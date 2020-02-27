2020 NFL combine: LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss will miss combine due to Jones fracture in foot, per report

The 2020 NFL combine is now underway, but not everyone is participating who wants to. On Thursday, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that former LSU star tight end Thaddeus Moss has a Jones fracture in his right foot. It was discovered during his physical in Indianapolis, and he will have surgery to repair the issue.

Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns in 12 regular-season games for LSU this past season, as the Tigers went on to win the 2020 College Football National Championship. The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss left high school as the No. 18 tight end prospect in the 2016 class, graduating from Mallard Creek in Charlotte, North Carolina. He began his career at North Carolina State, where he caught just six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown in five games during the 2016 season. Moss then made the decision to transfer to LSU. After sitting out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Moss ended up missing the entire 2018 season due to a foot issue.

Rapoport reports that Moss' recovery will take six to eight weeks and that the issue will not affect his draft stock. Moss is not the only player to receive bad news concerning a Jones fracture on Thursday. Earlier, former Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson was also told that he had a Jones fracture in his right foot. Dr. Robert Anderson is expected to conduct both procedures.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Moss may not be regarded as the top tight end in this class, but his athleticism, as well as his name (and pedigree), will continue to draw interest. He really came on as the season drew to a close, as he caught a total of nine passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's two playoff games.