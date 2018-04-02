Player Blurb: Cole Madison, OT, Washington State
NFL Draft analysis for Cole Madison, OT, Washington State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Finesse offensive tackle who doesn't have the power to move defensive linemen in the run game and is easily dispatched by counter moves. Quick feet and plenty of experience in a pass protection.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Burien, Washington, Madison made eight starts as a redshirt freshman at right tackle. He started all 13 games at right tackle the following season, earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors. Madison was again named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2016 after starting all 13 games at right tackle. As a senior, Madison made 13 starts at right tackle and was named second-team All-Pac-12 while serving as a quality pass protector for an offense that liked to sling the ball around through the air. -- R.J. White
-
-
-
-
-
-
