Two weeks before the start of the 2022 draft, the NFL has announced which prospects will attend the event in person, with NFL Media on Thursday unveiling a list of 21 college football stars set to be on hand at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Below, you'll find a full rundown of those prospects, as well as takeaways from the list:

Prospects set to attend 2022 NFL Draft

QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

QB Matt Corral (Ole Miss)

WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

WR Drake London (USC)

WR Chris Olave (Ohio State)

OT Evan Neal (Alabama)

OT Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

OG Zion Johnson (Boston College)

DE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

DE Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State)

DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

DT Jordan Davis (Georgia)

DT Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)

LB Devin Lloyd (Utah)

LB Nakobe Dean (George)

CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)

CB Kyler Gordon (Washington)

S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

Takeaways from list of attendees