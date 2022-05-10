The 2022 NFL schedule won't officially be released until Thursday night, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until then to find out when your favorite team will be playing this year.

Every year, part of the schedule leaks out early and we'll be covering those leaks right here. And trust me, there will be leaks. As a matter of fact, the Packers entire home schedule leaked out on Wednesday night and it appears they're going to be playing on Christmas.

Also, let's not forget that we already know the times and dates of several games that will be played this year because the NFL has slowly been revealing them over the past two weeks. With less than 24 hours to go until the release of the schedule, not only do we already know which 10 teams will be heading abroad to play an international game, but we also know four of the six teams who will be playing on Dec. 25 as part of the NFL's first-ever Christmas tripleheader.

With that in mind, here's a running list of every game we know so far. Not only will we update this list with any new announcements, but we'll also be sure to add any leaks.

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release will stream that night at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+, NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.

Here's what we know so far about the schedule (And remember, the leaked games aren't official until the NFL announces them. Leaked games have "Source" written next to them):

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 8

TBA at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Sept. 18

Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) (Source)

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Week 4

Sunday, Oct. 2

Vikings at Saints in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Patriots at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants at Packers in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 16

Jets at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 8

Sunday, Oct. 30

Broncos at Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

Week 10

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seahawks at Buccaneers in Munich, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Cowboys at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 11



Thursday, Nov. 17

Titans at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime) (Source)

Monday, Nov. 21

49ers at Cardinals in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving)

TBA at Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

TBA at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 15

Monday, Dec. 19

Rams at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) (Source)

Week 16

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

Packers at Dolphins, 12:30 p.m. ET (Fox) (Source)

Broncos at Rams, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS and Nickelodeon)

TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 1

Vikings at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 18

Sunday, Jan. 8

Lions at Packers (Source)

Note: Two games from Week 18 will be flexed to Saturday. All other games will be played on Sunday.