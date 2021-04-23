It's anyone guess as to what happens at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft with the 49ers -- I still believe it'll be Justin Fields from Ohio State. After that, this draft really begins with the Falcons. Do they trade down or take Kyle Pitts?

Also, if Mac Jones isn't San Francisco's selection, does a team trade up to get him? He seems to be liked much more by the NFL -- and CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson -- than the rest of the draft community.

OK, let's get to it as we go three rounds in our latest mock.

Round 2

33. Jaguars: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

34. Jets: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

35. Falcons: Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC

36. Dolphins (via HOU): Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

37. Eagles: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

38. Bengals: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

39. Panthers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

40. Broncos: Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

41. Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington

42. Giants: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

43. 49ers: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

44. Cowboys: Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa

45. Jaguars (via MIN): Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

46. Patriots: Richie Grant, S, UCF

47. Chargers: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

48. Raiders: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

49. Cardinals: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

50. Dolphins: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

51. WFT: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

52. Bears: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

53. Titans: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

54. Colts: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

55. Steelers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

56. Seahawks: Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama

57. Rams: Quinn Meinerz, OL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

58. Ravens: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

59. Browns: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

60. Saints: Carlos Basham, EDGE/DL, Wake Forest

61. Bills: Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston

62. Packers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

63. Chiefs: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

64. Buccaneers: Milton Williams, DL, Louisiana Tech

Round 3

65. Jaguars: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

66. Jets: Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA

67. Texans: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

68. Falcons: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

69. Bengals: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

70. Eagles: Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia

71. Broncos: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

72. Lions: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

73. Panthers: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

74. WFT (via SF): Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

75. Cowboys: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

76. Giants: Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma

77. Chargers: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

78. Vikings: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

79. Raiders (via ARI): Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

80. Raiders: Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State

81. Dolphins: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

82. WFT: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

83. Bears: Cam Bynum, CB, California

84. Eagles (via IND): Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

85. Titans: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

86. Jets (via SEA): Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia

87. Steelers: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

88. Rams: Elijah Molden, S/CB, Washington

89. Browns: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

90. Vikings (via BAL): Demetric Felton, RB/WR, UCLA

91. Browns (via NO): Alim McNeill, DT, NC State

92. Packers: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

93. Bills: Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston

94. Chiefs: Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraksa

95. Buccaneers: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami



Compensatory picks

96.* Cowboys (mock trade via NE): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

97.* Chargers: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

98.* Saints: Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

99.* Cowboys: Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

100.* Titans: Jay Tufele, DT, USC

101.* Lions (via LAR): Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

102.* 49ers: Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois

103.* Rams: Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

104.* Ravens: Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh

105.* Saints: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville