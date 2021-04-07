Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Lawrence to DUUUUUUUUVAL will happen hopefully one minute after the draft begins.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd This was going to be the pick whether Darnold was on the roster or not.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th For as much as we're in a time when teams often publicly support their quarterback before trading him a few days later, let's say the 49ers actually want Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter and subsequently love the idea of a redshirt season for Trey Lance.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st I do think the Falcons' war room phone will be constantly buzzing if Fields is available when they go on the clock. But they stay put and pick the best tight end prospect we've seen in a very long time.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals could go either way -- Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase -- at No. 5 overall, and either would be a smart pick. Here, they build the trenches for Joe Burrow and hope to land a quality receiver early in Round 2.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd While I believe Jaylen Waddle is more naturally talented than Smith, it wouldn't surprise me if the Dolphins go with the more established producer for Year 2 of Tua.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions would be happy with any receiver at this point, but to land the consensus top wideout in the class is a fantastic development for new GM Brad Holmes.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Surprise! The Panthers make a move to hopefully fortify the left side of their offensive line for newly acquired Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd After tons of speculation about trading up, Fields falls into the Broncos' lap. Ideal.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th I could totally see the Cowboys being enamored with Horn's workout and NFL bloodlines here. They need corner help badly.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd More weaponry for Daniel Jones entering Year 3. Now, a receiver group of Kenny Golladay, Sterling Sheperd, and Smith is a darn good one.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles are ecstatic to land Surtain without having to move up to get him.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Darrisaw is a slam-dunk selection for the tackle-needy Chargers at this juncture.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings get a polished defensive end who meets all of their typical standards from athletic and size perspectives.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Bill Belichick might call teams ahead of him to move up for Jones. In this scenario, he doesn't need to ascend to grab him.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Cardinals still could use more help up front for Kyler Murray, so they pick the athletic and versatile Vera-Tucker.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders need a quarterback of their defense and get it with Parsons, who can also provide outside pass-rushing production.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st While this season is all about Tua Tagovailoa's development, the Dolphins also desperately need edge-rushing help on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Two years of clean film at Alabama and an impressive pro day workout catapults Leatherwood inside the top 20. Plug-and-play left tackle for the Football Team.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Back-to-back tackles, and the Bears get a nasty one in Jenkins who plays with impeccable balance and fundamentals in pass pro.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Bateman proved to be smaller but faster than everyone thought at his pro day, and he's one of the most well-rounded wideouts in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Amazing prospect-team pairing here, as Ojulari can stand up in Tennessee's defensive scheme and pin his ears back to get after the passer.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Collins looks like Anthony Barr 2.0, and the Jets need more talent on their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd The Steelers will want to add to add an edge rusher early on, and Basham feels like a big-bodied Pittsburgh trench player.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th I will be surprised if Moore doesn't land in Jacksonville with Urban Meyer.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th Off-the-radar pick for the Browns, but they want more offensive firepower for Baker Mayfield, and Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry aren't super young anymore.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Ossai is incredibly explosive edge rusher and the Ravens have to prioritize that position early.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th The Saints get more athletic at the second level of their defense with the large and smooth Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st The Packers simply go best player available here with Moehrig, the consensus top safety in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bills go with the long, athletic, zone-specialist in Newsome.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City's defensive front could use another quality inside rusher and Barmore can be that dude for the Chiefs.