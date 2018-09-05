2018 NFL Predictions: Packers the popular Super Bowl pick; No repeat for Eagles

Falcons and Saints also get love as CBS Sports NFL writers make their 2018 NFL predictions

A grueling offseason is nearly over, and Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season is only days away.

Before the Falcons and Eagles kick things off Thursday, the CBSSports.com NFL panel is ready to weigh in with exactly how they picture the standings looking at the end of the season, as well as which teams will meet in Super Bowl LIII -- and who will come out on top.

A few notes before we get to the predictions:

  • Our panel is in unanimous agreement on several things: The Patriots will win the AFC East. The Steelers will win the AFC North and the Browns will still finish last. The Colts will finish last, too. The Packers and Vikings will both make the playoffs. 
  • The NFC East was the toughest division to predict, with each of the four teams getting at least one vote as division champion. The Cowboys, Giants, and Washington each got at least one vote for second, third, and fourth place, as well. 
  • There is, once again, abundant faith in the Chargers. Five of our experts picked them to win the AFC West. Apparently, we're all going down with this ship. Again. 
  • No two panel members picked the exact same playoff field in the AFC. 
  • There were 12 teams that received zero votes for the playoffs: Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Browns, Colts, Raiders, Broncos, Lions, Bears, Buccaneers, Cardinals, and 49ers. That list includes several of the trendiest sleeper picks for this season. 
  • Enjoy!
AFC East

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
2.
Jets
Dolphins
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Dolphins
3.
Dolphins
Bills
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Jets
4.
Bills
Jets
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
AFC North

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Steelers
Steelers
Ravens
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
2.
Ravens
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Ravens
Bengals
3.
Bengals
Ravens
Steelers
Ravens
Ravens
Bengals
Ravens
4.
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
AFC South

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Jaguars
Jaguars
Titans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Jaguars
2.
Texans
Texans
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Texans
3.
Titans
Titans
Texans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
4.
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
AFC West

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Chargers
Chargers
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
2.
Chiefs
Broncos
Chargers
Chargers
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
3.
Raiders
Chiefs
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
4.
Broncos
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
AFC Wild Cards

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Texans
Broncos
Jaguars
Bengals
Bengals
Chiefs
Chiefs
2.
Ravens
Texans
Chargers
Jaguars
Jaguars
Ravens
Texans
NFC East

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Eagles
Eagles
Redskins
Giants
Cowboys
Eagles
Eagles
2.
Giants
Redskins
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Cowboys
Redskins
3.
Cowboys
Cowboys
Giants
Cowboys
Redskins
Redskins
Cowboys
4.
Redskins
Giants
Cowboys
Redskins
Giants
Giants
Giants
NFC North

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Vikings
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Vikings
2.
Packers
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Packers
3.
Lions
Lions
Bears
Bears
Lions
Bears
Bears
4.
Bears
Bears
Lions
Lions
Bears
Lions
Lions
NFC South

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Saints
Falcons
Saints
Saints
Falcons
Saints
Saints
2.
Panthers
Saints
Falcons
Panthers
Saints
Falcons
Falcons
3.
Falcons
Panthers
Panthers
Falcons
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
4.
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
NFC West

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Rams
Rams
Seahawks
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
2.
Seahawks
49ers
Rams
49ers
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
3.
49ers
Cardinals
49ers
Seahawks
49ers
49ers
49ers
4.
Cardinals
Seahawks
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
NFC Wild Cards

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Packers
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Packers
2.
Panthers
Saints
Falcons
Eagles
Saints
Falcons
Falcons
Super Bowl Picks

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
Winner
Saints
Packers
Falcons
Packers
Packers
Packers
Saints
Loser
Steelers
Jaguars
Chiefs
Steelers
Steelers
Patriots
Patriots
CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

