The most famous sporting event in America takes place this Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl LVIII. The Super Bowl is always fun because of everything that comes with it. Vegas releases special gambling props, the commercials are better, there's an epic halftime show, and it's just an event that brings together sports fans and non-sports fans alike -- especially with Taylor Swift involved this year.

There are some weird trends that come with the Super Bowl, and that's what we are here to break down. Below, we will analyze 10 insane Super Bowl facts that you will find interesting.

Super Bowl LVIII goes down Feb. 11 on CBS. The game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.

1. The total is 28-28 all-time

If you're looking for an edge on betting the total, you're not going to find one. The Over/Under is a perfect .500 in Super Bowls. There was no total listed in Super Bowl I. The Over/Under this year is 47.5.

2. Wearing white gives teams an edge

Teams wearing white jerseys are 37-20 all-time in the Super Bowl. They are 10-2 in the last 12 Super Bowls, and 16-3 in the last 19 Super Bowls. Also, teams who wear white are on a three-game win streak, but get this: The last non-white jersey wearing team to win the Super Bowl was the Chiefs ... over the 49ers!

3. Presidential rematches and Super Bowl rematches

Thanks to Chris Berman talking on "Pardon My Take" for this one.

In 1952 and 1956, Dwight D. Eisenhower defeated Adlai Stevenson II in the presidential election. Those two years, the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns played in the NFL championship. This year, it's widely expected that Joe Biden and Donald Trump will battle for the presidency again. The last time they did, the 49ers and Chiefs played in the Super Bowl.

Something to note is that the Rams and Browns split their two meetings, so maybe the 49ers will win Sunday.

4. The team with the better record doesn't cover the spread

The team that enters the Super Bowl with the better record is 1-15 against the spread in the big game since 2003, not counting Super Bowls that featured two teams with the same record. The 49ers enter Super Bowl LVIII with the better record.

5. Bet on the underdog

Underdogs are 3-0 against the spread in the past three Super Bowls, and have covered in 15 of the past 22! The Chiefs are underdogs this year.

6. Orange Gatorade has been popular

Since 2001, orange Gatorade has been poured on the winning coach more than any other color (five). The next most popular colors were clear (four) and blue (four). There were no Gatorade showers four times since 2001. In the two Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl wins, the Gatorade colors were orange and purple.

7. Traveling direction matters

Over the last 30 years, in each Super Bowl that featured teams traveling west and east to the Super Bowl location, the team traveling west has won. They are a perfect 7-0. This year, that's the Chiefs (h/t ESPNBet).

8. CBS likes the AFC

In the past eight Super Bowls that CBS has had, AFC teams are 6-2 (h/t Sports Betting Dime).

9. The team that scores last usually wins

In the last 10 Super Bowls, the team that has scored last has won every time. The team that has scored last has won 17 of the past 18 Super Bowls, with the lone exception being the Baltimore Ravens taking an intentional safety vs. the 49ers.

10. Tails never fails

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is popular, and tails has come up in 30 of the 57 Super Bowls. Tails is hitting at a 53% clip, and has come up in seven of the past 10 Super Bowls.