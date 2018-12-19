2019 Pro Bowl Rosters: Chargers lead NFL with seven Pro Bowl selections; Mahomes, Brees starting QBs

With the NFL season coming to a close in a few weeks, the league released this year's Pro Bowl selections on Tuesday night.

To little surprise, Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees earned starting quarterback honors for the AFC and NFC, respectively. The Los Angeles Chargers have a league-leading seven representatives, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers each have six Pro Bowl selections. The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints all have five Pro Bowlers.

The Raiders, Bills and Buccaneers had no selections.

Fans, coaches and players all have an equally weighted say in the selections, with each section of voting counting for one-third of the vote.

This year's Pro Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes*, Kansas City Chiefs; Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers; Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Running back: James Conner*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers; Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

Fullback: Anthony Sherman*, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers

Tackle: Taylor Lewan*, Tennessee Titans; Alejandro Villanueva*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs

Guard: David DeCastro*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

DEFENSE

Defensive end: J.J. Watt*, Houston Texans; Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers

Interior lineman: Geno Atkins*, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Tennessee Titans; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Houston Texans; Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs

Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Baltimore Ravens; Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans

Cornerback: Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey*, Jacksonville Jaguars; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety: Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens

Strong safety: Jamal Adams*, New York Jets

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Jason Myers*, New York Jets

Long snapper: To be named by coach.

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Return specialist: Andre Roberts*, New York Jets

Special teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Los Angeles Chargers

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

OFFENSE



Quarterback: Drew Brees*, New Orleans Saints; Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Running back: Todd Gurley*, Los Angeles Rams; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings; Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Tight end: Zach Ertz*, Philadelphia Eagles; George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Center: Alex Mack*, Atlanta Falcons; Max Unger, New Orleans Saints

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead*, New Orleans Saints; Trent Williams, Washington Redskins

Guard: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers

DEFENSE

Defensive end: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; DeMarcus Lawrence*, Dallas Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Interior lineman: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears

Outside linebacker: Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Ryan Kerrigan*, Washington Redskins; Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings

Inside linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback: Kyle Fuller*, Chicago Bears; Patrick Peterson*, Arizona Cardinals; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions, Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Free safety: Eddie Jackson*, Chicago Bears; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, New York Giants

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants

Long snapper: To be named by coach

Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks

Return specialist: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears

Special teamer: Cory Littleton*, Los Angeles Rams

* - denotes starter