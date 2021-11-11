gettyimages-1236024888-1.jpg

We are now halfway through the 2021 NFL season. Naturally, that means it's time to revisit our preseason predictions regarding which teams will make the playoffs, who will win each of the league's eight divisions, who will nab wild-card spots, who will go to the Super Bowl, and who will win it. As usual, we have gathered our panel of experts to do just that. 

Here are a few notes before we get to the predictions:

  • In our preseason predictions, we had a lot of unanimity. The same is true at midseason. We have unanimous picks for the division winners in the AFC East (Bills), AFC North (Ravens), AFC South (Titans), NFC East (Cowboys), NFC North (Packers), and NFC South (Buccaneers). 
  • We also had unanimous agreement on six of seven playoff teams in the AFC and five of seven in the NFC. The only teams to receive at least one vote for the playoffs, but not receive every vote are the Browns, Steelers, Seahawks, Saints, and Falcons.
  • There was one division with a fully unanimous order of finish: The AFC South. 
  • We had a unanimous last-place finisher in six of eight divisions, and at least one unanimous second- or third-place finisher in four of eight.
  • There are two teams whose fortunes are viewed as having changed the most since the preseason predictions: the Cowboys and Cardinals. Only one panelist predicted the Cowboys to win the NFC East before the season and they are now unanimous. The Cardinals received only one playoff vote in the preseason predictions and are also now unanimous.  
  • Our seven experts combined to have a total of five different teams playing in the Super Bowl, down from six prior to the season. For teams received multiple votes to make it to the Super Bowl, with only one receiving a solo vote. 
  • There is now less unanimity on which team will win the Super Bowl. Four different teams received at least one vote -- two from each conference. Two teams received multiple votes, both from the NFC. Only one team received three votes.

For more expert predictions, be sure to click here to see our revised picks for who will win all the major awards in 2021, including regular season MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Alright, let's get to these predictions.

AFC East

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
2.
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
3.
Jets
Dolphins
Jets
Jets
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
4.
Dolphins
Jets
Dolphins
Dolphins
Jets
Jets
Jets
AFC North

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
2.
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Steelers
Browns
Browns
3.
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Browns
Bengals
Steelers
4.
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Steelers
Bengals
AFC South

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
2.
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
3.
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
4.
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
AFC West

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Chiefs
Chargers
Chiefs
Chargers
Chargers
Chiefs
Chiefs
2.
Chargers
Chiefs
Chargers
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chargers
Chargers
3.
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
4.
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
AFC Wild Cards

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Patriots
Patriots
Browns
Patriots
Steelers
Chargers
Patriots
2.
Browns
Browns
Patriots
Browns
Patriots
Browns
Browns
3.
Chargers
Chiefs
Chargers
Chiefs
Chiefs
Patriots
Chargers
NFC East

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
2.
Eagles
Giants
Eagles
Giants
Giants
Eagles
Giants
3.
Giants
Eagles
Football Team
Eagles
Eagles
Giants
Eagles
4.
Football Team
Football Team
Giants
Football Team
Football Team
Football Team
Football Team
NFC North

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
2.
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Bears
3.
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Vikings
4.
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
NFC South

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
2.
Saints
Saints
Saints
Saints
Saints
Falcons
Saints
3.
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Saints
Falcons
4.
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
NFC West

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Rams
Cardinals
Rams
Rams
Cardinals
Rams
Cardinals
2.
Cardinals
Rams
Cardinals
Cardinals
Rams
Cardinals
Rams
3.
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
4.
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
NFC Wild Cards

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Cardinals
Rams
Saints
Cardinals
Rams
Cardinals
Saints
2.
Seahawks
Saints
Cardinals
Seahawks
Saints
Falcons
Rams
3.
Saints
Falcons
Seahawks
Saints
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Super Bowl Picks

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
Winner
Rams
Bills
Rams
Packers
Packers
Rams
Chiefs
Loser
Bills
Packers
Chargers
Bills
Bills
Bills
Rams