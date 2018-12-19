2019 Pro Bowl Rosters: Chargers lead NFL with seven Pro Bowl selections; Mahomes, Brees starting QBs
Here are your 2019 Pro Bowl rosters
With the NFL season coming to a close in a few weeks, the league released this year's Pro Bowl selections on Tuesday night.
To little surprise, Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees earned starting quarterback honors for the AFC and NFC, respectively. The Los Angeles Chargers have a league-leading seven representatives, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers each have six Pro Bowl selections. The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints all have five Pro Bowlers.
The Raiders, Bills and Buccaneers had no selections.
Fans, coaches and players all have an equally weighted say in the selections, with each section of voting counting for one-third of the vote.
This year's Pro Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.
AFC Pro Bowl Roster
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes*, Kansas City Chiefs; Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers; Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Running back: James Conner*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers; Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos
Fullback: Anthony Sherman*, Kansas City Chiefs
Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts
Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers
Tackle: Taylor Lewan*, Tennessee Titans; Alejandro Villanueva*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs
Guard: David DeCastro*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
DEFENSE
Defensive end: J.J. Watt*, Houston Texans; Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers
Interior lineman: Geno Atkins*, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Tennessee Titans; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Houston Texans; Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs
Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Baltimore Ravens; Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
Cornerback: Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey*, Jacksonville Jaguars; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free safety: Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens
Strong safety: Jamal Adams*, New York Jets
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Jason Myers*, New York Jets
Long snapper: To be named by coach.
Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans
Return specialist: Andre Roberts*, New York Jets
Special teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Los Angeles Chargers
NFC Pro Bowl Roster
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Drew Brees*, New Orleans Saints; Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Running back: Todd Gurley*, Los Angeles Rams; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers
Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings; Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
Tight end: Zach Ertz*, Philadelphia Eagles; George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Center: Alex Mack*, Atlanta Falcons; Max Unger, New Orleans Saints
Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead*, New Orleans Saints; Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
Guard: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; DeMarcus Lawrence*, Dallas Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Interior lineman: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears
Outside linebacker: Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Ryan Kerrigan*, Washington Redskins; Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings
Inside linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback: Kyle Fuller*, Chicago Bears; Patrick Peterson*, Arizona Cardinals; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions, Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Free safety: Eddie Jackson*, Chicago Bears; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Strong safety: Landon Collins*, New York Giants
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants
Long snapper: To be named by coach
Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks
Return specialist: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears
Special teamer: Cory Littleton*, Los Angeles Rams
* - denotes starter
