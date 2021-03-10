Every year, the NFL awards compensatory picks ahead of the draft. Compensatory picks, given between rounds three and seven, are based upon an NFL formula that takes into account players who left the team in free agency the previous spring. The player's salary, snap count and postseason awards are among the criteria taken into account when divvying out the compensatory picks. In order to be eligible to receive a compensatory pick, a team must have ended up with more qualifying free agents lost than gained during the previous offseason.

The number of compensatory picks is limited to 32, the number of teams in the NFL. No team can receive more than four compensatory picks in a given draft. In order for a player to eventually qualify as a compensatory pick, they must be signed by a new team by April 27. The player must also rank highly enough among their peers to be qualified.

Below is each compensatory pick that has been given out ahead of this year's draft. The 2021 draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 29 and will run through Saturday, May 1.

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: 5th round, 180th overall pick; 5th round, 183rd overall pick; 6th round 219th overall pick

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: 3rd round, 105th overall pick; 5th round, 184th overall pick

Compensatory picks: 6th round, 22nd overall pick; 6th round, 226th overall pick

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: 6th round, 221st overall pick; 6th round 228th overall pick

Compensatory picks: 3rd round, 99th overall pick; 4th round, 139th overall pick; 5th round, 179th overall pick; 6th round, 227th overall pick

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: 4th round, 143rd overall pick; 5th round, 178th overall pick; 6th round, 220th overall pick

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: 4th round, 145th overall pick; 5th round, 182 overall pick

Compensatory picks: 3rd round, 97th overall pick

Compensatory picks: 3rd round, 101st overall pick; 3rd round, 104th overall pick; 4th round, 142nd overall pick

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: 4th round, 144th overall pick; 6th round, 223rd overall pick

Compensatory picks: 3rd round, 96th overall pick; 4th round, 140th overall pick

Compensatory picks: third round, 98th overall pick; 3rd round, 106th overall pick; 6th round, 218th overall pick

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: None

Oakland Raiders

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: None

Compensatory picks: 3rd round, 102 overall pick; 3rd round, 103rd overall pick; 5th round, 181st overall pick

Compensatory picks: None

Philadelphia Eagles

Compensatory picks: 6th round, 224th overall pick; 6th round, 225th overall pick

Compensatory picks: 4th round, 141st overall pick

Compensatory picks: 6th round, 217th overall pick

Compensatory picks: 3rd round, 100th overall pick

Washington Football Team

Compensatory picks: None