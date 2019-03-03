2019 NFL Combine: Florida's Jachai Polite says Packers and 49ers 'just bashed me,' but thinks Sean McVay is 'cool'

University of Florida edge rusher Jachai Polite, considered a potential first-round pick in the 2019 draft, is having an interesting combine. Polite, coming off a season where he recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, measured out below average for an edge defender in height (6-2 5/8), weight (258 pounds), arm length (32 5/8 inches), and hand size (9 3/4 inches).

Polite also ran the 40-yard dash in an uninspiring (for his height and weight profile) 4.84 seconds, and suffered a hamstring injury while running. Oh, and he spent much of his media availability discussing how certain teams (including the Packers and 49ers) were "just bashing" him during their interviews, only putting on tape of his bad plays and asking him about them.

The full exchange with Florida's Jachai Polite when he was asked about his meeting with the #Packers. pic.twitter.com/OD49VbAx8x — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) March 3, 2019

#Florida EDGE Jachai Polite said that when he met with the 49ers at the Combine, they didn’t even really talk football with him at all. “They just bashed me the whole time... Idk.” — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 2, 2019

That's actually a fairly common interview tactic for teams at the combine, something Polite likely should have known going in. In any event, he did like his interview with the Rams, and came away from it thinking that Sean McVay is "cool," which gives him something in common with owners and general managers around the league, who spent the offseason hiring anyone who had ever heard of McVay for every coaching job imaginable.

Jachai Polite on the teams he’s met with: “I really like the Rams that’s my favorite. I’m not going to lie. They were so nice. Sean McVay is too cool. I don’t know how old he is. He looks like my uncle but he’s too cool.” pic.twitter.com/QIbHspTdZl — TheFootballGirl.com (@TFG_NFL) March 2, 2019

We don't yet know how Polite's combine performance and/or comments will affect his draft stock, but they are interesting, to say the least.