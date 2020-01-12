2020 NFL playoffs: Derrick Henry makes NFL postseason history, leading Titans to AFC Championship
Henry rumbled through the Ravens' defense for 195 yards on the ground
No running back in NFL history has ever been on a roll like the one Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry is on right now. That's not hyperbole. It's a fact. Look at Henry's last three rushing lines:
- Divisional vs. Baltimore: 30 carries, 195 yards, pass TD
- Wild Card vs. New England: 34 carries, 182 yards, TD
- Week 17 vs. Houston: 32 carries, 211 yards, 3 TD
What do all three of those games have in common? Well, for one thing, the Titans won all of them, including a 28-12 victory over the top-seeded Ravens on Saturday night. That's important. But also, Henry ran for at least 180 yards in all three games. As our research team at CBS Sports HQ notes, it's the first time in the history of football that any player has run for 180-plus yards in three consecutive regular season or postseason games. Seriously.
And that's not all. As the official NFL research team found, Henry is the first player in the history of the league to rush for 175 yards or more in two games during the same postseason run.
It's worth noting that Henry has done this against the Patriots and the Ravens, who ranked sixth and 19th, respectively, in Football Outsiders' rush defense DVOA this season. Tennessee's two possible opponents in the AFC title game are the Texans and Chiefs, who ranked 22nd and 29th in the same stat. So, Henry's got a pretty good shot of keeping things rolling next week.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tannehill makes history in a unique way
Ryan Tannehill has helped bring Tennessee to the AFC Championship
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
Derrick Henry throws TD pass vs. Ravens
The Ravens definitely didn't see this coming
-
Kirk Cousins comes up short for Vikings
Fair or not, the Vikings' loss to the 49ers is yet another blow to Kirk Cousins' reputation
-
Shanahan's in-game call propels 49ers
San Francisco delivered a well-executed offensive plan and an in-game defensive change made...
-
Cowher gets huge HOF surprise live on TV
The legendary former Steelers head coach definitely wasn't expecting this
-
Titans stun No. 1 seed Ravens
The Titans got it done once again with a heavy dosage of Derrick Henry
-
49ers advance to NFC Championship
Minnesota simply got outclassed by a better fighter
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game