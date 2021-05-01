This year's NFL Draft has a unique feel to it, thanks to the NFL loosening the mandate on jersey numbers across the league. For the first time in league history, skill-position players, linebackers, and defensive backs aren't limited toward certain regulations of jersey numbers -- opening the floodgates for single-digit jersey numbers around the league.
Here are the new NFL jersey number regulations, which were approved last month:
- Quarterback: 1-19
- Running back/wide receiver/tight end: 1-49, 80-89
- Offensive line: 50-79
- Defensive line: 50-79, 90-99
- Linebacker: 1-59, 90-99
- Cornerback/safety: 1-49
- Kicker/punter: 1-19
Here are the first-round picks that officially announced their jersey numbers:
- Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) -- 16
- Zach Wilson (Jets) -- 2
- Trey Lance (49ers) -- 5
- Kyle Pitts (Falcons) -- 8
- Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals) -- 1
- DeVonta Smith (Eagles) -- 6
- Justin Fields (Bears) -- 1
- Christian Darrisaw (Vikings) -- 71
Pitts, Chase, and Smith already have taken advantage of the league's new jersey number rule -- and more skill position players and defensive backs will certainly follow. Patrick Surtain II has considered wearing No. 2 for the Denver Broncos and Micah Parsons wants No. 11 from Cedric Wilson on the Dallas Cowboys.
More jersey numbers will be revealed as the 90-man rosters are filled, but this year's class will start a trend of single-digit jersey numbers at new positions. Helps they don't have to reimburse the league for unsold jerseys of their old number, unlike certain veterans already on a roster.