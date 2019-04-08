Three-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in top 15 but Broncos wait until Round 3; Steelers target offense

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

As we get closer to the draft, the more likely it seems that the Cardinals will, in fact, take Murray first overall. Perhaps that changes and Josh Rosen remains the franchise quarterback, but for now, Murray appears to be the guy.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season, a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to the combine and dominated there too. He blazed a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-5 talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick.



Devin White, LB, LSU

Offensive line is an obvious need, too, but White fills a hole in the middle of the defense and he is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who will make life easier for both the front four and the secondary.



Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

We've seen all the talk about how the Giants aren't interested in Haskins but we also know the team spent time with the quarterback before his pro day. We're not buying it -- New York is interested and Haskins has a chance to be really good. The Giants get Eli Manning's successor here.



Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

If Nick Foles is the face of the franchise (temporarily or otherwise), you're going to need to protect him. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.



Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field.



Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver is a top-5 talent and he reminded us of that at his recent pro day. And the Bills, who lost Kyle Williams to retirement, land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL.



Devin White, LB, LSU

Quarterback is the obvious need but John Elway sounds like he's all in on Joe Flacco. We'll see. In the meantime, the Broncos replace Brandon Marshall with Bush, who has sideline-to-sideline speed and can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.



Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

It's a new day in Cincinnati. Marvin Lewis is gone and new coach Zac Taylor has a new quarterback. Andy Dalton has two years left on his eminently affordable contract so there will be no rush to get Lock on the field.



T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Jimmy Graham isn't the player he once was and Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski, reminds us more of Travis Kelce. Either way, he's a legit target for Aaron Rodgers.



Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat reportedly has a pre-existing heart condition and it's unclear how it might affect his draft stock. If NFL teams clear Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine (the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown) he will be an impact player.



Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Wilkins returned for his senior season at Clemson and it turned out to be his best. In addition to helping the Tigers to a national title, Wilkins set career bests in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (14.0).



Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Is this too high for jones? Maybe, but NFL teams seem to be higher on him than the media. He'll give Washington a much-needed franchise quarterback who is as close as you're going to get to Eli Manning is in this draft class (he played for David Cutcliffe at Duke).



Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

The Panthers need an edge rusher and it would be hard to pass on Ferrell, who was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-rounders. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers.



From Cleveland Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Ford is coming off a strong season for the Sooners and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that struggled to protect Eli Manning a season ago.



Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Williams, who is coming off an impressive 2018 season, can play right tackle in the NFL and even kick inside to guard or center, if needed.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy didn't run well at the combine, but NFL teams loved his drill work. And while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender who would immediately upgrade the Titans secondary.



Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Antonio Brown is gone and the Steelers could offset some of his lost production by taking the most athletic tight end in a stacked draft class.



Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Gary busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. He played out of position at Michigan and NFL teams are hoping he can be a dominant edge rusher at the next level.



D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf, who blazed a 4.33 40-yard time at the combine, has game-changing talent. He would add another dimension to the Ravens' run-heavy offense.



Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and with Deshaun Watson coming off a 62-sack season, protecting him has to be a priority.



From Chicago Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused on putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft.



Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

Thornhill had a quietly effective 2018 campaign and he used the combine as an exclamation point on the season. He ran a 4.42 40, had a 44-inch vertical, and that, coupled with his game film, could see him sneak into Round 1.



A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Brown is a "big" slot receiver who played alongside D.K. Metcalf in college. Tough after the catch, Brown has big-play ability and will give Andrew Luck another weapon.



From Dallas Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

One more weapon for Derek Carr. Jacobs is the best running back in this class and will also be a weapon in the passing game. The Raiders' offensive makeover continues.



Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

At 340 pounds, there are questions about whether Lawrence is a three-down player. But don't be fooled by his size because his athleticism is eye-popping. Imagine a defensive line featuring Wilkins, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.



Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

A converted wide receiver, Layne has fantastic ball skills, as well as the size and speed to match up with big, physical wide receivers, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.



From New Orleans Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Packers.



Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Simmons is a top-5 talent. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in February, which means he won't be healthy until midway through the season, best case. But when he returns, the Rams will have a dominant young player in the middle of their defense.

