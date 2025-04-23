An NFL coach might be interested in the guy who completed 58 passes to Malik Nabers in one high school season for more than 1,200 yards and 21 touchdowns. But what if that guy converted to a wide receiver and was bigger than Nabers?

That would be Cleveland "Tre" Harris, a Lafayette, Louisiana, native who credits Nabers with keeping him dialed into football. His first love was basketball, and he wanted to actually focus on hoops while in high school, especially after a year of football where he filled in at quarterback. Harris had no intention on playing football in 2018 as a junior, but the team lost two games early and Harris came back to save the season and get the Ovey Comeaux Spartans into the playoffs. A year later, Harris and Nabers put up those huge numbers and made the playoffs again.

The recruiting process was a little different for Harris. While his high school coaches thought he could keep playing quarterback, Harris was open to moving to receiver, which is how college coaches chose to evaluate him. And there weren't any big-time schools chasing him, either. Local colleges did put in offers, and Harris committed to Louisiana Tech in 2019 before his senior year.

After three seasons at Tech, Harris wanted to not only challenge himself against better competition but play in the SEC. He also wanted to work with an experienced quarterback and did exactly that by teaming up with fellow draft prospect Jaxson Dart. Harris arrived at Ole Miss just as Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath left for the NFL, so the door was open for him to have a prominent role.

Age as of Week 1: 23 years old

23 years old Height: 6-2 ⅜

6-2 ⅜ Weight: 205 pounds



205 pounds Hand size: 9 ⅝ inches

9 ⅝ inches Comparable body-type to: Quentin Johnston

Position: No. 8 WR | Overall: No. 70

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 63 (No. 7 WR)

NFL comparison: Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson is a big-bodied perimeter receiver who plays with physicality, wins in tight spaces and competes downfield. Like Robinson, Harris' speed isn't a primary feature but still part of what makes him competitive. Harris might even have the edge on Robinson in terms of agility, and they're both up there in football intelligence. But like Robinson, Harris will need a good fit and great opportunity without bad injury luck to have a presence at the next level.

Tre Harris scouting report

Accolades

2024: First-team All-SEC

Career: One of 11 receivers in Ole Miss history to break the 2,000-yard mark (did so in just two seasons after playing his first three at Louisiana Tech)

Strengths

Excellent height with long arms and legs, perfect for creating mismatches against smaller defensive backs. Has just enough bulk on his limbs.

Lined up across the formation but was predominantly an outside receiver (89.7% of his snaps in 2024).

Quick feet for changing directions, stopping on a dime and using stutter-steps, especially for a big guy. Especially smooth when turning halfway toward the quarterback in two well-practiced steps. Would occasionally mix in hesitations and jab-steps before snapping into his route to help buy a step. Does a good job of subtly using his hands to covertly push off and grab a little space to make the catch.

Good enough straight-line speed, especially for a long-striding big man.

Awareness and football smarts appeared to be strong. Numerous examples of him realizing he needed to get himself open on off-schedule pass plays and changing his speeds to be an open target. Even more examples of Harris showing teammates where to line up before the snap, a trait that probably dates to his high school quarterback days when he had to know an entire offense. Harris also knew when he had time to fight for extra yardage or needed to skedaddle out of bounds with the clock ticking down.

Typically excellent at tracking deep balls and catching them over his shoulder.

Often successfully concentrated and adjusted to off-target (frequently underthrown) balls over the past two years with terrific body control.

Harris wasn't shy at all about making or playing through contact. He was capable of taking big hit and staying on his feet to fight for extra yards.

As a blocker, Harris gave plenty of aggressive effort with good results. Run-focused teams will fall for Harris' skills here.

Well-rounded both on and off the field. Comes off as bright and insightful in interviews. Claimed he took AP and honors classes in high school.

Former high-school quarterback at Comeaux H.S. in Lafayette, La. where his No. 1 target was Malik Nabers. In fact, Nabers was the one who convinced Harris to stick to football when he was considering focusing on basketball. And, Nabers credits Harris for helping him "keep my head on straight."

Concerns

There wasn't a lot of route variety for Harris as per Lane Kiffin's spread offense at Ole Miss. He'd run hitch routes of varying lengths and a bunch of go routes but was really thin on others over his two years there. Same thing at Louisiana Tech for three years -- a lot of hitches and go routes but little of anything else. Coaches will have to enhance Harris' route tree to get the most out of him. It's possible this isn't a big deal.

Hand in hand with that was Harris' 18 receptions between the hashes over two seasons. That's 16% of all receptions he made over 20 games. That may be directly related to the Ole Miss offense, but he also caught just 19% of his total receptions with Louisiana Tech between the hashes over 31 games. At minimum it's something coaches should be aware of.

Harris ran harder when he thought he might get the ball, but basically watched his teammates when he knew he wasn't the first read. He must develop better consistency in his route running so as to not tip off defenders. This is fixable.

Much more of a one-speed runner with minimal acceleration or closing speed. That was good enough to beat up on weaker programs outside of the Power 4 conferences but he hardly separated solely with speed against top-level competition and could struggle similarly on Sundays. Did get caught from behind a number of times, both before and after he was targeted.

Generally caught passes away from his body with long arms and solid hands, but there were a smattering of receptions where he body-caught the ball. Additionally, Harris was credited with a 4.6% career drop rate (4.9% in two years at Ole Miss; 6.6% in 2024). Had occasional lapses where he should've reeled in passes that hit well within his catch radius but didn't hold on.

Competitive in contested catch situations but is probably a true 50-50 to come down with 50-50 balls.

Harris forced 21 missed tackles in his past two years but only 10 came against schools in Power 4 conferences.

There were plenty of moments where Harris would get tripped up or stuck in neutral because a defender wrapped him up low. The lack of lower-body power can always be a focal point but for now he's not strong below the waist.

Injuries are a significant concern: Harris injured his hip/groin in October and reinjured it upon his return five weeks later. In 2023 he needed knee surgery. A team will have to be OK with the medical evaluations before drafting him.

Bottom line

Harris' upside is tied to just how diverse he can make his game after essentially five college seasons of predominantly running two routes and steering clear of the middle of the field. His maturity, hands, length, concentration and coordination should give him a shot to be at least a No. 3 receiver right away. But a lack of explosive speed might keep his professional ceiling tight. His age works against him too.

What other draft experts say about Tre Harris

Mike Renner: Tre Harris may not have great long speed, but he wins with his burst at the top of routes. He's got a lanky frame that he uses to pluck balls out of the air with ease. He was the most productive receiver in college football last fall when healthy averaging 5.12 yards per route.

Josh Edwards: Once out of the first round, Tre Harris profiles as one of the candidates to be an X-type receiver for a team. He had some monster games in the SEC, but struggled to find consistency through inconsistent route-running. The outlook is that he begins his career as a third or fourth option with the hope of developing into something more later in his career.

Chris Trapasso: Tre Harris is a long-striding, big-framed outside receiver with size-speed appeal and a vertical skill set tailored to the boundary. Though his route tree was limited in college, he flashes some nuance and uses smooth athleticism more than sharp breaks to separate. He's a strong leaper with large hands and ideal length, but struggles with physical coverage at times. While not overly explosive, his stride length gives him deceptive downfield speed, and he offers functional YAC value thanks to his balance and subtle cuts. Harris profiles best as a size-speed perimeter threat rather than a refined route technician.

Tre Harris college stats

Year G Rec Yds Yds/rec TD FL 2020 (La Tech) 7 1 20 20.0 0 0 2021 (La Tech) 12 40 562 14.1 4 0 2022 (La Tech) 12 65 935 14.4 10 1 2023 (Ole Miss) 12 54 985 18.2 8 0 2024 (Ole Miss) 8 60 1030 17.2 7 0

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday to Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.


