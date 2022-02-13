There's one last game for NFL bettors to cash in big, but there are plenty of chances to do so in Sunday's 2022 Super Bowl. In addition to traditional plays like the spread and basic 2022 Super Bowl props, sportsbooks pull out all the stops in setting up their Super Bowl prop bets. This is expected to be the most wagered-on Super Bowl in history, and the Bengals vs. Rams prop bets feature plenty of star players you can put money on. Some books also offer entertainment-based 2022 Super Bowl bets, and there are wagers you can make on first plays, last plays and everything in between.

Super Bowl 56 at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Rams odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. The Rams vs. Bengals spread and total will be popular plays, but sports books will have plenty of 2022 Super Bowl prop picks to choose from. Before locking in any Super Bowl 56 prop picks, you need to check out the best NFL picks and Super Bowl prop bets from SportsLine's top NFL experts.

SportsLine's team of experts includes its five hottest NFL experts – Larry Hartstein, Brett Anderson, Matt Severance, Adam Silverstein and Tom Fornelli. It also features props/DFS wizards Alex Selesnick, Mike Barner and Mike McClure, as well as SportsLine's two most successful handicappers over the long haul in Mike Tierney and R.J. White.

Hartstein is SportsLine's current No. 1 NFL expert with a 60 percent hit rate in his last 124 picks, while Tierney is the site's all-time best on NFL picks. McClure is a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in winnings, while White has cashed in huge twice in the Las Vegas SuperContest. Selesnick went 53-37 on his NFL prop picks during the regular season, and the other experts are well-connected and widely respected throughout the industry.

Now, after sifting through Super Bowl 56 player prop bets, these experts have locked in their top NFL props for Rams vs. Bengals in the Super Bowl 2022. They're only available at SportsLine.

Top Bengals vs. Rams prop picks

One of the top Super Bowl props picks comes from R.J. White. The NFL expert is all over Rams receiver Cooper Kupp to go Over 27.5 yards on his longest reception. The top receiver in the NFL has been hard to stop, and the Bengals have had a knack for giving up big plays in the playoffs. Tennessee threw for just yards against the Bengals in the divisional round, but wide receiver A.J. Brown, the team's clear No. 1, had 142 and hit three of at least 30 yards.

Kupp is the Rams' undisputed No. 1 and has a much better quarterback throwing him the ball in Matthew Stafford. L.A. had the NFL's fifth-best passing offense, with Kupp leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,497) and receiving TDs (16). Even in the 2022 NFL playoffs, when defenses knew they had to stop him, he hasn't even been slowed. He has 25 catches for 386 yards in the three games and went for a 70-yard TD against the Bucs.

