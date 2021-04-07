Another trade means more clarity early in the 2021 NFL Draft. Sam Darnold is now a member of the Panthers, and Carolina needs to build around him in hopes of seeing the best version of the former No. 3 overall selection this season before he's making nearly $20 million on the fifth-year option in 2022.
Because we have more clarity inside the top 10 now, let's push this mock out to two rounds.
OK, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Lawrence to DUUUUUUUUVAL will happen hopefully one minute after the draft begins.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
This was going to be the pick whether Darnold was on the roster or not.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
For as much as we're in a time when teams often publicly support their quarterback before trading him a few days later, let's say the 49ers actually want Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter and subsequently love the idea of a redshirt season for Trey Lance.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
I do think the Falcons' war room phone will be constantly buzzing if Fields is available when they go on the clock. But they stay put and pick the best tight end prospect we've seen in a very long time.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Bengals could go either way -- Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase -- at No. 5 overall, and either would be a smart pick. Here, they build the trenches for Joe Burrow and hope to land a quality receiver early in Round 2.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
While I believe Jaylen Waddle is more naturally talented than Smith, it wouldn't surprise me if the Dolphins go with the more established producer for Year 2 of Tua.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Lions would be happy with any receiver at this point, but to land the consensus top wideout in the class is a fantastic development for new GM Brad Holmes.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Surprise! The Panthers make a move to hopefully fortify the left side of their offensive line for newly acquired Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
After tons of speculation about trading up, Fields falls into the Broncos' lap. Ideal.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
I could totally see the Cowboys being enamored with Horn's workout and NFL bloodlines here. They need corner help badly.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
More weaponry for Daniel Jones entering Year 3. Now, a receiver group of Kenny Golladay, Sterling Sheperd, and Smith is a darn good one.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Eagles are ecstatic to land Surtain without having to move up to get him.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Darrisaw is a slam-dunk selection for the tackle-needy Chargers at this juncture.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
The Vikings get a polished defensive end who meets all of their typical standards from athletic and size perspectives.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Bill Belichick might call teams ahead of him to move up for Jones. In this scenario, he doesn't need to ascend to grab him.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Cardinals still could use more help up front for Kyler Murray, so they pick the athletic and versatile Vera-Tucker.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Raiders need a quarterback of their defense and get it with Parsons, who can also provide outside pass-rushing production.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
While this season is all about Tua Tagovailoa's development, the Dolphins also desperately need edge-rushing help on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Two years of clean film at Alabama and an impressive pro day workout catapults Leatherwood inside the top 20. Plug-and-play left tackle for the Football Team.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Back-to-back tackles, and the Bears get a nasty one in Jenkins who plays with impeccable balance and fundamentals in pass pro.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman proved to be smaller but faster than everyone thought at his pro day, and he's one of the most well-rounded wideouts in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Amazing prospect-team pairing here, as Ojulari can stand up in Tennessee's defensive scheme and pin his ears back to get after the passer.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins looks like Anthony Barr 2.0, and the Jets need more talent on their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
The Steelers will want to add to add an edge rusher early on, and Basham feels like a big-bodied Pittsburgh trench player.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
I will be surprised if Moore doesn't land in Jacksonville with Urban Meyer.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Off-the-radar pick for the Browns, but they want more offensive firepower for Baker Mayfield, and Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry aren't super young anymore.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Ossai is incredibly explosive edge rusher and the Ravens have to prioritize that position early.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
The Saints get more athletic at the second level of their defense with the large and smooth Davis.
Round 1 - Pick 29
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
The Packers simply go best player available here with Moehrig, the consensus top safety in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
The Bills go with the long, athletic, zone-specialist in Newsome.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Kansas City's defensive front could use another quality inside rusher and Barmore can be that dude for the Chiefs.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Far from a major need for Tampa Bay, but Farley is too good of a talent to pass with the last pick in Round 1.
ROUND 2
33. Jaguars: Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State
34. Jets: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
35. Falcons: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
36. Dolphins (via HOU): Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
37. Eagles: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
38. Bengals: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
39. Panthers: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
40. Broncos: Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
41. Lions: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
42. Giants: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
43. 49ers: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
44. Cowboys: Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA
45. Jaguars (via MIN): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
46. Patriots: Richie Grant, S, UCF
47. Chargers: Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
48. Raiders: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
49. Cardinals: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
50. Dolphins: Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama
51. WFT: Dyami Brown, WR, UNC
52. Bears: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
53. Titans: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
54. Colts: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
55. Steelers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
56. Seahawks: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
57. Rams: Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
58. Ravens: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
59. Browns: Gregory Rousseau, DL/EDGE, Miami
60. Saints: Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee
61. Bills: Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois
62. Packers: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
63. Chiefs: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
64. Buccaneers: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington