2019 NFL Draft: Grades, analysis for every fourth-round pick
Chris Trapasso grades Round 4 of the 2019 NFL Draft
Are you ready for some Day 3 draft action? I'll be providing my grades for every pick made on Day 3, starting here with the fourth round. You can see those grades and analysis for every pick shortly after it's made below. And you can check out all our awesome CBS Sports HQ coverage of the draft at the top of this post.
If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can watch CBS Sports HQ and my grades in our draft tracker.
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
|Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
The Cardinals got a huge, fast, contested-catch extraordinaire in Hakeem Butler in the start of the fourth round. Outstanding value. Butler can play inside or outside and dominate with his size and big catch radius. Grade: A
|QB Ryan Finley, NC State
Arm-strength concerns likely were the reason Finley sank to the fourth round, but he's a rhythm pocket passer who can throw with anticipation. Accuracy is good. Nice depth at QB for Cincinnati. Grade: B+
|CB/S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
The Saints add to a talented young secondary with Gardner-Johnson, a safety/corner hybrid who's as comfortable manning the slot as he is ranging from center field. Some tackling concerns, but awesome value. Grade: A-
|Maxx Crosby, DE, Central Michigan
Crosby is an elite athlete for the edge rusher spot and was a dominant player in the MAC for multiple seasons. He uses his hands very well to beat tackles but must get a lot stronger to be productive in the NFL. Grade: B
