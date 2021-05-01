This year's NFL Draft has a unique feel to it, thanks to the NFL loosening the mandate on jersey numbers across the league. For the first time in league history, skill-position players, linebackers, and defensive backs aren't limited toward certain regulations of jersey numbers -- opening the floodgates for single-digit jersey numbers around the league.

Here are the new NFL jersey number regulations, which were approved last month:

Quarterback: 1-19

1-19 Running back/wide receiver/tight end: 1-49, 80-89

1-49, 80-89 Offensive line: 50-79

50-79 Defensive line: 50-79, 90-99

50-79, 90-99 Linebacker: 1-59, 90-99

1-59, 90-99 Cornerback/safety: 1-49

1-49 Kicker/punter: 1-19

Here are the first-round picks that officially announced their jersey numbers:

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) -- 16

Zach Wilson (Jets) -- 2

Trey Lance (49ers) -- 5

Kyle Pitts (Falcons) -- 8

Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals) -- 1

DeVonta Smith (Eagles) -- 6

Justin Fields (Bears) -- 1

Christian Darrisaw (Vikings) -- 71

Pitts, Chase, and Smith already have taken advantage of the league's new jersey number rule -- and more skill position players and defensive backs will certainly follow. Patrick Surtain II has considered wearing No. 2 for the Denver Broncos and Micah Parsons wants No. 11 from Cedric Wilson on the Dallas Cowboys.

More jersey numbers will be revealed as the 90-man rosters are filled, but this year's class will start a trend of single-digit jersey numbers at new positions. Helps they don't have to reimburse the league for unsold jerseys of their old number, unlike certain veterans already on a roster.