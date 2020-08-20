Watch Now: Time to Schein: Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield 'I've been really impressed with him' ( 2:16 )

The Cowboys and 49ers dominated the NFC at various stages during the 70s, 80s and 90s. After building talented rosters over the last several years, both sides are hoping to see similar results in the new decade. In recent days, both teams made major moves, as the 49ers gave George Kittle a five-year, $75 million extension, while the Cowboys signed free agent defensive end Everson Griffen to a one-year, $6 million deal.

At William Hill, the 49ers are tied with the Saints for the highest 2020 NFL win totals in the NFC (10.5) while the Cowboys are tied with three other teams for third in the conference at 9.5. Meanwhile, the Ravens and Chiefs are tied at the top of the league with NFL win totals 2020 of 11.5. Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has generated each team's projected win total, and in many cases it's strikingly different than the Vegas line. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

The model says you should go under nine wins for the Green Bay Packers. In fact, after 10,000 simulations, the Packers average 8.1 wins, meaning they fail to meet their total by nearly a full game.

The Packers had an opportunity to add a dynamic weapon to an offense that lacked explosiveness despite making it to the NFC Championship Game, and that's what quarterback Aaron Rodgers thought he was getting when the franchise traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft. Instead, they selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Green Bay ranked ninth in total defense in 2019, with Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith completely revitalizing the team's pass rush with 25.5 combined sacks. However, the offense held them back at times and finished last year ranked 15th in total offense and 18th in scoring.

Adding support for Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams on that side of the ball, either in free agency or via the draft, would have put the Packers into a much better position to replicate their 2019 success. Instead, their biggest offseason addition was wide receiver Devin Funchess, who elected to opt out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Packers will take on a first-place schedule and the model projects they'll struggle to get to their nine-win total.

How to make 2020 NFL win total picks

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Eagles. Philadelphia posted nine wins a year ago and saw a full 16-game season from quarterback Carson Wentz. Oddsmakers set Philly's 2020 win total at 9.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes. You can see every projected win total for every team right here.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 NFL win totals? What is the model's surprising forecast for the Eagles? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from the proven computer model that crushed its NFL win total picks last year.

2020 NFL win totals

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

New England Patriots 9.5

Green Bay Packers 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Buffalo Bills 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Indianapolis Colts 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 7.0

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5