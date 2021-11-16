We're officially past the halfway point of the 2021 regular season, as every NFL team has now played at least nine of their 17 games. And while there are still eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the order of the 2022 NFL Draft is quickly taking shape.

While Sunday's tie against the Steelers prevented them from moving further head, the winless Lions remain in the driver's seat to claim the No. 1 overall pick. The one-win Texans seem destined to receive one of the top picks in the draft, along with the Jets and Jaguars. By virtue of previous trades, the Jets and Giants are in position to have two top 10 picks. As it currently stands, the Jets and Giants have four of the top eight picks in the draft. The Eagles currently have two of the first 11 picks in the draft.

With each Week 10 game in the books, Here's a look at the current draft order heading into Week 11. Click here to check out which player our CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts currently have your team taking in the first round of the upcoming draft.

1. Detroit Lions (0-8-1)

2. Houston Texans (1-8)

3. New York Jets (2-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) from Miami (3-7)

6. New York Giants (3-6)

7. New York Jets from Seattle (3-6)

8. New York Giants from Chicago (3-6)

9. Washington Football Team (3-6)

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

12. Miami Dolphins (3-7) from San Francisco (3-5)

13. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

14. Denver Broncos (5-5)

15. Philadelphia Eagles from Indianapolis (5-5)

16. Cleveland Browns (5-5)

17. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

18. Las Vegas Raiders (5-4)

19. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

21. New Orleans Saints (5-4)

22. New England Patriots (6-4)

23. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1)

26. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

27. Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

28. Dallas Cowboys (7-2)

29. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

30. Arizona Cardinals (8-2)

31. Tennessee Titans (8-2)

32. Green Bay Packers (8-2)