2020 NFL Draft: Why Lions are torn at No. 3, what Dolphins and Chargers will do and more insider notes

With the draft now less than a week away, GMs are a little more eager to chatter.

Draft boards are largely set. Teams are trying to get a handle on what is likely to transpire. People in the football business are looking for information, and after speaking to several general managers in the past few days, here is some of what I have been able to glean about what is going on at the top of the draft.

Chargers content to let a QB fall to them

Seems unlikely the Chargers move up for a quarterback. And the Dolphins should get their pick of the second QB in the draft at five as long as the Chargers, or someone else, do not move up for a passer. I get the sense L.A. will be fine with either Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert and content to let the process play out and one of them to fall to them.

Dolphins intrigued by Love, but ...

Teams seem convinced the Dolphins really are super intrigued by Jordan Love … but doubt they are intrigued nearly enough to walk away from Tua and take a left tackle with their selection and then try to trade around for Love later in the first round. Playing a game of chicken with New England – a team in the QB market – probably doesn't make sense.

Falcons looking to trade up

The smoke about the Falcons looking to move up is very real. I don't think they are a player away from doing much of note, and neither did the other teams I spoke to. But it has become an accepted reality within league circles that the Falcons are motivated to land corner CJ Henderson if possible. And if history is an indicator, they will be willing to pay the price.

Lions torn on what to do at No. 3

Henderson seems to have a decent shot to be selected before Jeff Okudah even if Atlanta does not trade up. The Lions are torn, league sources said, between simply taking Okudah or addressing the point of attack with Derrick Brown or Isaiah Simmons. But more than anything else, this franchise is motivated to trade down – within reason – and still be in position to draft an impact player on defense. But who will trade up?

More 2020 draft notes