NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
We're just about at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, and things have been... interesting so far this year. The league has quickly separated itself into tiers with a few elite squads, a few dregs, and then everyone else who is seemingly of roughly similar quality. 

That makes predicting what will play out the rest of the way quite an arduous task. Nevertheless, it is one we have decided to undertake. In the space below, you will see our revised season predictions. We did this exercise before the start of the season, but armed with new information, we're giving it another go. 

What did Jason La Canfora, Pete Prisco, John Breech, Ryan Wilson, and myself predict? We're glad you asked, because the answer to that question is contained below. Here are a few notes before we get to the projected standings for each division, wild card teams, and Super Bowl participants:

  • Our panelists agreed far more about how things will shake out in the AFC than the NFC, which makes sense given how this season has gone so far. 
  • Three of the eight divisions had a unanimous order of finish: AFC East, AFC South, and NFC East. 
  • We had six unanimous playoff participants in the AFC: the Bills, Titans, Ravens, Chiefs, Dolphins, and Bengals. There were only four unanimous playoff teams in the NFC: Eagles, Vikings, 49ers, and Cowboys.
  • Other teams receiving at least one vote to make the playoffs were the Chargers, Patriots, Giants, Packers, Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, and Seahawks. 
  • Our experts combined to have a total of five different teams playing in the Super Bowl. Only one panelist (myself) did not change his Super Bowl matchup from preseason to midseason, though multiple panelists kept the same champion and just changed up who that team will defeat. We have three different teams predicted as Super Bowl champions, two from the AFC and one from the NFC. 

Alright, let's get to these predictions.

AFC East

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco

Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Bills
Bills

Bills
Bills
Bills

2.
Dolphins
Dolphins

Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins

3.
Patriots
Patriots

Patriots
Patriots
Patriots

4.
Jets
Jets

Jets
Jets
Jets

AFC North

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco

Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Ravens
Ravens

Ravens
Ravens
Ravens

2.
Bengals
Bengals

Bengals
Bengals
Bengals

3.
Steelers
Steelers

Browns
Steelers
Browns

4.
Browns
Browns

Steelers
Browns
Steelers

AFC South

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco

Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Titans
Titans

Titans
Titans
Titans

2.
Colts
Colts

Colts
Colts
Colts

3.
Jaguars
Jaguars

Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars

4.
Texans
Texans

Texans
Texans
Texans

AFC West

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco

Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Chiefs
Chiefs

Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs

2.
Broncos
Chargers

Chargers
Chargers
Chargers

3.
Chargers
Broncos

Raiders
Broncos
Broncos

4.
Raiders
Raiders

Broncos
Raiders
Raiders

AFC Wild Cards

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco

Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Bengals
Bengals

Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins

2.
Dolphins
Chargers

Bengals
Chargers
Bengals

3.
Patriots
Dolphins

Chargers
Bengals
Chargers

NFC East

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco

Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Eagles
Eagles

Eagles
Eagles
Eagles

2.
Cowboys
Cowboys

Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys

3.
Giants
Giants

Giants
Giants
Giants

4.
Commanders
Commanders

Commanders
Commanders
Commanders

NFC North

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco

Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Vikings
Vikings

Vikings
Vikings
Vikings

2.
Packers
Packers

Bears
Packers
Packers

3.
Bears
Bears

Bears
Bears
Bears

4.
Lions
Lions

Lions
Lions
Lions

NFC South

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco

Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Buccaneers
Buccaneers

Saints
Falcons
Buccaneers

2.
Saints
Saints

Falcons
Buccaneers
Falcons

3.
Falcons
Falcons

Buccaneers
Saints
Saints

4.
Panthers
Panthers

Panthers
Panthers
Panthers

NFC West

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco

Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
49ers
49ers

Seahawks
49ers
49ers

2.
Seahawks
Seahawks

49ers
Seahawks
Seahawks

3.
Rams
Rams

Rams
Rams
Rams

4.
Cardinals
Cardinals

Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals

NFC Wild Cards

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco

Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

1.
Cowboys
Cowboys

Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys

2.
Giants
Packers

Giants
Seahawks
Giants

3.
Seahawks
Seahawks

49ers
Giants
Packers

Super Bowl Picks

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco

Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin

Winner
Bills
Bills

Eagles
Chiefs
Bills

Loser
Cowboys
49ers

Chiefs
Cowboys
49ers