2020 NFL Draft: Wonderlic test scores revealed, Tua Tagovailoa ranks lowest among quarterbacks, per report
Joe Burrow, the projected No.1 overall pick, had a high score
Tua Tagovailoa is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, even though there's a mystery where the talented quarterback will be taken in the first round as he comes back from injury. For those looking for another reason to dip Tagovailoa's draft stock, his Wonderlic test scores are ammunition for a red flag.
Tagovailoa scored a 13 on the Wonderlic test, the lowest score among the quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class (per The Athletic's Bob McGinn). LSU's Joe Burrow, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the draft, had the third-highest score at 34. Iowa's Nate Stanley scored the highest grade at 40, followed by Georgia's Jake Fromm at 35.
The Wonderlic test is used at the NFL scouting combine, with quarterbacks and offensive linemen usually posting higher scores than the average of 20. The test is used to measure general cognitive ability in three areas: math, vocabulary, and reasoning. The test has 50 multiple choice questions that are to be answered in 12 minutes.
The test is graded on a 50-point system with 50 points being the highest score. Punter Pat McInally, a fifth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1975, recored the only perfect score on the test. Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Mike Mamula scored a 49 on the test in 1995, which helped his stock accelerate towards becoming a first-round pick (No. 7 overall). The highest recorded score for a quarterback is Ryan Fitzpatrick at 48. The Harvard grad was a seventh-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.
Having a low score on the Wonderlic doesn't mean Tagovailoa won't have success in the NFL. Hall of Fame quarterbacks Jim Kelly and Dan Marino each scored a 15 and still ended up becoming one of the top quarterbacks of their era. Donovan McNabb had a score of 14 on the test and went 98-62-1 in 13 seasons, making six Pro Bowls. 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson scored a 13 on the test.
Here's a look at the scores of the 12 quarterbacks who took the Wonderlic in 2020:
Nate Stanley (Iowa): 40
Jake Fromm (Georgia); 35
Joe Burrow (LSU): 34
Jake Luton (Oregon State): 29
Jordan Love (Utah State): 27
Justin Herbert (Oregon): 25
Anthony Gordon (Washington State): 25
Brian Lewerke (Michigan State): 25
Jacob Eason (Washington): 23
James Morgan (Florida International): 23
Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma): 18
Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama): 13
