2018 NFL win totals, predictions: Vegas expert picks over 6 for Arizona Cardinals
R.J. White finished in the top 1 percent of the 2017 Las Vegas SuperContest
NFL preseason action is in full swing and sportsbooks are adjusting their projected 2018 NFL win totals after getting an early look at every team. Wagering on win totals is one of the most popular ways everyone from Averages Joes to professional betters will try to cash in on the 2018 NFL season. Four teams -- the Browns, Cardinals, Bills and Jets -- have the lowest NFL win total Over-Under at six, while the Patriots have the highest at 11.
Before you lock in your 2018 NFL picks, you need to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say. White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season, the nation's most prestigious handicapping tournament, after also going deep in 2015.
If you had placed $100 on each of R.J. White's NFL point-spread picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000. Smart bettors tail his selections.
Now, using fresh odds from the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, SportsLine's top NFL analyst has isolated five teams he feels strongly about and hammered those totals hard. His top 2018 NFL win total picks are only available over on SportsLine.
We'll give one away: White is picking the Cardinals to go Over six wins in 2018.
"This is a team with defensive talent and a simplified scheme under Steve Wilks," White told SportsLine. "We can't rely on Sam Bradford, but this is a team that gave Blaine Gabbert and Drew Stanton nine combined starts last year and still finished 8-8. Bradford, Josh Rosen and Mike Glennon offer far superior options at QB, and David Johnson coming back from a non-lower body injury shouldn't be any more of a risk than other healthy RBs."
The schedule is also manageable for the Cardinals, with the Redskins, Bears and Broncos among the early-season opponents. Lock in Arizona with confidence and look for the Cardinals to clear the Over with room to spare.
White also locked in a surprising pick for Cam Newton and the Panthers and just made the call on whether Saquon Barkley will be enough to push the Giants over seven wins. You absolutely need to see his picks before you lock in yours.
So which teams should you bet Over and which should you go Under on? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to get the five best season-win total bets, all from the stat geek who finished in the top 1 percent of the nation's top handicapping contest.
Browns - 6
Cardinals - 6
Bills - 6
Jets - 6
Bears - 6.5
Dolphins - 6.5
Buccaneers - 6.5
Bengals- 7
Redskins - 7
Giants - 7
Broncos - 7.5
Lions - 7.5
Seahawks - 7.5
Colts - 7.5
Titans - 8
Raiders - 8
Ravens - 8.5
Chiefs - 8.5
Cowboys - 8.5
49ers - 8.5
Texans - 8.5
Panthers - 9
Jaguars - 9
Chargers - 9.5
Saints - 9.5
Falcons - 9.5
Rams - 10
Vikings - 10
Packers - 10
Eagles - 10.5
Steelers - 10.5
Patriots - 11
