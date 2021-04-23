It's anyone guess as to what happens at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft with the 49ers -- I still believe it'll be Justin Fields from Ohio State. After that, this draft really begins with the Falcons. Do they trade down or take Kyle Pitts?
Also, if Mac Jones isn't San Francisco's selection, does a team trade up to get him? He seems to be liked much more by the NFL -- and CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson -- than the rest of the draft community.
OK, let's get to it as we go three rounds in our latest mock.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Let the Lawrence era in Duval begin.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Wilson has been telegraphed to the Jets for weeks.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
After all the Jones rumors, the 49ers go with the super-accurate Fields to upgrade the quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
While they field calls, the Falcons ultimately turn them down and pair Pitts with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Bengals get their franchise tackle to bookend Jonah Williams as the ultimate protection for Joe Burrow.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Even with Alabama receivers on the board, the Dolphins pick the consensus top wideout in this class for Tua Tagovailoa.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
The Broncos can't just wait and hope Lance falls to them; therefore, they swing a trade with Detroit to get the raw but ultra-talented passer.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Panthers have to upgrade their left tackle spot and do so with Slater here.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
After moving back, the Lions still get Waddle, who reminds new GM Brad Holmes of Brandin Cooks. Detroit gets a fourth- and sixth-round selection in this trade.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Bill Belichick makes somewhat of an aggressive move to climb five spots to take the Alabama quarterback. New England trades its third-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and a future sixth-rounder to swing this deal.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Smith, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepherd represent a fine receiving quartet for Daniel Jones.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Parsons can be the quarterback of Philadelphia's defense. He provides significant edge-rushing talent too.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Darrisaw is a plug-and-play left tackle, and Los Angeles has a gaping hole at that spot right now.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Phillips is the perfect pick for the Vikings at this juncture. Complete edge rusher who meets Minnesota's physical requirements for the position.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Cowboys still get their cornerback after trading down. Ideal scenario for them.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Horn is a long, press-man specialist who plays with serious physicality throughout the route. Arizona needs to fill the vacancy left by Patrick Peterson signing with the Vikings.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
Davis has three-down abilities because of his size, length, and fluidity as an athlete.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Ojulari plays with high-level explosion and is on the upward swing as a pass rusher. That's what Miami needs.
Round 1 - Pick 19
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker can play tackle or guard in the NFL, and Washington could use more reinforcement up front.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman is a well-rounded wideout with deceptive route-running and YAC capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Moore is part possession slot receiver, part dynamic downfield threat. The Colts need more juice in their passing game.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Jenkins is the road-grading type the Titans like on their offensive line.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Newsome is a fluid, explosive outside cornerback who routinely makes plays on the football.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley falls slightly, and given the state of their older secondary, the Steelers can't pass on the Virginia Tech defensive back here.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
There would be many broken tackles in the Jaguars receiver group with Moore and Laviska Shenault on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah is one of the most freaky specimens in the entire class, and the Browns linebacker group needs an upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 27
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Moehrig is a do-everything safety, and Baltimore's blitz-heavy scheme relies on quality, multi-dimensional safety play.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins is a long, fluid linebacker with some pass-rushing juice.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Rejoice, Aaron Rodgers. Toney is a gadget type with serious downfield speed.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Syracuse • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Buffalo needs more size in its secondary and Melifonwu is long and super explosive.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Barmore and Chris Jones would give the Chiefs two big, pass-rushing specialists at defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Leatherwood represents the future of the offensive line for Tampa, and he could play guard early in his career.
Round 2
33. Jaguars: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
34. Jets: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
35. Falcons: Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC
36. Dolphins (via HOU): Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
37. Eagles: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
38. Bengals: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson
39. Panthers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
40. Broncos: Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
41. Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
42. Giants: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
43. 49ers: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
44. Cowboys: Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa
45. Jaguars (via MIN): Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
46. Patriots: Richie Grant, S, UCF
47. Chargers: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
48. Raiders: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
49. Cardinals: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
50. Dolphins: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
51. WFT: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
52. Bears: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
53. Titans: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
54. Colts: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
55. Steelers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
56. Seahawks: Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama
57. Rams: Quinn Meinerz, OL, Wisconsin-Whitewater
58. Ravens: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
59. Browns: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
60. Saints: Carlos Basham, EDGE/DL, Wake Forest
61. Bills: Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
62. Packers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
63. Chiefs: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
64. Buccaneers: Milton Williams, DL, Louisiana Tech
Round 3
65. Jaguars: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
66. Jets: Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA
67. Texans: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
68. Falcons: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
69. Bengals: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
70. Eagles: Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia
71. Broncos: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
72. Lions: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
73. Panthers: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
74. WFT (via SF): Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU
75. Cowboys: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
76. Giants: Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma
77. Chargers: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
78. Vikings: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
79. Raiders (via ARI): Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU
80. Raiders: Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State
81. Dolphins: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee
82. WFT: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
83. Bears: Cam Bynum, CB, California
84. Eagles (via IND): Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
85. Titans: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
86. Jets (via SEA): Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia
87. Steelers: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
88. Rams: Elijah Molden, S/CB, Washington
89. Browns: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
90. Vikings (via BAL): Demetric Felton, RB/WR, UCLA
91. Browns (via NO): Alim McNeill, DT, NC State
92. Packers: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
93. Bills: Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
94. Chiefs: Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraksa
95. Buccaneers: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
Compensatory picks
96.* Cowboys (mock trade via NE): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
97.* Chargers: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
98.* Saints: Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech
99.* Cowboys: Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State
100.* Titans: Jay Tufele, DT, USC
101.* Lions (via LAR): Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
102.* 49ers: Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois
103.* Rams: Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee
104.* Ravens: Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
105.* Saints: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville