Three-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in top 15 but Broncos wait until Round 3; Steelers target offense
As the draft approaches, quarterbacks start to creep up the board
It's another three-round mock draft and in our latest version four quarterbacks are off the board in the first 15 picks, seven are off the board in total, and the Broncos, Patriots and Jaguars wait until Round 3 to get their quarterbacks of the future. Meanwhile, the Steelers add offensive playmakers with their first two picks, the Packers get Aaron Rodgers two more weapons, and the Ravens land one of the best athletes in the entire draft class.
Alright, let's get to all 102 selections.
|1
| Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
As we get closer to the draft, the more likely it seems that the Cardinals will, in fact, take Murray first overall. Perhaps that changes and Josh Rosen remains the franchise quarterback, but for now, Murray appears to be the guy.
|2
| Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.
|3
| Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season, a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.
|4
| Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to the combine and dominated there too. He blazed a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-5 talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick.
|5
| Devin White, LB, LSU
Offensive line is an obvious need, too, but White fills a hole in the middle of the defense and he is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who will make life easier for both the front four and the secondary.
|6
| Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
We've seen all the talk about how the Giants aren't interested in Haskins but we also know the team spent time with the quarterback before his pro day. We're not buying it -- New York is interested and Haskins has a chance to be really good. The Giants get Eli Manning's successor here.
|7
| Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
If Nick Foles is the face of the franchise (temporarily or otherwise), you're going to need to protect him. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.
|8
| Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field.
|9
| Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Oliver is a top-5 talent and he reminded us of that at his recent pro day. And the Bills, who lost Kyle Williams to retirement, land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL.
|10
| Devin White, LB, LSU
Quarterback is the obvious need but John Elway sounds like he's all in on Joe Flacco. We'll see. In the meantime, the Broncos replace Brandon Marshall with Bush, who has sideline-to-sideline speed and can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.
|11
| Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
It's a new day in Cincinnati. Marvin Lewis is gone and new coach Zac Taylor has a new quarterback. Andy Dalton has two years left on his eminently affordable contract so there will be no rush to get Lock on the field.
|12
| T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
Jimmy Graham isn't the player he once was and Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski, reminds us more of Travis Kelce. Either way, he's a legit target for Aaron Rodgers.
|13
| Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Sweat reportedly has a pre-existing heart condition and it's unclear how it might affect his draft stock. If NFL teams clear Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine (the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown) he will be an impact player.
|14
| Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Wilkins returned for his senior season at Clemson and it turned out to be his best. In addition to helping the Tigers to a national title, Wilkins set career bests in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (14.0).
|15
| Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
Is this too high for jones? Maybe, but NFL teams seem to be higher on him than the media. He'll give Washington a much-needed franchise quarterback who is as close as you're going to get to Eli Manning is in this draft class (he played for David Cutcliffe at Duke).
|16
| Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
The Panthers need an edge rusher and it would be hard to pass on Ferrell, who was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-rounders. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers.
|17
From ClevelandCody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
Ford is coming off a strong season for the Sooners and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that struggled to protect Eli Manning a season ago.
|18
| Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Williams, who is coming off an impressive 2018 season, can play right tackle in the NFL and even kick inside to guard or center, if needed.
|19
| Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Murphy didn't run well at the combine, but NFL teams loved his drill work. And while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender who would immediately upgrade the Titans secondary.
|20
| Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Antonio Brown is gone and the Steelers could offset some of his lost production by taking the most athletic tight end in a stacked draft class.
|21
| Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
Gary busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. He played out of position at Michigan and NFL teams are hoping he can be a dominant edge rusher at the next level.
|22
| D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Metcalf, who blazed a 4.33 40-yard time at the combine, has game-changing talent. He would add another dimension to the Ravens' run-heavy offense.
|23
| Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and with Deshaun Watson coming off a 62-sack season, protecting him has to be a priority.
|24
From ChicagoGreedy Williams, CB, LSU
Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused on putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft.
|25
| Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
Thornhill had a quietly effective 2018 campaign and he used the combine as an exclamation point on the season. He ran a 4.42 40, had a 44-inch vertical, and that, coupled with his game film, could see him sneak into Round 1.
|26
| A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Brown is a "big" slot receiver who played alongside D.K. Metcalf in college. Tough after the catch, Brown has big-play ability and will give Andrew Luck another weapon.
|27
From DallasJosh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
One more weapon for Derek Carr. Jacobs is the best running back in this class and will also be a weapon in the passing game. The Raiders' offensive makeover continues.
|28
| Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
At 340 pounds, there are questions about whether Lawrence is a three-down player. But don't be fooled by his size because his athleticism is eye-popping. Imagine a defensive line featuring Wilkins, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
|29
| Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
A converted wide receiver, Layne has fantastic ball skills, as well as the size and speed to match up with big, physical wide receivers, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.
|30
From New OrleansChauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Packers.
|31
| Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Simmons is a top-5 talent. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in February, which means he won't be healthy until midway through the season, best case. But when he returns, the Rams will have a dominant young player in the middle of their defense.
|32
| Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
Winovich's nonstop motor, great hand usage and quickness will give the Patriots much-needed depth at edge rusher after losing Trey Flowers in free agency.
Round 2
|1 (33)
| Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College
A first-round talent, Lindstrom was dominant at Boston College. And if you're adding a(nother) franchise quarterback, it makes sense to protect him.
|2 (34)
| Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Tillery was dominant at times last season and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.
|3 (35)
| Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
Oakland added running back Josh Jacobs at the end of Round 1 and Smith gives the offense a reliable middle of the field target in Round 2 after letting Jared Cook leave in free agency.
|4 (36)
| Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
A physical corner who played just one year at Temple and had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and combine.
|5 (37)
| Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury in February and may not be ready to return to the field until late summer, but he's a game-changing talent, something the Giants desperately need in a post-Odell Beckham world.
|6 (38)
| Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
Samuel is a four-down player who can line up anywhere.
|7 (39)
| Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
Bunting, who had a strong combine, is a big, physical cornerback who excels in man coverage and has good ball skills.
|8 (40)
| Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season and he did nothing to change that with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL but he could play tackle too.
|9 (41)
| Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
Bradbury ran a 4.93 40 at the combine -- he's a center! -- and he was already the best interior lineman in the class.
|10 (42)
| Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
Cajuste was great as Will Grier's blindside protector and could play either tackle or guard at the next level.
|11 (43)
| Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Baker is only 5-feet-11 and 190 pounds but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent playmaker.
|12 (44)
| Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
Brian Bulaga is 30 and entering the final year of his contract and McGary, who played right tackle in college, could also kick inside to guard at the next level.
|13 (45)
| Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
Love, who excels in coverage, is undersized but tenacious. He's not afraid to make plays in the running game but size can be an issue when tackling bigger backs.
|14 (46)
| Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M
The Redskins need to upgrade the interior line. McCoy is the second-best center in this class who can also play guard in the NFL.
|15 (47)
| Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
Savage, who can play deep centerfield or line up in the slot, is an athletic freak who uses his speed to explode downhill in the run game and to cover a lot of ground on the back end.
|16 (48)
| Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Adderley is a converted cornerback who can cover in the slot or play center field. His athleticism makes him a great fit in Seattle's defense.
|17 (49)
| Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Abram will be a thumper and tone-setter in the middle of coordinator Steve Wilks' defense.
|18 (50)
| Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas
At the Senior Bowl, Omenihu described himself as "a bigger version of Chandler Jones."
|19 (51)
| Ben Banogu, EDGE, TCU
Banogu is a bendy, athletic pass rusher who can set the edge in the run game and has the quickness and strength to get after the quarterback in passing situations.
|20 (52)
| Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
The Steelers get a tight end in Round 1 and add Harmon, one of the best contested-catch playmakers in this draft class a round later.
|21 (53)
| Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
Little was mentioned as a first-round prospect early in the college season but inconsistent efforts saw him fall out of that conversation. He didn't have a great combine either, but he can be a reliable starter if he can put it all together.
|22 (54)
| Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
A long, physical corner who has had a strong pre-draft season and will match up well against bigger NFL receivers
|23 (55)
| Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississippi State
Jenkins can play both center and guard. Related: Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. SIXTY-TWO! The Texans have to improve the O-line.
|24 (56)
| N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Harry reminds us of Anquan Boldin, and he'll be one piece of the puzzle to replace Rob Gronkowski's production in New England.
|25 (57)
| L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU
Collier isn't a quick-twitch edge rusher but he can control the line of scrimmage with his strength, good hand usage, and non-stop motor.
|26 (58)
| Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Rapp can play anywhere on the field and that versatility will make him an integral part of the Cowboys' secondary from the moment he's drafted.
|27 (59)
| Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Oruwariye is a long, physical corner who tested well at the combine but didn't have as strong a Senior Bowl as he would've liked. But he's only going to get better and the Colts add secondary depth in Round 2.
|28 (60)
| Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
Mullen had a fantastic national title game against Alabama but his 2018 tape was up and down. He looks like an NFL cornerback, but he needs to play with more consistency.
|29 (61)
| Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
Wilson has seen his stock slip since the end of the college season and he didn't test as well as the top linebackers in this draft class.
|30 (62)
| J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Arcega-Whiteside is a red-zone threat from Day 1. Questions about his deep speed were answered at his pro day (he ran a 4.449 40) and he uses his size to his advantage and excels at making contested catches.
|31 (63)
| Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
The Chiefs add another dynamic offensive playmaker as a contingency plan for Tyreek Hill.
|32 (64)
| Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
Sternberger is the latest name in a deep tight end class. He's not the blocker that Hockenson or Smith (or Rob Gronkowski, who retired on Sunday) may be but he's every bit as dynamic when it comes to stretching the field.
Round 3
|1 (65)
| Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
Jones shows unique quickness for his size but sometimes struggles to disengage from blocks.
|2 (66)
| Deionte Thompson, S Alabama
Thompson is a rangy free safety who has impressive ball skills but a poor finish to the college season saw his draft stock slip.
|3 (67)
Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
|4 (68)
| David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
The Jets need to bolster the right side of their line; Edwards needs to improve as a pass blocker but he excelled as a run blocker at Wisconsin.
|5 (69)
| Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
Polite is a first-round talent who saw his stock plummet during pre-draft workouts. He's an athletic pass rusher but can the Jaguars get the most out of him?
|6 (70)
| Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
His numbers are impressive -- 45 sacks in four seasons -- but Ferguson struggles to disengage from blocks and there are questions about his flexibility around the edge to get to the quarterback.
|7 (71)
| Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
Jackson is 6-foot-7, can throw the ball a mile and is a fantastic athlete (he ran a 4.59 at the combine). But he lacks experience and while there is a lot to like about his game, he'll need a year or two on the bench at the next level.
|8 (72)
| Dawson Knox, TE, Broncos
Knox, who was underutilized at Ole Miss, has off-the-charts athleticism.
|9 (73)
| Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
Thick, compactly built and athletic, Saunders is a pocket collapser who excelled at the FCS level.
|10 (74)
| Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
Allen isn't a quick-twitch pass rusher but he can control the line of scrimmage with his strength, use his hands to beat blockers and shows a nonstop motor.
|11 (75)
| Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
McLaurin, who had an impressive Senior Bowl and combine (where he blazed a 4.35 40 time), regularly wins at the line of scrimmage and has the ability to be a big YAC player (he averaged 20 yards a reception last season).
|12 (76)
| Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
Compactly built slot receiver who blazed a 4.33 40 at the combine and is a catch-and-run terror out of the slot. He's a four-down player who can also return kicks.
|13 (77)
| Michael Deiter, OL, Wisconsin
Deiter can play tackle, guard or center and that versatility will prove beneficial in Carolina.
|14 (78)
| Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Isabella may look like a slot receiver but he can line up anywhere and outrun anybody.
|15 (79)
| D'Andre Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Walker was 6-2, 251 pounds at the combine but he probably played below that weight at Georgia last season. Still, great hand usage and strength allows him to win against bigger offensive linemen.
|16 (80)
| David Long, CB, Michigan
At 5-10, Long may be undersized, but he's a physical cornerback who routinely showed the ability to match up against bigger wide receivers last season.
|17 (81)
| Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
Ridley didn't test well at the combine but he's a fantastic route runner who was underutilized at Georgia.
|18 (82)
| Dru Samia, OL, Oklahoma
Samia played on one of the best offensive lines in the country last season and he'll upgrade the interior of the O-line in Tennessee.
|19 (83)
| Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
Cashman brings his athleticism, playmaking ability and high football IQ to the middle of the Steelers' defense.
|20 (84)
| Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
One of the smartest players on the field, Hooker can play in the slot or deep centerfield, excels in run support and is a ball hawk -- he had four interceptions and seven passes defended in 2018.
|21 (85)
| Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama
Miller had eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss during the 2018 season and he would give the Ravens a much-needed pass rusher after losing Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith in free agency.
|22 (86)
| Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State
Raymond shows good hands and the ability to pluck the ball out of the air in traffic, though he needs to work on his blocking.
|23 (87)
| Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB, Kentucky
Johnson is a tall, physical corner who is still growing into the position.
|24 (88)
| Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State
He's extremely raw but athleticism jumps off the screen with Warring, who can play inline or in the slot. Will need time to grow into the position but has the potential to be a middle-of-the-field matchup nightmare.
|25 (89)
| Marquise Blair, S, Utah
Blair is a deep safety who explodes downhill on running plays and can be a disruptive force near the line of scrimmage.
|26 (90)
| Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
Hall was Drew Lock's favorite target at Missouri and was one of the fastest wide receivers in college football last season. He struggles with consistency but when he's on he's hard to stop.
|27 (91)
| Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina
Daley played against some of the nation's best pass rushers in the SEC. He's a monster in the run game who needs to play with more consistency in pass protection.
|28 (92)
| David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
Montgomery is one of the most exciting players in this draft class but plays a position that has been devalued in recent years.
|29 (93)
| Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
One of the most physical cornerbacks in the draft class, Dean suffered multiple knee injuries and that, more than his on-field abilities, could suppress his draft stock.
|30 (94)
| Michael Jackson, CB, Miami
Jackson is a physical cornerback who excels in press coverage. There are questions about his ability to get in and out of breaks but he can flourish in the right system.
|31 (95)
| Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
Ximines may be slightly undersized by edge rusher standards but he makes up for size with quickness. He followed up a strong season at Old Dominion with a good showing at the Senior Bowl.
|32 (96)
| Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford
Athletic-if-undersized linebacker who relies on his physical skills to get to the ball but needs to be a more consistent tackler.
|33 (97)
| Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
Grier had a impressive career at West Virginia but questions about inconsistency and arm strength see him fall to the bottom of Round 3.
|34 (98)
| Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
Stidham is a high-upside player who struggled last season at Auburn in part because his offensive line wasn't very good. When he has time, he's a good intermediate and deep-ball passer who also has the athleticism to make plays outside the pocket.
|35 (99)
| Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
Wren is short in experience but long on strength and athleticism and benefited from a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.
|36 (100)
| Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame
Blew up the combine with a 4.42 40 and a 42.5 vertical but is extremely raw. Doesn't play as fast as he timed but in the right system Boykin can grow into a consistent deep threat.
|37 (101)
| Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston
A converted wide receiver, Johnson is 6-2, 208 pounds and extremely physical. He's still learning the position but he has all the tools teams want in an NFL cornerback, it just may take a few seasons.
|38 (102)
| David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia
Long is undersized, but he plays with a low center, strength and speed. He has a nose for the ball and when he knows where to go he's unstoppable.
