As soon as they take their first snaps in Super Bowl LV tomorrow, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will immediately make Super Bowl history. The two former Super Bowl MVPs will become the first quarterbacks who won the previous two Super Bowls to face each other in the big game. Brady and Mahomes will also become the seventh set of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks to face off in the Super Bowl.

That record could be one of many that will be reset when the Chiefs and Buccaneers face each other Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla. And while Brady's records of six Super Bowl wins, 10 Super Bowl appearances and four Super Bowl MVPs are safe, here are several records that could be altered.

1. Oldest coach to win the Super Bowl

That record is held by Bill Belichick who was 66 years old when the Patriots defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Before that, the record was held by Tom Coughlin, who was 65 when the Giants defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Marv Levy, who led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 1990-93, remains the oldest coach to coach in the Super Bowl. Levy was 68 years old when the Bills lost their fourth consecutive Super Bowl in Super Bowl XXVIII.

If the Buccaneers can defeat the Chiefs, Bruce Arians would become the oldest coach to win the Super Bowl. Arians, 68, is also in pursuit of his first Super Bowl win as a head coach. He served as Pittsburgh's receivers coach when the Steelers defeated the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Three years later, Arians was the Steelers' offensive coordinator when Pittsburgh defeated the Cardinals in one of the best Super Bowls ever played. A two-time NFL Coach of the Year, Arians, who didn't become a head coach until the age of 60, is 67-44-1 as a head coach in the regular season and 6-4 in the postseason.

2. First QB to win a Super Bowl in three decades

Brady, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls in different decades. If the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs, Brady will become the only quarterback to win a ring in in each of three decades. Brady won three Super Bowls in each of the past two decades. He won three in a four-year span from 2001-04, and three in a five-year span from 2014-18. Brady is 6-3 all-time in Super Bowl competition.

3. Reid trying to join elite company

After waiting over two decades to win his first Super Bowl as a head coach, Andy Reid is now in a position to join the elite list of coaches that won two Super Bowls during their careers. If the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers, Reid would join Vince Lombardi, Don Shula, Chuck Noll, Tom Landry, Tom Flores, Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs, Bill Parcells, Jimmy Johnson, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, Bill Belichick and Tom Coughlin as the only coaches to win multiple Super Bowls. Reid would also join Lombardi, Shula, Noll, Johnson, Shanahan and Belichick as the only coaches to win back-to-back titles.

4. Mahomes could join list of multiple MVP winners

The list of multiple Super Bowl MVPs is a pretty short one. Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Eli Manning and Tom Brady are the only multiple Super Bowl MVP winners. Each of those players played the quarterback position, which bodes well for Mahomes. If he is named MVP, Mahomes would join Starr and Bradshaw as the only players to win Super Bowl MVPs in consecutive years. Interestingly, Brady never won consecutive Super Bowl MVPs. He was named MVP of Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX and XLI. Two of his receivers, Deion Branch and Julian Edelman, were named MVPs in two of Brady's Super Bowl wins.

5. The youngest QB with two rings

With a win, Mahomes would surpass Brady as the youngest quarterback in history with two Super Bowl wins under his belt. Brady was 26 years old when he led the Patriots to a 32-29 win over the Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII, the second of three Super Bowl wins for the Patriots during the early 2000s. Mahomes will be 25 years and 143 days old when he takes his first snap in Super Bowl LV. Brady, by virtue of his victory in Super Bowl LIII, is already the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl. The youngest starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl is Ben Roethlisberger, who was 23 years old when Pittsburgh defeated Seattle in Super Bowl XL.

6. All-time conference series lead up for grabs

Including the four Super Bowls played between the AFL and NFL, the Super Bowl is tied between teams from the AFC and NFC. The winner of Super Bowl LV will give their conference a 28-27 all-time record in Super Bowl competition. The AFC, despite losing 13 consecutive Super Bowls against the NFC from 1984-96, can re-take the series lead. The Patriots are largely to thank for the AFC's resurgence, as New England has won six Super Bowls since 2001. Since 2000, the AFC is 13-6 in the Super Bowl, with the Patriots, Steelers and Ravens winning multiple Super Bowls during that span.

7. Back-to-back drought comes to an end

The Chiefs can become the first team since the 2003-04 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Kansas City would join the 1966-67 Packers, '72-73 Dolphins, '74-75 Steelers, '78-79 Steelers, '88-89 49ers, '92-93 Cowboys, '97-98 Broncos and the early 2000s Patriots as repeat champions. The Chiefs are trying to avoid joining the 1977 Cowboys, '83 Washington, '97 Packers, 2014 Seahawks and '17 Patriots as defending champions that came up just short of successfully defending their title.

8. Wild-card Tom

Brady can join yet another exclusive club of quarterbacks if the Buccaneers can defeat the Chiefs. With a win, Brady would join Jim Plunkett (1980 Raiders), John Elway ('97 Broncos), Trent Dilfer (2000 Ravens), Ben Roethlisberger ('05 Steelers), Eli Manning ('07 Giants) and Aaron Rodgers ('10 Packers) as the only quarterbacks to lead a wild-card team to a Super Bowl title. In the process, Brady would join Roethlisberger, Manning and Rodgers as the only quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl after winning three road playoff games.

9. Brady can match Manning's unique record

With a win over the Chiefs, Brady would join Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two franchises. Manning led the Broncos to a victory in Super Bowl 50 nine years after leading the Colts to a 29-17 win over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI. Manning, Brady, Craig Morton and Kurt Warner are the only quarterbacks to start for multiple franchises in the Super Bowl. Ironically, Morton lost his second Super Bowl against the team he quarterbacked in his first Super Bowl. Six years after leading the Cowboys to the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance (a 16-13 loss to the Colts), Morton fell to Dallas' "Doomsday Defense" in Denver's 27-10 loss to the Cowboys in Super Bowl XII.

10. The first "home" team to win the Super Bowl

The Buccaneers will already become the first team to play a Super Bowl in the comfort of their home stadium. They'll make more history as the only team to win a Super Bowl on their home turf if they are able to beat the Chiefs. And while they are geographically the home team, the Buccaneers are also the official home team as the NFC is traditionally the host team during Super Bowls that end in an odd number.