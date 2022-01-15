After winning five of their first seven games of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders fell apart following their bye week, losing five of six contests, with the only victory in that span coming in overtime. Written off by most at 6-7, the team refused to fold, winning its final four contests, all against playoff-contending opponents, and earned just its second postseason berth since 2002. The Raiders (10-7) will try to continue that momentum and post their first playoff win since that postseason when they visit the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in a 2022 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend contest.

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a six-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5.

Here are several NFL odds and Wild Card betting lines for Raiders vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Raiders spread: Cincinnati -6

Bengals vs. Raiders over-under: 48.5 points

Bengals vs. Raiders money line: Cincinnati -260, Las Vegas +210

CIN: Bengals are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight-up loss

LV: Raiders are 0-5 ATS in their last five meetings with Cincinnati



Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati went 4-0 against AFC playoff teams this season, with one of the victories coming at Las Vegas in Week 11. Joe Mixon was the offensive star in the 32-13 triumph, as he rushed for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 25-year-old has excelled against the Raiders during his career, recording 356 scrimmage yards and five TDs in three meetings.

Mixon was third in the NFL with 1,205 rushing yards, marking the third time he reached the 1,000-yard plateau in his five-year career, and ranked fourth with 13 touchdown runs. While he leads the Bengals' ground attack, the defense should be able to shut down Las Vegas' as it was fifth against the run during the regular season (102.5 yards). Meanwhile, defensive end Trey Hendrickson was fifth in the league with a career-high 14 sacks in his first season with Cincinnati after registering 13.5 with New Orleans in 2020.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas performed well on the road in 2021, posting a 5-3 record while notching victories at Cleveland and Indianapolis during its regular-season-ending four-game winning streak. It also enjoyed success in tight contests away from home, as its last three road wins were by fewer than four points, with two coming in overtime. The Raiders know that when the game is on the line, they can count on Daniel Carlson, who was 9-for-9 on lead-changing field-goal attempts in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime this year, the most successful such conversions in a season in NFL history.

Carlson set a pair of franchise records in 2021, registering 150 points to eclipse his own total of 144 from last season while booting 40 field goals to shatter Jeff Jaeger's mark (35 in 1993) and tie Neil Rackers (2005) for second-most in a season in NFL history.

