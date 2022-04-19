Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.57 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Kelechi Osemele

Strengths:

Big, wide, ultra-physical blocker looking for a bar fight on every snap, and has the length, mass, quicks, and power to win just about all of them. For his size, he's nimble. Bounces around the field. Balance is pretty good there, but he almost exerts too much energy once he's engaged. Recovery skill is high-end. Oftentimes, it looks like he's beaten around the corner, but his gliding feet and strength kept the defender contained and pushed past the QB. Will toss defenders more so than any other blocker in this class. Menace for the ground game. Devastating in that regard. Wants to drive defenders into the ground and does it often.

Weaknesses:

Technique needs a fair amount of work. He's not a total project, but he has a tendency to get his hands wide in pass pro.

Accolades: