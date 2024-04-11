What kind of draft analyst would I be if I didn't do a full seven-round mock draft, predicting all 257 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft? Lackluster.

Therefore, in an attempt to not be a lackluster draft analyst, I have mocked `the entire 2024 draft. Every single pick. No need to even watch the draft anymore -- I've been handed the script. This is how it will all play out from April 25-27.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen below!

Round 2

33. Buffalo Bills (via mock trade w/ Panthers) - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

34. New England Patriots - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

35. Arizona Cardinals - Christian Haynes, OG, UConn

36. Washington Commanders - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

37. Los Angeles Chargers - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

38. Tennessee Titans - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

39. Carolina Panthers - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

40. Washington Commanders - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

41. Green Bay Packers - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

42. Houston Texans - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

43. Atlanta Falcons - Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

44. Las Vegas Raiders - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

45. New Orleans Saints - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia

46. Indianapolis Colts - Darius Robinson, EDGE/DL, Missouri

47. New York Giants - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

48. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

50. Philadelphia Eagles - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

52. Los Angeles Rams - Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

53. Philadelphia Eagles - Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

54. Cleveland Browns - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

55. Indianapolis Colts (via mock trade w/ Miami) - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

56. Dallas Cowboys - Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

58. Green Bay Packers - Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech

59. Houston Texans - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

60. Buffalo Bills - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE/DL, Oregon

61. Detroit Lions - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

62. Baltimore Ravens - Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

63. San Francisco 49ers - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

64. Kansas City Chiefs - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers - Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

66. Denver Broncos (via mock trade w/ Cardinals) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

67. Washington Commanders - D.J. James, CB, Auburn

68. New England Patriots - Beaux Limmer, OC, Arkansas

69. Los Angeles Chargers - Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

70. New York Giants - Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

71. Arizona Cardinals - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

72. New York Jets - Kiran Amegadjie, OL, Yale

73. Detroit Lions - Javon Baker, WR, UCF

74. Atlanta Falcons - Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College

75. Chicago Bears - Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

76. Arizona Cardinals (via mock trade w/ Broncos) - Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA

77. Las Vegas Raiders - Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC

78. Washington Commanders - Beau Brade, S, Maryland

79. Atlanta Falcons - DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

80. Cincinnati Bengals - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

81. Seattle Seahawks - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

82. Indianapolis Colts - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

83. Los Angeles Rams - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

84. Pittsburgh Steelers - Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, OC, Georgia

85. Cleveland Browns - Dominic Puni, OL, Kansas

86. Houston Texans - Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

87. Dallas Cowboys - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

88. Green Bay Packers - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

90. Arizona Cardinals - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

91. Green Bay Packers - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

93. Baltimore Ravens - Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor

94. San Francisco 49ers - Brenden Rice, WR, USC

95. Kansas City Chiefs - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

96. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

97. Cincinnati Bengals - Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

98. Pittsburgh Steelers - Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

99. Los Angeles Rams - Maason Smith, DT, LSU

100. Washington Commanders - Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

Round 4

101. Buffalo Bills (via mock trade w/ Panthers) - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

102. Seattle Seahawks - Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

103. New England Patriots - Khree Jackson, CB, Oregon

104. Arizona Cardinals - Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas State

105. Los Angeles Chargers - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

106. Tennessee Titans - Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland

107. New York Giants - Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

108. Minnesota Vikings - Cole Bishop, S, Utah

109. Atlanta Falcons - Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Baptist

110. Los Angeles Chargers - Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

111. New York Jets - Mo Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State

112. Las Vegas Raiders - Matt Goncalves, OL, Pittsburgh

113. Baltimore Ravens - Layden Robinson, IOL, Texas A&M

114. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State

115. Cincinnati Bengals - Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

116. Jacksonville Jaguars - Fabien Lovett, DT, Florida State

117. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade w/ Colts) - Calen Bullock, S, USC

118. Seattle Seahawks - Tyrice Wright, LB, UTEP

119. Pittsburgh Steelers - Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota

120. Philadelphia Eagles - Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest

121. Denver Broncos - Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

122. Chicago Bears - Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Notre Dame

123. Houston Texans - Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

124. San Francisco 49ers - Tanor Bortolini, OC, Wisconsin

125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

126. Green Bay Packers - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

127. Houston Texans - Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State

128. Buffalo Bills - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

129. Minnesota Vikings - Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

130. Baltimore Ravens - Hunter Nourzad, OC, Penn State

131. Kansas City Chiefs - Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati

132. San Francisco 49ers - Ede Ulofoshio, LB, Washington

133. Buffalo Bills - Nathan Thomas, OL, Louisiana

134. New York Jets - Mason McCormick, OL, South Dakota State

135. San Francisco 49ers - Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State

Round 5

136. Denver Broncos - Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois

137. New England Patriots - Javon Foster, OL, Missouri

138. Arizona Cardinals - Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU

139. Washington Commanders - Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

140. Los Angeles Chargers - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

141. Carolina Panthers - Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona

142. Carolina Panthers - Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

143. Atlanta Falcons - Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

144. Buffalo Bills - Dwight McGlothern, DB, Arkansas

145. Denver Broncos - Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

146. Tennessee Titans - Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy

147. Denver Broncos - Erick All, TE, Michigan

148. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

149. Cincinnati Bengals - Sataoa Laumea, OL, Utah

150. New Orleans Saints - Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

151. Indianapolis Colts - Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

152. Washington Commanders - Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State

153. Jacksonville Jaguars - Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

154. Los Angeles Rams - Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama

155. Los Angeles Rams - Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

156. Cleveland Browns - Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

157. Minnesota Vikings - Eric Watts, EDGE, UConn

158. Miami Dolphins - Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State

159. Kansas City Chiefs - Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

160. Buffalo Bills - Tyrone Tracy, RB, Purdue

161. Philadelphia Eagles - Keith Randolph, DT, Illinois

162. Arizona Cardinals - Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State

163. Buffalo Bills - Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss

164. Detroit Lions - Shyheim Battle, CB, North Carolina State

165. Baltimore Ravens - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

166. New York Giants - Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh

167. Minnesota Vikings - Christian Jones, OT, Texas

168. New Orleans Saints - Javion Cohen, OL, Miami

169. Green Bay Packers - Garret Greenfield, OL, South Dakota State

170. New Orleans Saints - Marcellus Dial, CB, South Carolina

171. Philadelphia Eagles - Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

172. Philadelphia Eagles - Tahj Washington, WR, USC

173. Kansas City Chiefs - Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

174. Dallas Cowboys - Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss

175. New Orleans Saints - Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State

176. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaylen Harrell, EDGE, Michigan

Round 6

177. Minnesota Vikings - Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland

178. Pittsburgh Steelers - M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh

179. Seattle Seahawks - Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

180. New England Patriots - Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee

181. Los Angeles Chargers - Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky

182. Tennessee Titans - Dylan McMahon, IOL, North Carolina State

183. New York Giants - Evan Anderson, DT, Florida Atlantic

184. Miami Dolphins - Braiden McGregor, EDGE, Michigan

185. New York Jets - James Williams, S/LB, Miami

186. Arizona Cardinals - Sione Vaki, S, Utah

187. Atlanta Falcons - Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State

188. Houston Texans - Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State

189. Houston Texans - Caedan Wallace, OL, Penn State

190. New Orleans Saints - Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson

191. Indianapolis Colts - Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

192. Seattle Seahawks - Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah

193. New England Patriots - Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State

194. Cincinnati Bengals - Tylan Grable, OL, UCF

195. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

196. Los Angeles Rams - Myles Cole, EDGE, Texas Tech

197. Atlanta Falcons - Jha'Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

198. Miami Dolphins - Devin Culp, TE, Washington

199. New Orleans Saints - Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

200. Buffalo Bills - Donovan Jennings, OL, UCF

201. Detroit Lions - Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

202. Green Bay Packers - Charles Turner III, OL, LSU

203. Denver Broncos - Ryan Watts, DB, Texas

204. Buffalo Bills - Ryan Flournoy, WR, SE Missouri State

205. Detroit Lions - Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville

206. Cleveland Browns - Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma

207. Denver Broncos - AJ Barner, TE, Michigan

208. Las Vegas Raiders - Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois

209. Los Angeles Rams - Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane

210. Philadelphia Eagles - Carter Bradley, CB, South Alabama

211. San Francisco 49ers - McCallan Castles, TE, Tennessee

212. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jarvis Brownlee, CB, Louisville

213. Los Angeles Rams - Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan

214. Cincinnati Bengals - Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall

215. San Francisco 49ers - Omar Brown, DB, Nebraska

216. Dallas Cowboys - Solomon Byrd, EDGE, USC

217. Los Angeles Rams - Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M

218. Baltimore Ravens - Bo Richter, EDGE, Air Force

219. Green Bay Packers - Pheldarius Payne, DT, Virginia Tech

220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - J.J. Weaver, EDGE, Kentucky

Round 7

221. Kansas City Chiefs - Qwan'Tez Stiggers, CB, CFL

222. Washington Commanders - Tyler Owens, S, Texas Tech

223. Las Vegas Raiders - Trajan Jeffcoat, EDGE, Arkansas

224. Cincinnati Bengals - Logan Lee, DT, Iowa

225. Los Angeles Chargers - Dominique Hampton, S, Washington

226. Arizona Cardinals - Khalid Duke, EDGE, Kansas State

227. Tennessee Titans - Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State

228. Baltimore Ravens - George Holani, RB, Boise State

229. Las Vegas Raiders - Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State

230. Minnesota Vikings - Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston

231. New England Patriots - Daijahn Anthony, DB, Ole Miss

232. Minnesota Vikings - Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

233. Dallas Cowboys - Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas

234. Indianapolis Colts - Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn

235. Seattle Seahawks - Drake Nugent, OC, Michigan

236. Jacksonville Jaguars - Gottlieb Ayedze, OL, Maryland

237. Cincinnati Bengals - Evan Williams, S, Oregon

238. Houston Texans - Zach Heins, TE, South Dakota State

239. New Orleans Saints - Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky

240. Carolina Panthers - Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

241. Miami Dolphins - Grayson Murphy, EDGE/LB, UCLA

242. Tennessee Titans - KT Levenston, OG, Kansas State

243. Cleveland Browns - Beanie Bishop, CB, West Virginia

244. Dallas Cowboys - Jackson Mitchell, LB, UConn

245. Green Bay Packers - Kenny Logan, S, Kansas

246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Eyabi Okie-Anoma, EDGE, Charlotte

247. Houston Texans - Christian Roland-Wallace, CB, USC

248. Carolina Panthers (via mock trade w/ Bills) - Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State

249. Detroit Lions - Sundiata Anderson, EDGE, Grambling State

250. Baltimore Ravens - Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross

251. San Francisco 49ers - Jaden Crumedy, DT, Mississippi State

252. Tennessee Titans - Emani Bailey, RB, TCU

253. Los Angeles Chargers - Isaac Rex, TE, BYU

254. Los Angeles Rams - Tayvion Robinson, WR, Kentucky

255. Green Bay Packers - Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia

256. New York Jets - Deantre Prince, CB, Ole Miss

257. New York Jets - Jalen Green, EDGE, James Madison

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.