The Kansas City Chiefs reached double digits in victories, captured their fourth consecutive AFC West title and won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years last season. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes already has the Chiefs at 11 wins this year and is closing in on yet another division crown. The strong showing has Kansas City listed as the 5-2 favorite in the 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers also are among the favorites in the Super Bowl LV odds at 11-2. Also receiving consideration in the Super Bowl 55 odds are the Green Bay Packers (8-1), Los Angeles Rams (11-1) and Seattle Seahawks (13-1). Which NFL futures should you target ahead of the postseason? Before making any 2021 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 55 predictions from SportsLine's hottest NFL experts.

A two-time winner of the prestigious Stardust Football Invitational, the originator of Player Power Ratings and the former head of the powerful Las Vegas Sports Consultants, Kenny White has posted a 24-13-2 record over his last 39 NFL picks. Right behind him is R.J. White, CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor and two-time winner of the Las Vegas SuperContest who is 51-38-3 in his last 92 picks.

Kyle Akins, a data-driven expert with a decade of handicapping success, has gone 9-1 over his last 10 NFL picks while Stephen Oh, SportsLine's principal data engineer, is up over $1,700 the past four years while never posting a losing season. A veteran sportswriter who has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls, Mike Tierney has gone 282-222 on all NFL picks at SportsLine from 2016-19, returning $3,704 to $100 players.

Now, with William Hill updating 2021 Super Bowl odds as the regular season winds down, SportsLine's top NFL experts have scoured the wagering menu, analyzed every team still in the 2020 NFL playoff picture and released their top Super Bowl 55 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Best values for 2021 Super Bowl picks

Tierney is backing the Green Bay Packers, who are getting 8-1 in the Super Bowl LV odds from William Hill. Green Bay posted one of the best records in the NFL last season at 13-3 and is on its way to its second straight NFC North title -- and seventh in 10 years -- as it owns a three-game lead in the division at 9-3.

After being trounced by San Francisco in last season's NFC Championship Game, the Packers stormed out of the gate this campaign with four consecutive victories. They've proven to be the class of the NFC North as Aaron Rodgers leads the NFL with 36 touchdown tosses and ranks fifth with 3,395 passing yards. Davante Adams has been the quarterback's perfect complement, making 13 TD catches to tie for the league lead while registering his second career 1,000-yard season (1,029) despite missing two games due to injury.

"Though the Packers trail New Orleans by a game in the NFC, they can leapfrog the Saints into the top slot," Tierney told SportsLine. "Green Bay owns a victory over New Orleans, which still must face the peerless Chiefs. Hence, the Packers are blessed with a slightly easier schedule. What's more, the Saints are unsure when injured QB Drew Brees can return. Green Bay has the requisite QB -- Aaron Rodgers -- to deliver a title."

How to make 2020 NFL futures bets and Super Bowl picks

R.J. White is eyeing an under-the-radar team that finished below .500 last season. This massive long shot has a strong defense and an offense that is on the upswing, R.J. White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can see top experts' NFL futures picks here.

Who are SportsLine's NFL experts backing to win the Super Bowl 2021? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2021 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of their hottest NFL experts' 2021 Super Bowl best bets.

2021 Super Bowl odds to win (via William Hill)

Kansas City Chiefs 5-2

New Orleans Saints 11-2

Pittsburgh Steelers 11-2

Green Bay Packers 8-1

Los Angeles Rams 11-1

Seattle Seahawks 13-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15-1

Buffalo Bills 20-1

Baltimore Ravens 30-1

Cleveland Browns 30-1

Indianapolis Colts 30-1

Tennessee Titans 30-1

Las Vegas Raiders 50-1

Miami Dolphins 50-1

Minnesota Vikings 50-1

Arizona Cardinals 60-1

New York Giants 60-1

New England Patriots 80-1

San Francisco 49ers 80-1

Philadelphia Eagles 150-1

Washington Football Team 150-1

Dallas Cowboys 200-1

Chicago Bears 250-1

Detroit Lions 300-1

Atlanta Falcons 500-1

Carolina Panthers 500-1

Houston Texans 500-1

Denver Broncos 1000-1