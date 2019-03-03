2019 NFL Combine: Florida's Jachai Polite says Packers and 49ers 'just bashed me,' but thinks Sean McVay is 'cool'
Polite is having quite the interesting combine
University of Florida edge rusher Jachai Polite, considered a potential first-round pick in the 2019 draft, is having an interesting combine. Polite, coming off a season where he recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, measured out below average for an edge defender in height (6-2 5/8), weight (258 pounds), arm length (32 5/8 inches), and hand size (9 3/4 inches).
Polite also ran the 40-yard dash in an uninspiring (for his height and weight profile) 4.84 seconds, and suffered a hamstring injury while running. Oh, and he spent much of his media availability discussing how certain teams (including the Packers and 49ers) were "just bashing" him during their interviews, only putting on tape of his bad plays and asking him about them.
That's actually a fairly common interview tactic for teams at the combine, something Polite likely should have known going in. In any event, he did like his interview with the Rams, and came away from it thinking that Sean McVay is "cool," which gives him something in common with owners and general managers around the league, who spent the offseason hiring anyone who had ever heard of McVay for every coaching job imaginable.
We don't yet know how Polite's combine performance and/or comments will affect his draft stock, but they are interesting, to say the least.
