

2021: All-Big Ten first team (media) and second team (coaches)

2020: True Freshman All-American (247Sports)

2020: All-Big Ten second team

Notable statistics

2022: Highest PFF pass block grade in FBS (93.0)



2020-22: Started all 33 games in his career

High school: Maine South (Park Ridge, Illinois)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9502)

National: 113 | OC: 3 | Illinois: 3

High school accolades: Two-time All-State (News Gazette), three-time All-Area (Pioneer Press), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Peter Skoronski's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.